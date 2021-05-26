Jamaican Mother Seeks Justice for Daughter | PM Urges Rich Countries to Share Vaccines – May 25 2021

A mother is on a quest to receive justice for her child. The teen, already traumatized by past incidents of sexual abuse had an uncomfortable encounter at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover.

