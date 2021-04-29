Jamaican Inmates Complain of Covid Spread – April 29 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
So true
How the fk unnu fi blame prisoners and the staff a go in and out
Mek sense 👏
Smh jah jah
I Like watching Tvj midday News Every Day.
We are producing more criminals than we can housed, its full time this correctional system get up to speed.
Prison did full long time before covic u guys to lie and wicked if parents did grow them pickney good prison would not be full
Thank you for your news TVJ great job respect to the members of the time have a blessed day
We thank you
Tell the prisoners that covid is out here too.Let them see what is happening in India they will understand
True true
If Jamaica is paying attention to India, why
population here not more serious?
Den nuh mus the warders carry the virus inside the prison ….
A next part of the script that the government working from… cause prisoners deh one place and dem not getting visits and even if dm go court sure dem a make dm wear mask and court house no pack cause dm a social distance so who dem a fool now 🤔🤔🤔🤔….
In these conditions y would i want to go to prison, are criminals learning nothing like freedom …
Wait, schools could not put registry in place themselves as it relates to online classes? When schools had face to face , wasn’t there a roll call each day, what is the difference? Everything must seem so hard, everything government must implement? SMH.
Good evening, Giovani, your suit blends in nicely with the backdrop. Always so pleasant.
These MP’s need to be in touch with their communities, not just election time.
Can tvj news start bring on 7pm news to like midday news look how long am asking for it smh.
I said that b4 the military must run these prisons along side these prisons warders
Everything going in to prison is warders bringing it in side there. First things on body can’t go were the prisoners is
If them lie you can say yes
Kmt
