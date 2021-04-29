Jamaican Inmates Complain of Covid Spread – April 29 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaican Inmates Complain of Covid Spread - April 29 2021 1

April 29, 2021

 

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

27 Comments on "Jamaican Inmates Complain of Covid Spread – April 29 2021"

  1. Gregory hamilton | April 29, 2021 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    So true

  2. Kiddo Sample | April 29, 2021 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    How the fk unnu fi blame prisoners and the staff a go in and out

  3. gaza yuh dont have to like mi | April 29, 2021 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    Smh jah jah

  4. Kadya Heslop | April 29, 2021 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj midday News Every Day.

  5. Genchfa Manfunzi | April 29, 2021 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    We are producing more criminals than we can housed, its full time this correctional system get up to speed.

  6. Tttuhf Oooo | April 29, 2021 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    Prison did full long time before covic u guys to lie and wicked if parents did grow them pickney good prison would not be full

  7. Karen Beckford | April 29, 2021 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    Thank you for your news TVJ great job respect to the members of the time have a blessed day

  8. JoJo Goody | April 29, 2021 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Tell the prisoners that covid is out here too.Let them see what is happening in India they will understand

  9. Lorretta Saunders | April 29, 2021 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    Den nuh mus the warders carry the virus inside the prison ….

  10. Christopher Powell | April 29, 2021 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    A next part of the script that the government working from… cause prisoners deh one place and dem not getting visits and even if dm go court sure dem a make dm wear mask and court house no pack cause dm a social distance so who dem a fool now 🤔🤔🤔🤔….

  11. Steve Davey | April 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM | Reply

    In these conditions y would i want to go to prison, are criminals learning nothing like freedom …

  12. Jacqueline Gabbidon | April 29, 2021 at 5:38 PM | Reply

    Wait, schools could not put registry in place themselves as it relates to online classes? When schools had face to face , wasn’t there a roll call each day, what is the difference? Everything must seem so hard, everything government must implement? SMH.

  13. Dawn P | April 29, 2021 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    Good evening, Giovani, your suit blends in nicely with the backdrop. Always so pleasant.

  14. Dawn P | April 29, 2021 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    These MP’s need to be in touch with their communities, not just election time.

  15. Kadian Praiser | April 29, 2021 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Can tvj news start bring on 7pm news to like midday news look how long am asking for it smh.

  16. Arden Guy | April 29, 2021 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    I said that b4 the military must run these prisons along side these prisons warders

  17. Clarice Bradshaw | April 29, 2021 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    Everything going in to prison is warders bringing it in side there. First things on body can’t go were the prisoners is

  18. Dennis Jones | April 29, 2021 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    If them lie you can say yes

  19. Dennis Jones | April 29, 2021 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    Kmt

