January 21, 2021

 

31 Comments on "Jamaica Gov’t to Cut Spending | Joe Biden Sworn in as 46th US President – January 20 2021"

  1. Fiona Clacken | January 20, 2021 at 2:13 PM | Reply

    🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽☺️☺️☺️

  2. Stringy Steam | January 20, 2021 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    First

  3. Bowie | January 20, 2021 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    Salam alaikum 🙏🍾

  4. Huntley Septimus | January 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    God’s bless Jamaican love you JA a Septimus a say so

  5. Jacqueline Fyffe | January 20, 2021 at 2:43 PM | Reply

    Today is the day my mother give a life to earth so it must be a very special day joe congratulation jamaica gov thing about your nation under god amen.

  6. Mardii DKing | January 20, 2021 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    Why not start with local news then foreign news. Jamaica should start to be patriotic as well and put Jamaica first.

  7. hermina whyte | January 20, 2021 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    I don’t know if they is going to make this get out of hand

  8. Omar Tomlin | January 20, 2021 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    Is wife name is Karen .jel is the new first lady

  9. Joe Patten | January 20, 2021 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    Covid climbing like crazy! They treat the patients like animals. So sad! It hurts like hell but it worth it! Yes , I am woman.

  10. Big Ooman | January 20, 2021 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    They are cutting money which does not belong to Jamaica where is the money that was given to Jamaica during covid where is it.

  11. Kevin Wilson | January 20, 2021 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    Did I missed something, this suppose to be Jamaica news media, why did he not report news in Jamaica b4 they reported world news. It show others come b4 us wooooow

  12. Kevin Wilson | January 20, 2021 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    Maybe I missed something wa the government spend pon

  13. river of truth from the mountain | January 20, 2021 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    This government only vision was power and brute force

  14. Ras Tafari | January 20, 2021 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    …the former president was not by law bound to “formerly” concede but he obstinately refused to cordially accept defeat…

  15. Akua Walters | January 21, 2021 at 12:16 AM | Reply

    I’m not sure if anyone told Nigel but during recessions, it’s government spending that keeps the economy going. Austerity never help a soul

  16. Lucifer Morningstar | January 21, 2021 at 6:10 AM | Reply

    Me nah take it yet let all who inna parliament take the vaccine and let see how it goes the next few month

  17. Lucifer Morningstar | January 21, 2021 at 6:17 AM | Reply

    Well a ital weed me smoke so a that well kill me

  18. Miya Lee | January 21, 2021 at 8:09 AM | Reply

    As the Bible say when they think its peace and safety there is sudden destruction

  19. Kenlar Thompson | January 21, 2021 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    News station a move like Frighten Friday!!

  20. MJ Official | January 21, 2021 at 10:05 AM | Reply

    What about murder..thats all about covid..we need a update on everyday too

