Ivanka Trump isn’t a diplomat. So why is she acting like one?

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of the President, acted like an unofficial Secretary of State during a trip to Japan and South Korea for the G20. But with no international relations or foreign policy credentials, should she be playing the role of a diplomat?
SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:
The hugely inappropriate weekend of Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.
Ivanka Trump Tests Her Diplomatic Chops and Riles a Legion of Critics
The viral video of Ivanka Trump at the G20 perfectly captures the problem with nepotism
Ivanka Trump: Adviser, daughter, and, this week, diplomat
Six big moments from Donald Trump's historic visit to North Korea
President Trump facing criticism over Kim, Putin meetings
Ivanka Trump wants power, and laughing at her expense won't stop her
About me:
I was named "best dressed" in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN's editor at large and author of the daily "Point" newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.
CREDITS
Writer: Chris Cillizza
The Point team: Brenna Williams, Leigh Munsil
Editor: Steven Sevilla
Producer: Maya Dangerfield
Follow Chris on
Instagram:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Subscribe to The Point newsletter:
#Ivanka #Cillizza #CNN #News
The clueless are the last to know they are…clueless
@Ric Flair being an all American boy, nope, I’m not tired of winning 😂🤣.. And what better day to hold a rally for the best president ever, than the 4th of July 💪👍
Trump 2020 😎
Mark you are a Nazi Antifa lover
No, the clueless never get a clue. T’is why they’re clueless, after all
How the hell is she not embarrassed. She has just as much qualifications to do this as everyone commenting and even less than some.
@Merrilou Neigenfind but it’s so easy to make fun of the liberal lord and savior and so fun. Anyways the rest of us are waiting for you to pull your head out of your back side. But until than we are just going to keep making fun of you for filling your head with 💩
@William Parks All Trump supporters are fundamentally bad people and should be kept away from children.
This is coming from the same morons that elected a bartender to Congress. The bartender that is so dumb she doesn’t know what the three branches of government are. And yet you worship her daily?
She got a nice lil thottie body on her I’d suck her nipples.
I am not a real President, I just play one on TV.
@Ray Cyst Another typical childish rant by a MAGAtard. Yawn…😴
You just described Obama …
Or is it Barry Soetoro
“But I stayed at a Trump tower last night”
Economy is up leave then fucking trash
Ivanka fancies herself an international player. She is one bad actor amongst many in her dad’s administration. Hubby , Jared even worse.
@Baraqua Amina Levy Belle Khan What does a Wahhabi look like?
@Nikolai Collushnikov Brennan isn’t a Muslims you right wing are as bigger liar President bone spur and his corrupt administration.
Cortez is Socialist lazy welfare trash free gift giving skank
“Ivanka don’t know how to international,” ~ says the guy who lives in his mom’s basement.
There is ABSOLUTELY NO WAY this would have flown if Obama’s daughters had been old enough for this!!! The Republicans would have SCREAMED that it was NOT legal OR Constitutional!!!! And we ALL know this is true!!!!
@Brandi H I wouldn’t go so far as to say it’s an unpaid role. Look at the trademarks and patents Ivanka has tried and failed to get for 10 years strait that she’s been able to secure these past few months using her role in the current Administration. She will make more millions from that than she would via any government paycheck.
@Janet Masiello That’s not how debate works. Now, I’ll ask again, for the last time: where is your evidence that President Obama appointed a member of the Muslim Brotherhood into his administration?
@Jester Avrgjoe de
@Jeremy Backup Other First Daughters have had similar privileges based on their father being POTUS. None of them have been without guaranteed Ivy League university admission, ready-made internships and plush jobs waiting for them regardless of their skill. Not to mention all of the benefits of being able to find a wealthy partner that further solidifies their success in life. Every child of the POTUS has had this privilege.
@Kathleen Flacy She is daddy’s puppet.
Ivanka helps Donald with his reading disability.
True
Bob is a racist Antifa sucker
Really? I thought just around for the joy she brings her daddy with her tonguing techniques.
I’ve never seen _her_ read either.
Well, king Trump has done it again! Take daughter to work day America! Lol 🤣
@Cenk Uygur bullshit, these jobs were forced back by threatening tariffs, and all the tariffs he’s forced around the world for a few hundred thousand manufacture jobs will seriously backfire with this trade war with China. China now has far more market intervention around the world
Biden fucks kids
@Barbara Crickley it’s pure nepotism
@Darlene Smith Uh, yes. Any way you want to measure the economy, it is soaring. I’m sorry that you’re so delusional you refuse to admit it.
Obama couldn’t bring her as she was too busy getting drunk and twerking
Its like people are still suprised that the whole Trump family is delusional
@V Steed what Clinton?? Exactly nothing but blond haired bimbo who has more skills giving blow jobs to diplomats
Excellent point. Why ARE we still surprised? I guess it’s kinda like the concept- ” I couldn’t look away.”
They just blow our minds a little more every day I guess.
@V Steed no one’s thinking about Clinton she’s not even running you Russian troll or low IQAmerican
White house Barbie, plastic, fake and a bad example for young women.
Are you kidding ?
Ivanka works with women entrepreneurs and women around the world for financial and personal success.
What an excellent picture of the daughter her dad was thinking of dating: “Barbie, plastic, fake and a bad example for young women”. It’s embarrassing and disgusting. She makes me vomit. He makes me vomit too and not only for this unacceptable nepotism.
