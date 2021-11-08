Jamaica Surpasses 1 Million Vaccine Jabs - Tackling Vaccine Hesitancy | TVJ News - Nov 7 2021 1

Jamaica Surpasses 1 Million Vaccine Jabs – Tackling Vaccine Hesitancy | TVJ News – Nov 7 2021

38 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

38 comments

    1. @JamIsland CarShow So governments and media around the world conspire to poison 7 billon people with Graphene oxide spike protein toxic human fetus?

      Reply

    2. @Henri George they want to kill half the peoples in every country. Not every one stupid they can’t kill all

      Reply

    3. @JamIsland CarShow We can have a debate but don’t call me stupid!
      What will they gain from killing half the people?

      Reply

    4. @Henri George Am not calling you stupid. No debate my belly tells me it’s evil agenda u soon know on less u get deceive. All the best Brother take care

      Reply

    1. Indeed excellent going house to house to kill the old people them u blind u can’t think. Pure evil evil demons agenda u will hear the results soon this is not going to hide

      Reply

    2. @JamIsland CarShow well said there’s no long term study done on this AGENDA POISON…. these DEVILS IS after our immune system…most of these vaccinated people will have to live on the booster shot to stay alive…

      Reply

  7. What about when the chip starts noh same way dem ago push ppi out a heaven in to hell cuz wen yu tek deh chip you are shut out caan seh masah God face

    Reply

  9. Great news, if lying is what you need to do to leave the unvaccinated alone then go right ahead. It shows unu under pressure to get the numbers up.

    Reply

  10. Who want to take it it’s their business but don’t try to force people to take it and it’s time for this Vaccine thing to end now this a gawn too long.

    Reply

    2. @ShankyDizzle I hope your mother took it and family too. You should be encouraged by others to do what’s right and beneficial.

      Reply

    3. @Raimundo Iefan Fantástico satan leave God peoples alone
      U confuse you demons a ride u go to hell hell hell with u satanic agenda

      Reply

    4. @JamIsland CarShow Are you saying you’re going to hell? Be careful what you wish for because it may likely come true…

      Reply

  12. Good Video, I’m kinda motivated by it, but I feel you should make more video pertains how to make wealth..

    Reply

    1. He’s Great try him out and your story will be different. People who have been paid successfully took a chance, you can partake on the moving train

      Reply

    2. @S Robin Weiss Wow! He must be really good . With the validation of BITCOIN in El Salvador as a legal tender and also recognition by the Australian Taxation office as an asset for capital gain tax, some other countries may adopt similar usage . Investing is a necessity for me .

      Reply

    4. I have been researching all this while for a digital assets investment and I found Bitcoin to be the most profiting of them all, I’m definitely bouncing on this opportunity, thank you so much..

      Reply

    5. What i cant understand, if 1M people vaccinated. How is it that the PM saying thats 13% of the population vaccinated?
      Jamaica popultion is how big so?
      Them know who they can fool. We wah make money to for school and personal business. The time they are using for vaccination drive, that the time they should use to drive the failing economy

      Reply

  13. Anytime God cannot protect me, then it’s time for me to leave earth God alone me trust inna Babylon yuh can trick those who are weak in their minds and their faith but me nah bow me prefer walk barefoot than bow Fe a shoes

    Reply

  20. It come like somebody a threaten Andrew holdness make him a pressure we so..look like him under pressure..probably if we no take it him ago sacrifice..am jus saying

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.