Ivanka Trump isn’t a diplomat. So why is she acting like one?

July 2, 2019

 

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of the President, acted like an unofficial Secretary of State during a trip to Japan and South Korea for the G20. But with no international relations or foreign policy credentials, should she be playing the role of a diplomat?

The hugely inappropriate weekend of Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Ivanka Trump Tests Her Diplomatic Chops and Riles a Legion of Critics

The viral video of Ivanka Trump at the G20 perfectly captures the problem with nepotism

Ivanka Trump: Adviser, daughter, and, this week, diplomat

Six big moments from Donald Trump's historic visit to North Korea

President Trump facing criticism over Kim, Putin meetings

Ivanka Trump wants power, and laughing at her expense won't stop her

I was named "best dressed" in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN's editor at large and author of the daily "Point" newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.

Writer: Chris Cillizza
The Point team: Brenna Williams, Leigh Munsil
Editor: Steven Sevilla
Producer: Maya Dangerfield

89 Comments on "Ivanka Trump isn’t a diplomat. So why is she acting like one?"

  1. Mark Ferrari | July 2, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    The clueless are the last to know they are…clueless

    • Douglas Nielsen | July 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      @Ric Flair being an all American boy, nope, I’m not tired of winning 😂🤣.. And what better day to hold a rally for the best president ever, than the 4th of July 💪👍
      Trump 2020 😎

    • Violette Kay | July 2, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      Mark you are a Nazi Antifa lover

    • Carl Bailey | July 2, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      No, the clueless never get a clue. T’is why they’re clueless, after all

  2. ȘȚɄƑƑɎǾɄ1oo | July 2, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    How the hell is she not embarrassed. She has just as much qualifications to do this as everyone commenting and even less than some.

    • William Parks | July 2, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      @Merrilou Neigenfind but it’s so easy to make fun of the liberal lord and savior and so fun. Anyways the rest of us are waiting for you to pull your head out of your back side. But until than we are just going to keep making fun of you for filling your head with 💩

    • Merrilou Neigenfind | July 2, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      @William Parks All Trump supporters are fundamentally bad people and should be kept away from children.

    • Chadillac | July 2, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      This is coming from the same morons that elected a bartender to Congress. The bartender that is so dumb she doesn’t know what the three branches of government are. And yet you worship her daily?

    • One Punch Man | July 2, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      She got a nice lil thottie body on her I’d suck her nipples.

  3. Dave Owens | July 2, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    I am not a real President, I just play one on TV.

  4. David Ellis | July 2, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Ivanka fancies herself an international player. She is one bad actor amongst many in her dad’s administration. Hubby , Jared even worse.

  5. Natalie Martin | July 2, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    There is ABSOLUTELY NO WAY this would have flown if Obama’s daughters had been old enough for this!!! The Republicans would have SCREAMED that it was NOT legal OR Constitutional!!!! And we ALL know this is true!!!!

    • Jeremy Backup | July 2, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Brandi H I wouldn’t go so far as to say it’s an unpaid role. Look at the trademarks and patents Ivanka has tried and failed to get for 10 years strait that she’s been able to secure these past few months using her role in the current Administration. She will make more millions from that than she would via any government paycheck.

    • Lord Scion | July 2, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Janet Masiello That’s not how debate works. Now, I’ll ask again, for the last time: where is your evidence that President Obama appointed a member of the Muslim Brotherhood into his administration?

    • Diana Martin | July 2, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Jester Avrgjoe de

    • Brandi H | July 2, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Jeremy Backup Other First Daughters have had similar privileges based on their father being POTUS. None of them have been without guaranteed Ivy League university admission, ready-made internships and plush jobs waiting for them regardless of their skill. Not to mention all of the benefits of being able to find a wealthy partner that further solidifies their success in life. Every child of the POTUS has had this privilege.

    • Suremes | July 2, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Kathleen Flacy She is daddy’s puppet.

  6. Bob S | July 2, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    Ivanka helps Donald with his reading disability.

  7. Sam South | July 2, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    Well, king Trump has done it again! Take daughter to work day America! Lol 🤣

    • Sauron Merciful | July 2, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Cenk Uygur bullshit, these jobs were forced back by threatening tariffs, and all the tariffs he’s forced around the world for a few hundred thousand manufacture jobs will seriously backfire with this trade war with China. China now has far more market intervention around the world

    • Violette Kay | July 2, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      Biden fucks kids

    • Sauron Merciful | July 2, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Barbara Crickley it’s pure nepotism

    • Logical Conservative | July 2, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Darlene Smith Uh, yes. Any way you want to measure the economy, it is soaring. I’m sorry that you’re so delusional you refuse to admit it.

    • ihave35cents | July 2, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Obama couldn’t bring her as she was too busy getting drunk and twerking

  8. youfreaker | July 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    Its like people are still suprised that the whole Trump family is delusional

    • Sauron Merciful | July 2, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @V Steed what Clinton?? Exactly nothing but blond haired bimbo who has more skills giving blow jobs to diplomats

    • Missy Citty | July 2, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Excellent point. Why ARE we still surprised? I guess it’s kinda like the concept- ” I couldn’t look away.”
      They just blow our minds a little more every day I guess.

