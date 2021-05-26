Jamaican Mother Seeks Justice for Daughter | PM Urges Rich Countries to Share Vaccines – May 25 2021

A mother is on a quest to receive justice for her child. The teen, already traumatized by past incidents of sexual abuse had an uncomfortable encounter at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
good day to you all
Than you Junie
Hope this mother gets justice…. Praying for that baby girl as well
Jamaican need PRAYER & a MAKEOVER !!!!
Wow, We need to come out of the Wilderness, come out of Disobedience
CXC passes won’t be any good onward.
RICH! COUNTRIES DON’T CARE
ABOUT POOR COUNTRIES! WHY COMPLAIN! RICH IN JAMAICA
DO NOT CARE ABOUT THE POOR
SURLEY THIS IS HYPOCRITCAL!
Ma’am I’m so sorry you feel that way.. because I sold everything I owned left my old life an children, an moved to the island of yours I’ve loved from books all my life, I married there over 32 years ago, said I wanted to retire an do charity work 30 years ago.. so I got a divorce an did just that for a year an a half.. joined a church, lived in st Mary’s parish.. so see you cant cast stones an call people a hypocrite, when your implication falls bk in your comment, it makes me sad, and more proud someone in your country really did appreciate me an my help. Much respect an blessings to you.
Why ? With all the grown beautyful women in jamaica who want a man.why mess with a minor ? CASTERATE HIM IF he is guilty
A lot of them can’t handle a real woman that’s why they mess with children.
But they are killing off all the women.
Yesssss. And televise it so all Jamaica can see
Why not check how much persons would have to pay b4 u set up so u know how money u would need…oh boy
Thanks for bringing us the news, Giovani.
I cant wait to see who wins that tender…
Big up Geo!!!!
God please put this hurt child into your arms and send down ten thousand angels with wrath upon these evil things happening to your children, give this child strength, comfort this mother give her the strength an clarity amongst confusion, give light in the dark… show this child love, an give her hope to live, In jesus mighty name I pray. AMEN
THE PM SEEMS TO BE VERY NAIVE, AS IF HE JUST REALIZE THAT THE RICH COUNTRIES WILL ALWAYS KEEP THE POOR COUNTRIES DOWN AND THAT THOSE RICH COUNTRIES HAD EXPLOITED THE POOR COUNTRIES, YET HE ALWAYS BOWS TO THE QUEEN AND SHOW NO URGENCY TO GET RID OF THE QUEEN AND HER CRONIES AS HEAD OF STATE.
The priminster and most ministers there are just corrupt. Jamaica has relieved funds to purchase the vaccine and have had opportunities to purchase the vaccine several times. Enough to vaccinate the whole country but they are clearly looking for freebies in order to keep the money. They keep the poor country on lock down pretending they are concerned, lock down does not affect their lifestyle or income. Stop pretend to care for the poor or your country when you concern is how much money you can take from the country on retirement.
Be strong mother but becareful
Backside , hell this?. This is where this blasted country reach. It wrecked!!! .
Why is Midday News been cut short since lately?
Justice for the young lady and her mother.
Yes mama fight for your daughter.
Why should the Rich countries help the poorer countries? They created the problem and you’re expecting them to fix the problem?🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️
Notice how TVJ quiet about the Dayton Campbell issue.
Mother speaks well. Do everything for your daughter. Well said.