Jamaican News Headlines | TVJ News – August 23 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
5 comments
so why now when its almost 2 years covid deh a jamaica why now the hospital visit n interview…smh
It’s all about the Covid injection.
How people been spending their time during lock down?You guys are so disrespectful. People are suffering.
Don’t take the jab trust in the lord
Jesus is the way the truth and the life