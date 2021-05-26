Jamaican Mother Seeks Justice for Daughter | PM Urges Rich Countries to Share Vaccines – May 25 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaican Mother Seeks Justice for Daughter | PM Urges Rich Countries to Share Vaccines - May 25 2021

May 26, 2021

 

A mother is on a quest to receive justice for her child. The teen, already traumatized by past incidents of sexual abuse had an uncomfortable encounter at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover.

27 Comments on "Jamaican Mother Seeks Justice for Daughter | PM Urges Rich Countries to Share Vaccines – May 25 2021"

  1. Junie Mitchell | May 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    good day to you all

  2. Nessa W | May 25, 2021 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    Hope this mother gets justice…. Praying for that baby girl as well

  3. Princess LiL Chief | May 25, 2021 at 3:44 PM | Reply

    Jamaican need PRAYER & a MAKEOVER !!!!

  4. Snap Pictorial | May 25, 2021 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    CXC passes won’t be any good onward.

  5. Loise Watson | May 25, 2021 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    RICH! COUNTRIES DON’T CARE
    ABOUT POOR COUNTRIES! WHY COMPLAIN! RICH IN JAMAICA
    DO NOT CARE ABOUT THE POOR
    SURLEY THIS IS HYPOCRITCAL!

    • Nacny Tagen | May 25, 2021 at 4:36 PM | Reply

      Ma’am I’m so sorry you feel that way.. because I sold everything I owned left my old life an children, an moved to the island of yours I’ve loved from books all my life, I married there over 32 years ago, said I wanted to retire an do charity work 30 years ago.. so I got a divorce an did just that for a year an a half.. joined a church, lived in st Mary’s parish.. so see you cant cast stones an call people a hypocrite, when your implication falls bk in your comment, it makes me sad, and more proud someone in your country really did appreciate me an my help. Much respect an blessings to you.

  6. Ransford Myers | May 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    Why ? With all the grown beautyful women in jamaica who want a man.why mess with a minor ? CASTERATE HIM IF he is guilty

  7. milli b | May 25, 2021 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    Why not check how much persons would have to pay b4 u set up so u know how money u would need…oh boy

  8. Dawn P | May 25, 2021 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    Thanks for bringing us the news, Giovani.

  9. milli b | May 25, 2021 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    I cant wait to see who wins that tender…

  10. iStiflock | May 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    Big up Geo!!!!

  11. Nacny Tagen | May 25, 2021 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    God please put this hurt child into your arms and send down ten thousand angels with wrath upon these evil things happening to your children, give this child strength, comfort this mother give her the strength an clarity amongst confusion, give light in the dark… show this child love, an give her hope to live, In jesus mighty name I pray. AMEN

  12. Critical Thinker | May 25, 2021 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    THE PM SEEMS TO BE VERY NAIVE, AS IF HE JUST REALIZE THAT THE RICH COUNTRIES WILL ALWAYS KEEP THE POOR COUNTRIES DOWN AND THAT THOSE RICH COUNTRIES HAD EXPLOITED THE POOR COUNTRIES, YET HE ALWAYS BOWS TO THE QUEEN AND SHOW NO URGENCY TO GET RID OF THE QUEEN AND HER CRONIES AS HEAD OF STATE.

    • Del Fearon | May 26, 2021 at 3:52 AM | Reply

      The priminster and most ministers there are just corrupt. Jamaica has relieved funds to purchase the vaccine and have had opportunities to purchase the vaccine several times. Enough to vaccinate the whole country but they are clearly looking for freebies in order to keep the money. They keep the poor country on lock down pretending they are concerned, lock down does not affect their lifestyle or income. Stop pretend to care for the poor or your country when you concern is how much money you can take from the country on retirement.

  13. Lawdia Wilson | May 25, 2021 at 5:04 PM | Reply

    Be strong mother but becareful

  14. Myrtle Clarke | May 25, 2021 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    Backside , hell this?. This is where this blasted country reach. It wrecked!!! .

  15. Samora Parnell | May 25, 2021 at 5:55 PM | Reply

    Why is Midday News been cut short since lately?

  16. Ingrid Jarrett | May 25, 2021 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    Justice for the young lady and her mother.

  17. Ingrid Jarrett | May 25, 2021 at 6:08 PM | Reply

    Yes mama fight for your daughter.

  18. Ingrid Jarrett | May 25, 2021 at 6:19 PM | Reply

    Why should the Rich countries help the poorer countries? They created the problem and you’re expecting them to fix the problem?🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️

  19. GROGU | May 25, 2021 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Notice how TVJ quiet about the Dayton Campbell issue.

  20. asc asc | May 25, 2021 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    Mother speaks well. Do everything for your daughter. Well said.

