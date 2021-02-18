Jamaica has 6939 Active Covid-19 Cases Being Monitored – February 18 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
What the government is going to do about this
Not up to government but up to the people to mask, distance, stay home. If not we follow usa
Other vax safer and other medicines safer will come.
Look to Israel. Stay safe
More PR management. Nothing as usual.
Tighten curfew now that ago gwaan
🙆lord come yah!!!🙆 if yuh nuh busy 🚶 yah!!! Look at us now!!!🙆
He is always their we just dont have time for him nuh true
The companies that are not proactively using technology to be ahead of the curve will ultimately fail. Working from home, most persons work longer hours. Virtual workspace is the way of the future. Set expectations with the employees to meet goals of the company 👏🏾👏🏾🙏🏾
News reporter face no look like him convinced lol gwaan condrew we naaaa tek no vaccine pfizer man buss say a trial vaccine todays news so no body no fi tek it
Same uh!!!
Me neva governor general still a keep ,a wey him fah again lol
Ur comment gave me a good laugh ur so right
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
ENROCC AND CHINA HARBOR has no respect whatsoever they are saying that we will be 20 feet when they are finish so what about the damages that has been done to my family health and property Mr ANDREW HOLNESS we need justice
The news lie yf
Most wanted only in Jamaica carona smh
Sir prime minister need to take a big step!!
Thank God i live in the hills . I would go crazy if my house weh me starve to build damage like that.
who remember few years a back when ship was going around with vaccine
Jus ere for the comments… ain’t watching this train wreck
Smh jah jah look down
Why you can’t tell the public who these people is. Think it would be better, the spreading would be less.
Governor tell queen Elizabeth cancel all taxes in Jamaica cause wi bruk.
And we are opening schools
I want to move to Canada