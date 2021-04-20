Jamaican Journalist Michael Sharpe Dead at 65 | The Best of Times – April 20 2021

Senior journalist and broadcaster, Michael Sharpe has died. Mr. Sharpe who had been hospitalized died this morning at the University Hospital of the West Indies.
😲. Michael Sharpe dead??? Dear Lord in heaven. 🙏. May he rest in peace.
My condolences to the family
To me he’s like an uncle I know but never met RIP
Jah know… This hard to digest… Sleep in eternal peace General Sharpe. 😭😭😭😭😭😭
There are some people in life that are just hard to forget no matter what , he is one of them . May your soul Rest In Peace
Orane,so true,Dorraine Samuel’s Micheal pryce,Hugh kroskill,Neville Willoughby,Dennis Hall,Ian Bowe/Boyne,last but not least Mr Micheal Sharpe,great Journalist may their souls rest in peace🙏and I forget to mention Janice Budd also.
@Charmaine Mcleo yyyyyyyy
Rip Michael Sharpe Condolences go his friends and family 🙏😔
Will be sadly missed Micheal, only a pity??? You will always be in my heart. I will never forget that day.
RIP he was like family as we looked forward to hearing him reading the news in our household.
True true
I miss you micheal ri.p bro
Sadly missing
Wow sorry to hear my condolences to is family I grow up watching him on TV when I was a kid
My condolences to his family sleep on my dear friend Mr Sharpe
May he Rest In the sweet arms of Jesus. will be sadly missed, a true icon will never be forgotten.
Really saddened by this news. Was really hoping and praying that he would have pulled thru…Rest in Eternal Peace 🙏🏾🙏🏾
Jamaica broadcasting has lost a true gem. Sleep well Michael
My favorite moment is when michael sharpe interview gangster joel andem in the nintys, rest in peace mr sharpe
I remembered..I was going to primary school. Am shocked.
I have grown to love and respect him he’s such a wonderful person may God continue to bless his family are friends RIP
R. I. P MY BROTHER MICHAEL YOU WILL BE SADLY MISS CAN,T FOR GET THE FIRTH DAY I HERE YOU AND J.B.C IN 1982.
Our deepest condolences to Michael Sharp’s family. This is a very sad day.
Childhood days growing up…this man was the life of TVJ…news nuh nice since him gone 😢
Him and Doreen
It is a shame though! So many of these people in our nation, no body knows anything about them until they die, because we seem to be a people who appreciate people only when they die when they cant hear a thing we are saying. He was one of my favourite from the time he read news at RJR. May his soul rest in peace.
Sleep in Peace Michael Sharpe and Condolences to his family.
Heart breaking, and even though we all have to go at some point, it’s just hard to accept or adjust to when ones time has arrived, Condolences to families, the news team and the general broadcasting corporation…. REST WELL BRO SHARP !
Michael had a voice that would brighten your day in any dull moment