Jamaican Football Defender Fights to Keep Son Alive | TVJ Sports – March 2 2021

Jamaican Football Defender Fights to Keep Son Alive | TVJ Sports - March 2 2021 1

March 3, 2021

24 Comments on "Jamaican Football Defender Fights to Keep Son Alive | TVJ Sports – March 2 2021"

  1. Annmarie Reid | March 3, 2021 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    I think Vybz Kartel give him 200 000

  2. Horace Napier | March 3, 2021 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Jah know sad

  3. Horace Napier | March 3, 2021 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Him na go dead him ago live

  4. Juda Mom | March 3, 2021 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Set up a gofund ME. I really do hope you get the assistance. No parents wants to see their child/children sick.

  5. Gcity Badness | March 3, 2021 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    God know🙏 life is sooo Unfair

  6. Derick Duhaney | March 3, 2021 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Jamaica please help olord

  7. Derrick Braithwaite-Mais | March 3, 2021 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    🙏🏿❤️🙏🏿❤️🙏🏿❤️🇯🇲🇨🇦💯

  8. Pamela Myrie | March 3, 2021 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    Praying for help and healing.

  9. Andrea Campbell | March 3, 2021 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    Keeps the fight brother. I wish could help

  10. ragga reed | March 3, 2021 at 1:21 PM | Reply

    Believe in the almighty bredda
    .. him ago alright btedda.

  11. travis | March 3, 2021 at 1:28 PM | Reply

    Praying for him , mercy of gods may heal him. 🙏🙏🙏

  12. Ituria Taylor | March 3, 2021 at 1:35 PM | Reply

    I’m praying to God for healing and comfort to this family. Pray and look to God mummy and daddy, he can make the impossible possible. His blood has never lost it’s power

  13. Patricia Speck | March 3, 2021 at 1:36 PM | Reply

    Brother sad

  14. ZaabYAH Yizrael | March 3, 2021 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    Sowersop leaf. Let him drink it every day. That’s where Keemo come from. Stop relying on Babylon. They are not GOD. turn to THE LORDS treatment!

  15. Chosen&anointed | March 3, 2021 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    Why can’t they do a GO FUND for the child?

  16. Karen Golaub | March 3, 2021 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    Bring tears to my eyes but he is going to get well in the mighty name of jesus amen

  17. Shellie Jones | March 3, 2021 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    🙏🙏😔😔

  18. ZombaHenry garrotKomp | March 3, 2021 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    Hello

  19. Romey | March 3, 2021 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    Wheres the government is in times like these. Vybz kartel do what he could what about the rest that’s out there

  20. Clifton Bernard | March 3, 2021 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    Call st Jude children hospital,they maybe able to help you

