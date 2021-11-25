Jamaican Cops Protesting | More From One Don Trial | TVJ Midday – Nov 25 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
36 comments
AFTER ALL OF THIS POLICE AGO STILL THINK THE LAW RESPECT THEM
How U Know1⃣Uniform Cause All Ah Dat
@Chanel ChanSoSmooth a programming
Teachers should protest too …many of us have not received any salaries since September to date. Foolishness!!!
O god really? So whappen to JTA how comes the union not defending the teachers
@Yanique Wellington WoW. That’s so crazy and unfair. They must do better!! If they walk out/strike it gonna be a whole different story
@ROUGH EDGE JTA is just a banking service, they care about where you invest and bank your wages more than anything else.
@ROUGH EDGE yessss. The union aren’t representing as far I know.
@Queen Sheenz Crazy indeed and unfair! They’re suffering…they don’t care.
Police can protest, but poor people can’t. Smh
first thing that came to my mind lol
Same thing mi seh..double standard hypocrites..when poor people protest fi them rights..you same police come lock them up..
The police no fi go get no money u si how they protesting now and they jump out in full force to stop protest the other day even locking up the organizers Set a press buttons them.
Nothing no go so a poor people don’t want to protest for even in a company if u come to gether to protest the poorest ones in the company them go behind back and tell the boss what going to happen
Pay the police fair wage right now and all back pay.
Hope they got a permit to protest
I am wondering myself the other day them did out their and a lock up people bout them no get permit.jamaica coming like bitter weed
The Government should be ashamed of themselves, first the teachers..and now the police! It’s like they can’t do nothing right except look after themselves! The more things change, the more they remain the same!
polices we you
Black unity
These police officer work very hard and do many other thing so they need to be paid more. Ruel reid pay over money should go to the police officers.
The people of Jamaica know that the primister doesn’t care about them they voted him in he is a sellout
This!!
No u wrong them vote him in for prosperity Instead they End up with Stress prosperity
2010 (10 years ago) crime fighting methods can’t be used against these current criminals with their news ways of financing their criminal activities.. it’s a new generation.
Shame, they don’t believe the professionals and others eat and pay bills.
Have nothing to say except get rid of corrupt officials and the money will be found to pay the police.
This is rather embarrassing and Ruel Reid is going to get a settlement
Where’s is the permit for this? too much double standard in Jamaica
I cry to see my people crying for needs I did not see when I was a child in Kingston Jamaica
But wait whats going on here isnt the ground level?why is this large gathering if it was common citizen all would be locked up and charged.not fair at all, even though the officers need their pay.
Can you tell me if all of them were wearing masks and social distances …tired of the
I will love to see the stop crime against everybody campaign. Or the same attention given to a crime committed by men is given when a women commits a crime.
MINIMUM WAGES FOR PEOPLE WORKING INJAMAICA NEED TO INCREASE, IF POLICE , TEACHERS, NURSES ARE COMPLAINING, YOU ALL NEED TO DO AN EXPERIMENT WITH MINIMUM WAGES AND REALLY LOOK INTO HOW PEOPLE RECEIVING MINIMUM WAGES MANAGES,
I believe the police dem need a big fat raise with all the problem going on in Jamaica.
Unclear how the SOE decreases the killings ; but the government thinks it will have an effect . Since the opposition is against SOE , what’s their alternative / solution to stop crime in Jamaica ?