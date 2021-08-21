Jamaican Chef Creates Ackee Ice-Cream | TVJ Smile Jamaica 1

Jamaican Chef Creates Ackee Ice-Cream | TVJ Smile Jamaica

26 comments

 

  9. Hahaha, this is amazing! What would be great is if he comes up with salt fish chocolate and swirl it in with the ackee ice-cream – genius! Don’t knock it till you try it!

    Reply

  11. Not because most persons are not use to this kind of thing but I do think it’s great. Big up yourself youth and bless up. Later on nuff a unuh a go run it down

    Reply

  16. Listen Ramsh quickly patent it before them steal your idea and put their name to it,they will steal your idea and get rich.PATENT IT QUICKLY

    Reply

  17. Ackee is a fruit ,So why Not…but I would love To taste thé STAR Apple my favorite fruit…

    GOOD LUCK TO him, go straight To Devon house with your concept…

    Awesome…

    Reply

  18. Very creative . How nice, really lovely but sorry mi naa nyam it.. mi allergic to ackee. I am very proud of him.

    Reply

    2. You eat ackees in Grenada.Nice.I waa under the impression that Grenadians didnt like or were jesitant to eat ackees

      Reply

