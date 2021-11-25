Jamaican Cops Protesting | More From One Don Trial | TVJ Midday - Nov 25 2021 1

Jamaican Cops Protesting | More From One Don Trial | TVJ Midday – Nov 25 2021

36 comments

 

36 comments

  2. Teachers should protest too …many of us have not received any salaries since September to date. Foolishness!!!

    Reply

    2. @Yanique Wellington WoW. That’s so crazy and unfair. They must do better!! If they walk out/strike it gonna be a whole different story

      Reply

    3. @ROUGH EDGE JTA is just a banking service, they care about where you invest and bank your wages more than anything else.

      Reply

    2. Same thing mi seh..double standard hypocrites..when poor people protest fi them rights..you same police come lock them up..

      Reply

    3. The police no fi go get no money u si how they protesting now and they jump out in full force to stop protest the other day even locking up the organizers Set a press buttons them.

      Reply

    5. Nothing no go so a poor people don’t want to protest for even in a company if u come to gether to protest the poorest ones in the company them go behind back and tell the boss what going to happen

      Reply

    1. I am wondering myself the other day them did out their and a lock up people bout them no get permit.jamaica coming like bitter weed

      Reply

  6. The Government should be ashamed of themselves, first the teachers..and now the police! It’s like they can’t do nothing right except look after themselves! The more things change, the more they remain the same!

    Reply

  8. These police officer work very hard and do many other thing so they need to be paid more. Ruel reid pay over money should go to the police officers.

    Reply

  10. 2010 (10 years ago) crime fighting methods can’t be used against these current criminals with their news ways of financing their criminal activities.. it’s a new generation.

    Reply

  16. But wait whats going on here isnt the ground level?why is this large gathering if it was common citizen all would be locked up and charged.not fair at all, even though the officers need their pay.

    Reply

  17. I will love to see the stop crime against everybody campaign. Or the same attention given to a crime committed by men is given when a women commits a crime.

    Reply

  18. MINIMUM WAGES FOR PEOPLE WORKING INJAMAICA NEED TO INCREASE, IF POLICE , TEACHERS, NURSES ARE COMPLAINING, YOU ALL NEED TO DO AN EXPERIMENT WITH MINIMUM WAGES AND REALLY LOOK INTO HOW PEOPLE RECEIVING MINIMUM WAGES MANAGES,

    Reply

  20. Unclear how the SOE decreases the killings ; but the government thinks it will have an effect . Since the opposition is against SOE , what’s their alternative / solution to stop crime in Jamaica ?

    Reply

