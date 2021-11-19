Jamaica Customs Agency Responds to AG’s Report | TVJ News – Nov 18 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
20 comments
Ok
We need to fight CRIME AND GET RID OF THE CRIMINALS
That’s going to be hard because the one them who fi a try stop it a them a deeet so how that go work
How do you suggest especially when those in GOVT are the CULPRITS?
Look at this what Custom are doing…my,my and if I bring one extra bottle of Jack Daniels they charge me three time the cost… Evil Bastards..
Look deh! And if yu bring even wan blot let shoes fi 50$ dem wa tell yu seh a $100 fi it and charge yu. The poor will all remain poor but God nah sleep.
The whole system messy
Nothing New.
Jamaica Customs do know how to rip off all dem barrels being shipped to Jamaica from hard working Jamaicans abroad to support their businesses and families .
Trying to clear a shipment is a day long nightmare .
This agency needs a lot of improvement.I &I despise them all .
Custom very wicked they over charge the poor people they and put the money in there pocket.and let them friend off easy
They are a set of hustlers!!!.
THE COST TO CLEAR GOODS COST MY THAN EVEN THE GOODS SMH …..CUSTOM FEE TOO COSTLY FOR YOUNG BUSINESS STARTER AND AVERAGE PERSON
Jamaica Customs are a set of hustlers from all angles.
WHAT!! 3 YEARS TO CLEAR??
ABOUT TIME! FAR TO MUCH
CORRUPTION WITH CUSTOMS
INFLATED PRICES ON SIMPLE
IMPORTED GOODS! FROM OVER
SEAS RELATIVES!! TO POOR JAMAICAN RELATIVES! WHO MUST PAY TO CLEAR
BARRELS THE COST IS OUTRAGEOUS!!!!
Oh my God!! I wish things would change poor people are suffering.
That’s all them fine.
The ports of Jamaica is badly in need of made over.
Too much things going on.. The one close to west Kingston is a free for all..
I send a cheap chain saw to Jamaica.
I paid US two hundred dollars for it and they changed three hundred US dollars for the same chain saw.
But they give there friends free pass on good that..
I have come under fire in recent times when I argue that, in spite of some shortcomings, things are not all that bad with “the system.” And although I still maintain that view, I must confess that increasingly, it is becoming more difficult to defend or excuse the failings and shortcomings of bureaucracies in Jamaica, when findings of this nature are made public. There needs to be less excuses and far more accountabilities and speedy sanctions against bureaucrats when agencies mishandle their public duties. Government can never be near fully effective if the agencies are ineffective in their administrations and responsibilities.