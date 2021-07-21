Jamaican Medical Students in Cuba Desperate for Help | TVJ News – July 20 2021

"Help us", a plea this evening from Jamaican medical students studying in Cuba. They're finding it difficult to access basic necessities like toiletries and food Giovanni Dennis has been speaking with some of the students.
28 comments
Hold unu head up and be strong. Dem haffi do better man.
The US embargo wicked
The communism is wicked. Everything unuh blame America. From the beginning of time everywhere communism and socialism has been implemented, it always ends in destruction with millions of lives lost. Look at Venezuela, once the richest country in south America, now the poorest and most destitute. Socialism nice until the money runs out. Cuba has land Cubans are very intelligent people but why would I want to start a business or creat or innovate if the government is going to own it all and I can’t own anything? No human rights no hope no nothing. Idk how the cuban people put up with it for this long. Keep America name out of your mouth.
@Ken 1990 aren’t you the smart one dumber than a river trying to buy water
This nuh look good
If my child was there i would take him or her home,its gonna get worst,but be strong
I’m just wondering if jamaicans know that it’s 60+ years the USA Government has their foot on the necks of the Cuban people?
Usa In ja. Knows this as well. I dont abide by usa embargo and strangle to cuba
Nonsense its the communists party to be blame
This technique they used that is called sanctions works very well on turning the people against their government
Yow Andrew sort it out now !
That day slow coach prime minister, it,t time he step down.
I’m lost for words. As someone who studied and was supposed to go on that work programme some years ago, I feel for these students. Such a shame! No one has our backs. Smfh.
YES THEY NEED HELP !!! HOPE THEY ARE GOING TO GET HELP AS FAST AS POSSIBLE…BECUZ IF WE WERE IN THERE SHOES OVER IN CUBA WE WUD HAVE LOVED SOME HELP TOO.
What a disgrace!!!
Anyway to send them anything from the USA?
Where is our government in all this is he the one who’s responsible for the Jamaican people
The American Government does not want the Jamaican Government to have anything with Cuba Jamaican Next door Nabour…..if Jamaica does anything to help they will get sanction too…..America has been sanctioning Cuba for 60 years now becouse they can’t get Cuba to bow down to them…….women it looks like ur not in this world to know this ..
@Michael Evans what a un even world
They want to bring down the cuban people by any means for 60 years now…..what the hell they want with that country…..maybe they dount want Cuba to nuke them
Becouse America does not want Jamaica to send anything to Cuba and body send anything to Cuba America sanction that country that is part of the sanction bully tactics
Omg
How can we Help.
WESTERN FORCES, CREATE THIS DESTABLITION THIS IS JUST THE TIP OF THE TIP NOT ICE BERG.
This is crazy.
America is no one’s friend! We need to forget about them—do what is right and help our people! Jesus Christ—where is our government?! How do we Jamaicans go to donate food and toiletries?
With Jamaica so close to cuba why don’t our fishermen full dem boat a good food and toiletries an go trade with cuba Instead of going to Haiti to trade for guns
Cuba was one of those who use to farm a lot ever since fedal down the country has been going down