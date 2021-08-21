Jamaican Chef Creates Ackee Ice-Cream | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
26 comments
How many ackees did he have to de-ack to get that much ice cream
I love this word “de-ack”
This is amazing! Love ackee! Love ice cream! Love the idea marrying the two
Creative, I hope big businesses in Jamaica doesn’t hijacked his creativity.
Exactly!
Wow ,I pray God bless your business abundantly.
Keep pressing on youth and stay focus
Don’t tell others your recipe
Exactly!
I would never eat that .but wish u the best bro u young and u trying something new
Like how the host drop the English and talk to his level.
Real talk!
@Shimron Turner
Hahaha, this is amazing! What would be great is if he comes up with salt fish chocolate and swirl it in with the ackee ice-cream – genius! Don’t knock it till you try it!
I would try it. Good thinking sir
Not because most persons are not use to this kind of thing but I do think it’s great. Big up yourself youth and bless up. Later on nuff a unuh a go run it down
*We have the creatively. *We have the talent.* *But not the will.*
I would love to taste that
Wow how great
He seems nervi
But great concept.
Good idea
Listen Ramsh quickly patent it before them steal your idea and put their name to it,they will steal your idea and get rich.PATENT IT QUICKLY
Ackee is a fruit ,So why Not…but I would love To taste thé STAR Apple my favorite fruit…
GOOD LUCK TO him, go straight To Devon house with your concept…
Awesome…
Very creative
. How nice, really lovely but sorry mi naa nyam it.. mi allergic to ackee . I am very proud of him.
I’m from Grenada and we’ve been making ackee smoothies for decades so no surprise here.
Ok
You eat ackees in Grenada.Nice.I waa under the impression that Grenadians didnt like or were jesitant to eat ackees