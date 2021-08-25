Jamaican Nurses Call in Sick | PNP Warns of Food Crisis | TVJ Midday News - August 25 2021 1

Jamaican Nurses Call in Sick | PNP Warns of Food Crisis | TVJ Midday News – August 25 2021

57 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

Tags

57 comments

    1. @Damario Wilson because they are human beings and who feels it knows it If you was a nurse you will understand.

      Reply

    3. @Damario Wilson That is what I am saying too them man not dissing anyone plenty of these nurses speak bad or disrespectful to the patients and vice versa the patients to the nurses sometimes . These are PERILOUS TIMES God words have to come to. Pass, . people pray for your leaders for wisdom to make good decisions and STOP BASHING THEM God don’t like dirty .

      Reply

    5. @Damario Wilson Imagine working in a place, for over a years, that is highly intense and has limited recourses. That equal to burnout and poor mental health.

      Reply

  2. Israelites WAKE-UP we are The JEWS of the Bible a style them a Style wi Remember the COMMANDMENTS of God

    Reply

  6. GOD HAS GIVEN US 10 COMMANDMENTS TO KEEP.
    JESUS CHRIST IS PRECIOUS SON AS A GIFT TO THE WHOLE HUMAN RACE BECAUSE WE SINNED AND HAS NOT KEPT HIS COMMANDMENTS.
    GOD IN HIS LOVE & MERCY FOR US HAS GIVEN US LAWS OF HEALTH.

    GOD’S 8 LAWS of HEALTH!
    PURE AIR, SUNLIGHT, ABSTEMIOUSNESS, REST, EXERCISE, PROPER DIET, the use of PURE WATER, TRUST in DIVINE POWER—THESE ARE THE TRUE REMEDIES.
    EVERY PERSON SHOULD HAVE A KNOWLEDGE OF NATURE’S REMEDIAL AGENCIES & HOW TO APPLY THEM.

    Your vaccines will not work but will only cause more diseases & death. REPENT THE KINGDOM OF GOD IS AT HAND.

    Reply

    1. God didn’t give anyone any commandments, these so called commandments was plagiarized from Egyptian mythology, let’s stop the lies , I don’t blame these nurses let these peoples conspiracy theories or sweet Jesus treat them!! There’s some mad woman on social media telling the government not to let peoples take the vaccine . Every high school dropout have a medical degree from Facebook and Twitter, !!

      Reply

    2. Yes Jamdown sistah sick enuh.. like Guyana other West Indian sistah no jection mek dem jection dem mooma

      Reply

  11. Food crisis $10,000 for 1 gal of coconut oil cold pressed. I nearly faint when i reach the cashier. That was my monthly food bill for the in 2017 all it can buy is cooking oil. Chickenback is $165 lbs, chicken $235 lb, sugar rice n flour is up more than 200% God we really need help

    Reply

  12. Am not done Jamaican people must start back yard planting it’s not too late catch crops
    And stop the killing and get to work tilt the soil God will help them grow

    Reply

    1. I agree is it worthlessness?….i live in canada and i got watermelon,thyme,onions,skellion,pumpkin,strawberry,grapes. Tomatoes,hot peppers,callaloo ,lettuce etc and i have a small business and we only have 5 months. The only interest them have is to go western union.

      Reply

  13. My children are my life I will be dammed before I let greed, lies, ignorance and politics ruin their life. I mite be poor and ofto buy big jil oil at a shop but am not stupid. Being poor doesn’t make you ignorant and stupid. God gave me free will and I won’t let anyone take my right to choose.

    Reply

  14. I am a retired nurse.When I was actively working,we had industrial problems and had sick outs.But we never left the patients unattended.What we did was wear street clothes instead of uniforms,I hope the modern nurses are doing that,do not leave the patients to suffer.

    Reply

    2. I agree with you that patients should not get neglected. However, did taking such industrial action work? Did the problem get solved amicably?
      Based on my observation, the only group of people that I see who never get any positive results from their actions are nurses. Please correct me if I am wrong.

      Reply

    3. I don’t think patients are left ‘unattended’. The hospitals just work with minimum nurses. At least one nurse must be on the ward. Chances are, most of the nurses who show up for work will do a double shift.

      Reply

  16. Half the news about covid-19 and 1% about hunger, so why try save people’s life if we can’t feed them.

    Reply

  18. Govt lack proper taughts towards our nurse s , and doctors, and teacher s, police well safe, more fire

    Reply

  19. when the truth comes out we will all know whether leopards can change their spote… we will all find out why all the powers that be suddenly wants to see u healthy … but for many it will be too late…

    Reply

  20. This an evey month let us pray and go into fasting to the almighty,so every month wen they receive more of that poison we refuse it and send it back to the owner

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.