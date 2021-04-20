Jamaican Journalist Michael Sharpe Dead at 65 | The Best of Times – April 20 2021

April 20 2021

April 20, 2021

 

Senior journalist and broadcaster, Michael Sharpe has died. Mr. Sharpe who had been hospitalized died this morning at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

28 Comments on "Jamaican Journalist Michael Sharpe Dead at 65 | The Best of Times – April 20 2021"

  1. Michael Humphrey | April 20, 2021 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    😲. Michael Sharpe dead??? Dear Lord in heaven. 🙏. May he rest in peace.

  2. Jevon Vaz | April 20, 2021 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    My condolences to the family
    To me he’s like an uncle I know but never met RIP

  3. Mrs Walters | April 20, 2021 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    Jah know… This hard to digest… Sleep in eternal peace General Sharpe. 😭😭😭😭😭😭

  4. Orane Moore | April 20, 2021 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    There are some people in life that are just hard to forget no matter what , he is one of them . May your soul Rest In Peace

    • Charmaine Mcleo | April 20, 2021 at 8:12 PM | Reply

      Orane,so true,Dorraine Samuel’s Micheal pryce,Hugh kroskill,Neville Willoughby,Dennis Hall,Ian Bowe/Boyne,last but not least Mr Micheal Sharpe,great Journalist may their souls rest in peace🙏and I forget to mention Janice Budd also.

    • Maland Jarrett | April 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      @Charmaine Mcleo yyyyyyyy

  5. Orando Tomlin | April 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM | Reply

    Rip Michael Sharpe Condolences go his friends and family 🙏😔

  6. Vickie Bradybrown | April 20, 2021 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    Will be sadly missed Micheal, only a pity??? You will always be in my heart. I will never forget that day.

  7. Tameka K Dunbar | April 20, 2021 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    RIP he was like family as we looked forward to hearing him reading the news in our household.

  8. Tavia williams | April 20, 2021 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    Wow sorry to hear my condolences to is family I grow up watching him on TV when I was a kid

  9. Davel’s Farm | April 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    May he Rest In the sweet arms of Jesus. will be sadly missed, a true icon will never be forgotten.

  10. Milo772 | April 20, 2021 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    Really saddened by this news. Was really hoping and praying that he would have pulled thru…Rest in Eternal Peace 🙏🏾🙏🏾

  11. Jammin With MexiJam | April 20, 2021 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    Jamaica broadcasting has lost a true gem. Sleep well Michael

  12. Wilhelm Morris | April 20, 2021 at 3:43 PM | Reply

    My favorite moment is when michael sharpe interview gangster joel andem in the nintys, rest in peace mr sharpe

  13. Jermaine Chambers | April 20, 2021 at 3:46 PM | Reply

    I have grown to love and respect him he’s such a wonderful person may God continue to bless his family are friends RIP

  14. Dotlin Brown | April 20, 2021 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    R. I. P MY BROTHER MICHAEL YOU WILL BE SADLY MISS CAN,T FOR GET THE FIRTH DAY I HERE YOU AND J.B.C IN 1982.

  15. Judith Edwards | April 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    Our deepest condolences to Michael Sharp’s family. This is a very sad day.

  16. David Jarrett | April 20, 2021 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    Childhood days growing up…this man was the life of TVJ…news nuh nice since him gone 😢

  17. Ivonho Coch | April 20, 2021 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    It is a shame though! So many of these people in our nation, no body knows anything about them until they die, because we seem to be a people who appreciate people only when they die when they cant hear a thing we are saying. He was one of my favourite from the time he read news at RJR. May his soul rest in peace.

  18. Marcia Graham | April 20, 2021 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    Sleep in Peace Michael Sharpe and Condolences to his family.

  19. Glasses Kingdom | April 20, 2021 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    Heart breaking, and even though we all have to go at some point, it’s just hard to accept or adjust to when ones time has arrived, Condolences to families, the news team and the general broadcasting corporation…. REST WELL BRO SHARP !

  20. Shirley Tennant | April 20, 2021 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    Michael had a voice that would brighten your day in any dull moment

