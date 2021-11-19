Jamaica Customs Agency Responds to AG's Report | TVJ News - Nov 18 2021 1

Jamaica Customs Agency Responds to AG’s Report | TVJ News – Nov 18 2021

  3. Look at this what Custom are doing…my,my and if I bring one extra bottle of Jack Daniels they charge me three time the cost… Evil Bastards..

  5. Look deh! And if yu bring even wan blot let shoes fi 50$ dem wa tell yu seh a $100 fi it and charge yu. The poor will all remain poor but God nah sleep.

  7. Jamaica Customs do know how to rip off all dem barrels being shipped to Jamaica from hard working Jamaicans abroad to support their businesses and families .
    Trying to clear a shipment is a day long nightmare .
    This agency needs a lot of improvement.I &I despise them all .

  8. Custom very wicked they over charge the poor people they and put the money in there pocket.and let them friend off easy

  9. THE COST TO CLEAR GOODS COST MY THAN EVEN THE GOODS SMH …..CUSTOM FEE TOO COSTLY FOR YOUNG BUSINESS STARTER AND AVERAGE PERSON

  11. WHAT!! 3 YEARS TO CLEAR??
    ABOUT TIME! FAR TO MUCH
    CORRUPTION WITH CUSTOMS
    INFLATED PRICES ON SIMPLE
    IMPORTED GOODS! FROM OVER
    SEAS RELATIVES!! TO POOR JAMAICAN RELATIVES! WHO MUST PAY TO CLEAR
    BARRELS THE COST IS OUTRAGEOUS!!!!

  14. The ports of Jamaica is badly in need of made over.
    Too much things going on.. The one close to west Kingston is a free for all..

  15. I send a cheap chain saw to Jamaica.
    I paid US two hundred dollars for it and they changed three hundred US dollars for the same chain saw.
    But they give there friends free pass on good that..

  16. I have come under fire in recent times when I argue that, in spite of some shortcomings, things are not all that bad with “the system.” And although I still maintain that view, I must confess that increasingly, it is becoming more difficult to defend or excuse the failings and shortcomings of bureaucracies in Jamaica, when findings of this nature are made public. There needs to be less excuses and far more accountabilities and speedy sanctions against bureaucrats when agencies mishandle their public duties. Government can never be near fully effective if the agencies are ineffective in their administrations and responsibilities.

