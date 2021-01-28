Jamaica to Implement New Covid Measures in February – January 27 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Some parents children who are willing to learn is without a job, they need help to pay for the Internet,
True to that
Each and every time when something happened people in general you have Mrs advisor you have Mr advisor why the advice do not come before why it have to come after it’s not the first time things happen to homeless people who remember the time when those homeless people in Montego Bay up to this day I haven’t heard if anyone sentence to that yet for that cruel act please talk before not after when you do that you get on my last nerves
The new ere is good, but the continuous add is crazy!!
Also the people are hungry when you go to pray for them take some food with you
We need to turn to God the heart of people is bitter
Amen ms iscyline
The governor general also play a buffer he could go out there and do his part do not call on the prime Minister alone call on the governor general toowhat the people are saying the governor general collect a paycheck every month but there is nothing shining from his side what they are saying it’s time for the governor general to say goodbye
Government needs to build taxie stand, market place ,bus stand and library in 14 parish.. Plain and simple government build the country… Roads in Jamaica are damaging people back… Wipe lash every day and car damage every day
Mom people have stress from Atlanta you’re talking crap
I allegedly believe these people are making promise they can’t keep
Evil governments.
Stop lie me nuh know nobody with covid never here nobody seh them know anyone with it so stop ..feel like you guys smart
With that logic a lot of things don’t exist in your world then.
Facts me teacha bay lie
@Marlo Mitchell oh u ready to help carry out the devil agenda. A common flu Some people still in dark pure lies evil evil lies government get pay to scare the public fi vaccine the nation 🔥Fake pandemic
Covid-19 or not, something is killing people here in California. My wife’s co-worker got sick, a week later several of her family members came down with the sickness and so far them started to die of what the hospital here is saying is covid-19.
@N Smith 5g causing it world war going on
There should be no fear that children with free tablets will go to “illegal” sites. It’s not hard to configure tablets so that they can only access approved sites.
Mi sah is a lucky thing covid19 come because everything now is covid19…all when a nuh suh it guh dem a guh say a covid19…….😪😪
Since March 2020: murder 1385 vs COVID 342 (comorbidity). 🧐🤨
That dem say i travel on jutc bus everyday.
The drivers dem pack the bus and when the passengers complain they say the compay tell them to full di bus because the company is losing.
Sad something of to happen before we recognized the homeless, remember God sits high and looking low,sad
That’s the way the government works
You guys sure say all these people have the diseaseyou guys make it look like we Jamaicans make the disease and we are so sick with it that we are going to die
Sometime is a common flue the people them ave the say is covid everything is covid
wait…so out of the 30 seats on the bus how many are filled? mi confused!
News Flash for the Pastor, open up the Churches WiFi access to the children of the community. No government help is needed for that valuable and timely needs to the school children.