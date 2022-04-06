Recent Post
You are a good man, Chef Jose. God bless you and your team.
Vladimir Zelenskiy cringe
Chef Jose, I thank you and your team for doing everything we cannot. Your team and you are amazing….
This guy is a hero…..and respectable
Thank you Chef José Andre! My respects for you and your team.
This man is an angel who makes heavenly food. It’s impossible for your heart not to ache, understanding what happened here. May they have some justice, someday.
Vladimir Z above is trialling his stand up
comedy. He’s not the right sort of funny. Suggest you politely ignore and leave him to rattle on alone…
Great job delivering food
@Yaaghob Rahmani Yeah, he’s doing alright! Thanks for your support!
These poor people, my heart breaks seeing these people, who only 41 days ago lived their peaceful lives, not asking anyone for food or help. The horrors the disgusting russian world brought on these good people are sickening, gut wrenching.
I didn’t know about Chef Andres until my home got hit by category 5 hurricane Maria, in 2017. He was in Puerto Rico shortly after and fed over 3.5 millions of meals. Ever since I’ve been following him, and he and his organization are always where tragedy strikes at all times. Feeding people in the thousands and millions.
.
@A M
I agree 💙💛🇺🇦
This man deserves a high award for his humanitarian work. He’s a godsend. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
This dude, has been around some stuff. And he feeds folks that need some food. Bless him a thousand times. This man knows how to help like few others. He is a Super Hero.
I’m a Huge fan of Chef Andres, have been for a very long time! and like a lot of other people, if you’ve watched him over the years, you have Always been able to tell, his Passion is not only food, but People! and his Love for both, knows No depth nor boarders!! and I’m so proud to know a Man’s man like him!!
and PS…. Chef you are looking good my friend! You’ve dropped some lbs’s and the facial hair is coming in Niocely, now just let it grow out man!! cuz there’s Only 2 types of people, Women and Men with Beards!!
Chef, You are amazing & so kindhearted!! Thank you SO MUCH for EVERYTHING you’re doing!!! You are a very special person & I’m humbled by your outpouring of love & compassion!! 💙💙
GoOD On To All That Give A Hand Up To People In Need, Especially For The Ukraine People.
UNITE AS ONE FOR UKRAINE !
God bless, José Andrés and all the volunteers who are making this possible.
#Stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 🌎 ❤️
@Vladimir Zelenskiy
Again pls go get some help. Bye!
Hi guys it’s just a SPECIAL MILITARY OPPERATION
Chef Andres — not only handing out life sustaining food, but also life sustaining hugs. I love this man. We are seeing lots of terrible things right now, but there have been some special heros: Zelenskyy, Andres, the Bike Man….. Funny how during the worst of times, we also see the best of human beings.
I am crying my eyes out. This is what a real human being is all about. Love, compassion, care and selflessness.
hat’s off to everybody involved in bringing us reporting like this . now spin or bullshit. as real as it gets . you’re doing a super important job. thanks from aus
I’m crying herre,..I wish that was me,..this man is a saint,….why can’t we do more?
I was thinking the same thing as I was watching the video!! 🙏❤️
To think this chef could be safely tucked in a kitchen of one of his world famous restaurants, but instead, he goes to war zone. Much respect sir.
God bless this man and all that help him keep the people fed, 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🇦🇺🇦🇺
I ❤️ José. What an incredible human being. He sees such horrors and acts with such kindness. His place in heaven should be assured.