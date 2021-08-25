Jamaican Nurses Call in Sick | PNP Warns of Food Crisis | TVJ Midday News – August 25 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
57 comments
More and more Nurses will be leaving
@Damario Wilson because they are human beings and who feels it knows it If you was a nurse you will understand.
@Christine Page I guess
@Damario Wilson That is what I am saying too them man not dissing anyone plenty of these nurses speak bad or disrespectful to the patients and vice versa the patients to the nurses sometimes . These are PERILOUS TIMES God words have to come to. Pass, . people pray for your leaders for wisdom to make good decisions and STOP BASHING THEM God don’t like dirty .
@Damario Wilson I would do the same.
@Damario Wilson Imagine working in a place, for over a years, that is highly intense and has limited recourses. That equal to burnout and poor mental health.
Israelites WAKE-UP we are The JEWS of the Bible a style them a Style wi Remember the COMMANDMENTS of God
Nicely said
Yes God is in charge. Big and Large.
@Giovanni Mckenzie a who yuh fool
@Giovanni Mckenzie
@Nat Lew must be Anti- God
God alone can help us!!!
Only him a alone
God naw help none a unnu if yuh naw try help yuhself.
Nope you have to help yourself
People not working how can anyone buy food. There will be crisis God have mercy on your people.
Have mercy on yourself
@Giovanni Mckenzie so I see you don’t believe in God what did I say wrong.
Honestly I’m tired of the both parties none not different none ah uno noh consider poor people
Den nuh know di poor people dem mn dem nuh care bout dem …..
True but this one more cruel and wicked to what we see so far
GOD HAS GIVEN US 10 COMMANDMENTS TO KEEP.
JESUS CHRIST IS PRECIOUS SON AS A GIFT TO THE WHOLE HUMAN RACE BECAUSE WE SINNED AND HAS NOT KEPT HIS COMMANDMENTS.
GOD IN HIS LOVE & MERCY FOR US HAS GIVEN US LAWS OF HEALTH.
GOD’S 8 LAWS of HEALTH!
PURE AIR, SUNLIGHT, ABSTEMIOUSNESS, REST, EXERCISE, PROPER DIET, the use of PURE WATER, TRUST in DIVINE POWER—THESE ARE THE TRUE REMEDIES.
EVERY PERSON SHOULD HAVE A KNOWLEDGE OF NATURE’S REMEDIAL AGENCIES & HOW TO APPLY THEM.
Your vaccines will not work but will only cause more diseases & death. REPENT THE KINGDOM OF GOD IS AT HAND.
God didn’t give anyone any commandments, these so called commandments was plagiarized from Egyptian mythology, let’s stop the lies , I don’t blame these nurses let these peoples conspiracy theories or sweet Jesus treat them!! There’s some mad woman on social media telling the government not to let peoples take the vaccine
. Every high school dropout have a medical degree from Facebook and Twitter, !!
God will come true for us just trust him he will deliver again
0
Yes Jamdown sistah sick enuh.. like Guyana other West Indian sistah no jection mek dem jection dem mooma
Come through for yourself and wear a mask and sanitize and take the vaccine
Cost of living high…..God help us
Help yourself
Cost of living high…..God help us
It’s called inflation and poor management of the country.
Who can’t live it out Will dead it out, God have mercy,
This is serious.
Wear yu mask and sanitize and get vaccinated stop this nonsense have mercy on yourself
Food crisis $10,000 for 1 gal of coconut oil cold pressed. I nearly faint when i reach the cashier. That was my monthly food bill for the in 2017 all it can buy is cooking oil. Chickenback is $165 lbs, chicken $235 lb, sugar rice n flour is up more than 200% God we really need help
Am not done Jamaican people must start back yard planting it’s not too late catch crops
And stop the killing and get to work tilt the soil God will help them grow
I agree is it worthlessness?….i live in canada and i got watermelon,thyme,onions,skellion,pumpkin,strawberry,grapes. Tomatoes,hot peppers,callaloo ,lettuce etc and i have a small business and we only have 5 months. The only interest them have is to go western union.
My children are my life I will be dammed before I let greed, lies, ignorance and politics ruin their life. I mite be poor and ofto buy big jil oil at a shop but am not stupid. Being poor doesn’t make you ignorant and stupid. God gave me free will and I won’t let anyone take my right to choose.
On point my dear.
Agreed 100%
@Krystal Murray-Wright ikr
I am a retired nurse.When I was actively working,we had industrial problems and had sick outs.But we never left the patients unattended.What we did was wear street clothes instead of uniforms,I hope the modern nurses are doing that,do not leave the patients to suffer.
Your a good ex nurse to say that ….hope they’ll do so
I agree with you that patients should not get neglected. However, did taking such industrial action work? Did the problem get solved amicably?
Based on my observation, the only group of people that I see who never get any positive results from their actions are nurses. Please correct me if I am wrong.
I don’t think patients are left ‘unattended’. The hospitals just work with minimum nurses. At least one nurse must be on the ward. Chances are, most of the nurses who show up for work will do a double shift.
5 dallor for bread in the Bahamas every where food gone up
Half the news about covid-19 and 1% about hunger, so why try save people’s life if we can’t feed them.
It’s serious but I got to laugh
And how can people take vaccine on hungry belly….
The vaccinated are causing the surge in variants as per scientist and other doctors who are being censored.
Correct!!!
How can someone spread a virus they don’t or never had? We know the virus is in the jabs
Govt lack proper taughts towards our nurse s , and doctors, and teacher s, police well safe, more fire
when the truth comes out we will all know whether leopards can change their spote… we will all find out why all the powers that be suddenly wants to see u healthy … but for many it will be too late…
Same suh!!!
This an evey month let us pray and go into fasting to the almighty,so every month wen they receive more of that poison we refuse it and send it back to the owner