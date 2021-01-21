Jamaica Gov’t to Cut Spending | Joe Biden Sworn in as 46th US President – January 20 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmidday
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽☺️☺️☺️
First
Not even
Salam alaikum 🙏🍾
Salam awa? That’s arab business no?
Bialaitifaq maeak
God’s bless Jamaican love you JA a Septimus a say so
Today is the day my mother give a life to earth so it must be a very special day joe congratulation jamaica gov thing about your nation under god amen.
Why not start with local news then foreign news. Jamaica should start to be patriotic as well and put Jamaica first.
Jamaica first well said
Truth
true word
I don’t know if they is going to make this get out of hand
Is wife name is Karen .jel is the new first lady
Covid climbing like crazy! They treat the patients like animals. So sad! It hurts like hell but it worth it! Yes , I am woman.
Ture that’s why me say the curfew must be 5am to 8 pm
They are cutting money which does not belong to Jamaica where is the money that was given to Jamaica during covid where is it.
Did I missed something, this suppose to be Jamaica news media, why did he not report news in Jamaica b4 they reported world news. It show others come b4 us wooooow
Exactly kmt
As ‘Merica sneeze,Jamaica ketch cold!. Smh
Because u most always report major international incidents first….. News from Merka can mash up stock and fx market….
Maybe I missed something wa the government spend pon
D road dem weh eva a mash up…. U nuh see d pathole dem
This government only vision was power and brute force
…the former president was not by law bound to “formerly” concede but he obstinately refused to cordially accept defeat…
I’m not sure if anyone told Nigel but during recessions, it’s government spending that keeps the economy going. Austerity never help a soul
Me nah take it yet let all who inna parliament take the vaccine and let see how it goes the next few month
Well a ital weed me smoke so a that well kill me
As the Bible say when they think its peace and safety there is sudden destruction
News station a move like Frighten Friday!!
What about murder..thats all about covid..we need a update on everyday too