@Abolish the liberals america love it or leave it damn nice way to insult the new generation of peace okay man have it your way we will soon overpopulate you in about 10 years so enjoy your last years of beign a proud Republican because democrats are the future 🤣
Well her Dad is playing a fictional President on the daily soap, “WTF Happened to American Democracy”. I guess she figures she can horn in on his gig. Runs in the family!!
Lol. Brilliantly said
These people gave up a comfortable billionaire lifestyle because they love this country . Trump is one of the most constitutional presidents we’ve Ever had.
What the f*** is wrong with you ?
Bootleg barbie playing a part she was not built for.
@Joshua Warren Yeah AOC was elected (without foreign aid, hacked influence or electoral affirmative action) by the residents of Queens and the Bronx to represent them in office. Ivanka was hired by her dad (the illegitimate president) because he has the hots for her. It’s one thing to be a complete stranger blowing your way to the top, pretty damn creepy when the top you’re blowing is your dad’s.
For all your babble for don the con and his family of crooks.
She has no business being there let alone speaking to world leaders.
Her company folded when word got out at what she was paying her workers.
As far as baby orange go’s all his deals are dirty one way or the other.
We have to face the reality that Clinton, Bush and Obama were terrible diplomats and Hillary was the worst of all. https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/north-korea-fires-another-ballistic-missile-the-75th-of-kim-jong-uns-tenure/2017/04/28/c4b7aa8a-2c5c-11e7-9081-f5405f56d3e4_story.html?utm_term=.3ce21650a076
EZ 8. If your mom would have swallowed she would have done the country a service by not bringing you in the world. Cull
This sucks,she hasn’t a clue about diplomacy.
She will in 5 more years.
You are a Nazi Socialist Cortez fucker
She hasn’t a clue, period.
Just because you can count to 10 doesn’t make you good with numbers..
her daddy, ‘may’ be able to recite the alphabet, but it doesn’t mean he can read.
Tell that to Trump supporters
For Trump—-Some one being able to count to 10 means they are probably a PHYSICIST
😂
When you see and read the actual words spoken during that little exchange she inserted herself into that clip goes from eyerollingly laughable to facepalming and flat-out cringe-worthy.
@Janet Masiello Say if you really believe that, then I would love to sell you a brand new brass magnet.
I thought America has an anti-nepotism law? Well…to hell with all laws..this is the “Age of The Trump”
Janet Masiello one day you will realize how misguided you are and you will be embarrassed. Put aside your hatred for anyone one if they’re not white and truly see this president for who he is. Yes anyone still willing to follow this man at this point is deeply racist. No sane thinking human being would continue to support Trump and this maddening level of insanity unless they had a serious character defect.
She’s Veruca Salt. “I wanna be a diplomat—–NOW, daddy!!!”
@Comanche Bullshit. Her comment was a meaningless word salad that had nothing to do with what was being discussed. Just look at how Lagarde and the others look at her. They had no use for this child who has no business pretending to be a diplomat or working in the White House—and she and her husband should’ve NEVER been given security clearances. Their clearances were rejected, until daddy Trump intervened.
@Comanche , Yes you intelligent being , she’s as clever as her dad …. the blind leading the blind….imagine that.
Please check the definition of Intelligence
@Comanche no she’s not
America should be very very embarrassed. When will the fiasco end.
I’m embarrassed and I’m not American
Yeah ivanka is so bad for getting business across America to start job training programs at the expense of the companies. You people need to wake up. With all the constant lies that CNN MSNBC project veritas undercover video showing you the corruption right on video but you people still support these Channel’s that has been bashing Trump cutting part of what he said every chance they can. Many latinos support Trump many African Americans do to. Liberal ideas are just insane socialism is not the answer. Free stuff for everyone. No people want a purpose to get up and go to work everyday. The drug epedemic is out of control but let’s just tear down our borders you people are delusional. I guess when you lose a friend or family member to heroine your mind might change. This country is turning into communist but yet you hated the Soviet Union wake up before your liberal ideas and policies have our country taken over by a strong country that don’t put up with your liberal fascist communist ways.
Ivanka trump 2032!
Maybe the G20 was having a bring your daughter to work day & other leaders did not get memo ?
Cortez is not qualified a Socialist Nazi who worked as a waitress what a fucking joke
She was scheduled to be there silly…
Don’t forget Ms. Plastic also allegedly has challenges with her background clearance. It’s all about self aggrandizement and family business. They are just so slimy. At the expense of taxpayers, no less. Uggghhhh!!!!
How did you feel about Obama having Muslim Brotherhood in his cabinet ?
And that should scare us all!😦
Daddies Building Condos in North Korea,Can I show you a Brochure ?
“You Can’t Make a Silk Purse Out of a Sow’s Ear”
Thing about “them” Trumps,
“You Can Dress ‘Em Up in the ‘Trump Brand,’ But, You Can’t Take ’em Out!
@Janet Masiello good we need more diversity not only usa citizens lol
Once again she proves Samantha Bee was right: a feckless cutn.
Why are you so full of hate?
Ivanka has worked with women entrepreneurs & women around the world.
Samantha Bee is a sexist bitter comedian wanna be.
🤢🤮
Quoting ugly hag Samatha ? Bahaha fucking loser
@Anti Mapping you can *always* help having Nazi hair.
Embarrassing… She couldn’t even pass a normal background security check.