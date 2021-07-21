Jamaican Medical Students in Cuba Desperate for Help | TVJ News – July 20 2021

"Help us", a plea this evening from Jamaican medical students studying in Cuba. They're finding it difficult to access basic necessities like toiletries and food Giovanni Dennis has been speaking with some of the students.

