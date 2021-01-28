Jamaica to Implement New Covid Measures in February – January 27 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaica to Implement New Covid Measures in February - January 27 2021 1

January 28, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

28 Comments on "Jamaica to Implement New Covid Measures in February – January 27 2021"

  1. Beverley Dorma | January 27, 2021 at 2:10 PM | Reply

    Some parents children who are willing to learn is without a job, they need help to pay for the Internet,

  2. Dennis Jones | January 27, 2021 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    Each and every time when something happened people in general you have Mrs advisor you have Mr advisor why the advice do not come before why it have to come after it’s not the first time things happen to homeless people who remember the time when those homeless people in Montego Bay up to this day I haven’t heard if anyone sentence to that yet for that cruel act please talk before not after when you do that you get on my last nerves

  3. Minister Stephan Wilson | January 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    The new ere is good, but the continuous add is crazy!!

  4. Dennis Jones | January 27, 2021 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    Also the people are hungry when you go to pray for them take some food with you

  5. Icelyn Green-Pryce | January 27, 2021 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    We need to turn to God the heart of people is bitter

  6. Dennis Jones | January 27, 2021 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    The governor general also play a buffer he could go out there and do his part do not call on the prime Minister alone call on the governor general toowhat the people are saying the governor general collect a paycheck every month but there is nothing shining from his side what they are saying it’s time for the governor general to say goodbye

  7. phil ash | January 27, 2021 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    Government needs to build taxie stand, market place ,bus stand and library in 14 parish.. Plain and simple government build the country… Roads in Jamaica are damaging people back… Wipe lash every day and car damage every day

  8. Dennis Jones | January 27, 2021 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    Mom people have stress from Atlanta you’re talking crap

  9. Isoline Adamson | January 27, 2021 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    I allegedly believe these people are making promise they can’t keep

  10. Dorothy Brown | January 27, 2021 at 3:48 PM | Reply

    Evil governments.

  11. bree & keem4L | January 27, 2021 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    Stop lie me nuh know nobody with covid never here nobody seh them know anyone with it so stop ..feel like you guys smart

    • Marlo Mitchell | January 27, 2021 at 6:13 PM | Reply

      With that logic a lot of things don’t exist in your world then.

    • Ash Fross | January 27, 2021 at 7:48 PM | Reply

      Facts me teacha bay lie

    • Peter Neil | January 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      @Marlo Mitchell oh u ready to help carry out the devil agenda. A common flu Some people still in dark pure lies evil evil lies government get pay to scare the public fi vaccine the nation 🔥Fake pandemic

    • N Smith | January 27, 2021 at 8:53 PM | Reply

      Covid-19 or not, something is killing people here in California. My wife’s co-worker got sick, a week later several of her family members came down with the sickness and so far them started to die of what the hospital here is saying is covid-19.

    • Ash Fross | January 27, 2021 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      @N Smith 5g causing it world war going on

  12. lamindy | January 27, 2021 at 4:40 PM | Reply

    There should be no fear that children with free tablets will go to “illegal” sites. It’s not hard to configure tablets so that they can only access approved sites.

  13. Normaline Thompson | January 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    Mi sah is a lucky thing covid19 come because everything now is covid19…all when a nuh suh it guh dem a guh say a covid19…….😪😪

  14. vacuumunit | January 27, 2021 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    Since March 2020: murder 1385 vs COVID 342 (comorbidity). 🧐🤨

  15. Christina Davidson | January 27, 2021 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    That dem say i travel on jutc bus everyday.
    The drivers dem pack the bus and when the passengers complain they say the compay tell them to full di bus because the company is losing.

  16. Dorothy Smith | January 27, 2021 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    Sad something of to happen before we recognized the homeless, remember God sits high and looking low,sad

  17. Albert Evans | January 27, 2021 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    You guys sure say all these people have the diseaseyou guys make it look like we Jamaicans make the disease and we are so sick with it that we are going to die

  18. Claudette lorraine Raphael | January 27, 2021 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    Sometime is a common flue the people them ave the say is covid everything is covid

  19. Neekah Green | January 27, 2021 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    wait…so out of the 30 seats on the bus how many are filled? mi confused!

  20. N Smith | January 27, 2021 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    News Flash for the Pastor, open up the Churches WiFi access to the children of the community. No government help is needed for that valuable and timely needs to the school children.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.