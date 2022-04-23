56 comments

  1. It took long enough, hopefully other responsible Republicans will come forward as well, if those even exist anymore.

  2. When now you say A and then you said B, you are untrustworthy as simple as that. Especially when you know the whole facts

  3. That is what taking oaths seriously sounds likes.
    About a week later we heard what the snapping of spines sounded like.
    Could have saved us all the trouble and idiocy over the last 2 years if you just did your jobs and took your oaths for a good workout. But integrity is so overrated these days so what can ya do?

  4. Kevin McCarthy is a liar and he can’t deny it anymore. He should’ve realized he would be found out thanks to modern technology.

  6. The year is 2135, CNN is covering the news our non binary android overlords deem acceptable. It’s a food shortage, again, and they conclude it yet again is Trump.

  7. What’s that awful rash on her hand? I hope she gets it checked out. Also, great interview! Keep fact-checking and exposing the shameless Trump supporters.

  8. He admits it because it is a “feather in his hat” . His supporters love this! Isn’t anyone paying attention, or understand the fuel?

    2. mc carthy has no supporters on are side , we wrote him off 2 years ago , we allow him to play in the game because he is are play thing now.

  10. None of this matters an atom. Integrity, honesty and blame mean nothing in the post Trump GOP. Dishonesty is now legitimised and Trump set the tone. Take a look at what just happened with voter suppression in Florida. For the post Trump GOP it is all about power, power, power at any price. ANY price.

    2. @BitBuhkit ah yes, endless wars, shipping jobs, filling our town of drugs and neoliberal morals are the good guys

  11. “‘I’ve had it with this guy’ (says) McCarthy on Trump” so let’s #ConvinceItForward

    2. @R E , I am simply wonderfully hungry and hope you, RE, and others reading my comment at the very top, also have a healthy appetite too. So how are you ?

    3. @R E , your not being able to reply appropriately over the past 19 minutes since being greeted here means, RE, you’re #StatCOVID19Test **positive** indicating that it’s possible you’re unwittingly contagious (i.e. pre-symptomatic) needing to call your doctor and to self-quarantine per CDC guidelines.

  12. Personally, I think Kevin is worthless as a politician. We need term limits. Plus, mandatory retirement at age 65. With a clause in their employment records stating “No Rehire in any state or Federal capacity. Totalling retired. No “double dipping” allowed.

  15. Folks are overlooking what he said on the tape about not entertaining a Pence pardon. Why would Pence have to pardon Trump? What else does Kevin know?

  16. At this point, I’m shocked McCarthy hasn’t tried to blame antifa or black lives matters for this audio? LOL

  17. “[Trump] bears responsibility for his actions. No ands, ifs, or buts.” — Kevin McCarthy then

    “And … if … but …” — Kevin McCarthy now

  18. I’m curious to hear if the prediction comes to bear. The prediction was that when this juncture came, Trump would start calling McCarthy a liar or attempt some other smear of his person once McCarthy is proven to have had conversations with him about everything that has been previously denied.

  19. “Nobody can defend it and nobody should defend it.” Yet EVERY SINGLE RIGHT WING POLITICIAN besides Kinsinger and Cheney defend J-6 TO THIS DAY. It doesn’t matter what they say about Trump behind close doors its what they say or don’t say to the public

  20. It’s important to note: McCarthy said Trump agreed he bore “some” responsibility – Trump did NOT say he felt “sorry” or ANY shred of remorse. It’s not a “shock” that Trump admitted he was responsible – THAT feeds his twisted ego. Remorse? Regret? Being sorry? THAT’S a VERY different thing to someone like Trump.