    • yo yo | July 2, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @V Steed no one’s thinking about Clinton she’s not even running you Russian troll or low IQAmerican

  9. Amber Baugher | July 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    White house Barbie, plastic, fake and a bad example for young women.

    • Janet Masiello | July 2, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      Are you kidding ?
      Ivanka works with women entrepreneurs and women around the world for financial and personal success.

    • Suremes | July 2, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      What an excellent picture of the daughter her dad was thinking of dating: “Barbie, plastic, fake and a bad example for young women”. It’s embarrassing and disgusting. She makes me vomit. He makes me vomit too and not only for this unacceptable nepotism.

    • maldita peppas | July 2, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      @Abolish the liberals america love it or leave it damn nice way to insult the new generation of peace okay man have it your way we will soon overpopulate you in about 10 years so enjoy your last years of beign a proud Republican because democrats are the future 🤣

  10. imiss toronto | July 2, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Well her Dad is playing a fictional President on the daily soap, “WTF Happened to American Democracy”. I guess she figures she can horn in on his gig. Runs in the family!!

    • Sophia Lewis | July 2, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      Lol. Brilliantly said

    • Janet Masiello | July 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      These people gave up a comfortable billionaire lifestyle because they love this country . Trump is one of the most constitutional presidents we’ve Ever had.
      What the f*** is wrong with you ?

  11. Ez-8 | July 2, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    Bootleg barbie playing a part she was not built for.

  12. George McNeal | July 2, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    This sucks,she hasn’t a clue about diplomacy.

  13. David tinch | July 2, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    Just because you can count to 10 doesn’t make you good with numbers..

  14. CD Smith | July 2, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    When you see and read the actual words spoken during that little exchange she inserted herself into that clip goes from eyerollingly laughable to facepalming and flat-out cringe-worthy.

    • Chuck Johnson | July 2, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Janet Masiello Say if you really believe that, then I would love to sell you a brand new brass magnet.

    • Gemini 1982 | July 2, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      I thought America has an anti-nepotism law? Well…to hell with all laws..this is the “Age of The Trump”

    • Angelofmusic Wonder | July 2, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Janet Masiello one day you will realize how misguided you are and you will be embarrassed. Put aside your hatred for anyone one if they’re not white and truly see this president for who he is. Yes anyone still willing to follow this man at this point is deeply racist. No sane thinking human being would continue to support Trump and this maddening level of insanity unless they had a serious character defect.

  15. eatmorenachos | July 2, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    She’s Veruca Salt. “I wanna be a diplomat—–NOW, daddy!!!”

    • eatmorenachos | July 2, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      @Comanche Bullshit. Her comment was a meaningless word salad that had nothing to do with what was being discussed. Just look at how Lagarde and the others look at her. They had no use for this child who has no business pretending to be a diplomat or working in the White House—and she and her husband should’ve NEVER been given security clearances. Their clearances were rejected, until daddy Trump intervened.

    • Ntutu Dlova | July 2, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Comanche , Yes you intelligent being , she’s as clever as her dad …. the blind leading the blind….imagine that.

    • Ntutu Dlova | July 2, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      Please check the definition of Intelligence

    • yo yo | July 2, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Comanche no she’s not

  16. John Wood | July 2, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    America should be very very embarrassed. When will the fiasco end.

    • vvxvv | July 2, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      I’m embarrassed and I’m not American

    • Scott Gibbons | July 2, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Yeah ivanka is so bad for getting business across America to start job training programs at the expense of the companies. You people need to wake up. With all the constant lies that CNN MSNBC project veritas undercover video showing you the corruption right on video but you people still support these Channel’s that has been bashing Trump cutting part of what he said every chance they can. Many latinos support Trump many African Americans do to. Liberal ideas are just insane socialism is not the answer. Free stuff for everyone. No people want a purpose to get up and go to work everyday. The drug epedemic is out of control but let’s just tear down our borders you people are delusional. I guess when you lose a friend or family member to heroine your mind might change. This country is turning into communist but yet you hated the Soviet Union wake up before your liberal ideas and policies have our country taken over by a strong country that don’t put up with your liberal fascist communist ways.

    • ronny raygunz | July 2, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Ivanka trump 2032!

  17. Lisa Hardy | July 2, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    Maybe the G20 was having a bring your daughter to work day & other leaders did not get memo ?

  18. Hugo Downs | July 2, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Don’t forget Ms. Plastic also allegedly has challenges with her background clearance. It’s all about self aggrandizement and family business. They are just so slimy. At the expense of taxpayers, no less. Uggghhhh!!!!

    • Janet Masiello | July 2, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      How did you feel about Obama having Muslim Brotherhood in his cabinet ?

    • Cynthia Artis | July 2, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      And that should scare us all!😦

    • Ronnie Caron | July 2, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      Daddies Building Condos in North Korea,Can I show you a Brochure ?
      “You Can’t Make a Silk Purse Out of a Sow’s Ear”
      Thing about “them” Trumps,
      “You Can Dress ‘Em Up in the ‘Trump Brand,’ But, You Can’t Take ’em Out!

    • maldita peppas | July 2, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      @Janet Masiello good we need more diversity not only usa citizens lol

  19. KesselRunner606 | July 2, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Once again she proves Samantha Bee was right: a feckless cutn.

  20. TheBioExplorer | July 2, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    Embarrassing… She couldn’t even pass a normal background security check.

