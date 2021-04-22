Jamaican Nurses Demotivated | 29 Arrested in St. Mary – April 22 2021

Nurses are demotivated after a numerous amount of threats reaching members of the nursing fraternity.
Ppl it’s time for u all stop living for yourself and live for others as well we all are one …..smh
Amen, I love this comment. You are right on point Lisa.
I am thankful to God for nurses and doctors. I am praying for you all. Keep up the good work.
How ironic, Dr. Tufton is praising the nurses, while at the same time the government is giving nurses a pittance for a salary increase.
Ikr😒
So true
You people are not getting pittance pay
I Like watching Tvj midday News Every Day.
Always plenty of money for party.
So true 🤔
@Living on Purpose !! And when Sept comes it’s like a surprise for school fees.
@t 🤔 their priorities are misplaced
Big up GEO iX !!!!
Officer when u say ppl ran away from the party weh u mean? 😆 🤣 😂 like Georgie pudding and pie…lol
Alot of young ppl act too loose. But the Bible tells us men will be lovers of self rather than lover of God. Wake up Jamaican people. Turn your hearts to the living God. He is soon to come.
When is he coming? I am over 70 years old and I have been hearing that since I was a child and my mother and her mother and all the slaves that were on the plantation heard the same thing from the white man who used the whip, fire and brimstone to control them.
Be strong nurses and be very courageous !your labour is not in vain blessings to you.
Amen
Soooo so mouth cannot send children to school cant make car payments cant pay the mortgage , Nurses you need good Mental Health RUN ↗️↗️↗️
Good for the people who are coming together to speak out against these wickedness. More communities need to rise up and do the same. But remember to follow proper guidelines of this time.
“The Goverment is a bunch of GARBAGE…No Goverment LICENSE , has been issue after the money,has been paid, It’s a DISGRACE.,and disgracefully not a surprise,oppression is always in the eyes of the Beholder. Corruption is sitting at the head table.”.
Press along nurses,Press along persecution you will encounter because of the profession you were incarnated to be in .Fret not there are many rewards for you all.BLESS!
They need customer service training and to be more empathetic towards caring for humanity. Some nurses have no EMPATHY, no compassion for people.
Some not all nurses, very few enjoy their job. 🙏🙏
You’re so right, patient in hospital and is afraid of the nurse….I have first hand experience with them….I had was to ask one if that’s the way to speak to someone just for simple call for a nurse ….
I know the day to day challenges and struggles that we nurses have to face especially in these difficult times. But I am encouraging all of us to press on because good nursing care is rewarding. With or without large salaries.
Nurses we love you. Thanks for your hard work and dedication.👍👍
Thanks for bringing us the news, Giovani.
And their pockets full, and they are not the ones going out and don’t know if they’re going to take COVID-19 home to their family, pay the health workers, kmt
Sad Times in Jamaica . Lord help. May God bless you all .Jesus is Lord and He’s coming soon. 🙏🙏🙏
In training as a nurse you should be loving, kind, sympathetic, gentle and meek. Some of these HOOLIGANS are not nurses, they are cruel . The good one please cont the good work.
Exactly 💯
Well said
I am a Jamaican and a nurse who lives in the United States, but most nurses in the hospital in Jamaica are inhumane. I am speaking from experience being admitted to the Public hospital in 2018 when I visited Jamaica
I totally agree with you
We love you all i know the stress, sacrifice, and patience you all put in for the public. the backlash when things is out of your control but hang on in there .Nuff love