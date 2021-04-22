Jamaican Nurses Demotivated | 29 Arrested in St. Mary – April 22 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaican Nurses Demotivated | 29 Arrested in St. Mary - April 22 2021 1

April 22, 2021

 

Nurses are demotivated after a numerous amount of threats reaching members of the nursing fraternity.

35 Comments on "Jamaican Nurses Demotivated | 29 Arrested in St. Mary – April 22 2021"

  1. Lisa POWELL | April 22, 2021 at 3:43 PM | Reply

    Ppl it’s time for u all stop living for yourself and live for others as well we all are one …..smh

  2. jeffrey donovan | April 22, 2021 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    How ironic, Dr. Tufton is praising the nurses, while at the same time the government is giving nurses a pittance for a salary increase.

  3. Kadya Heslop | April 22, 2021 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj midday News Every Day.

  4. t | April 22, 2021 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    Always plenty of money for party.

  5. iStiflock | April 22, 2021 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    Big up GEO iX !!!!

  6. Dean Daley | April 22, 2021 at 4:21 PM | Reply

    Officer when u say ppl ran away from the party weh u mean? 😆 🤣 😂 like Georgie pudding and pie…lol

  7. Mercyann Grace | April 22, 2021 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    Alot of young ppl act too loose. But the Bible tells us men will be lovers of self rather than lover of God. Wake up Jamaican people. Turn your hearts to the living God. He is soon to come.

    • I am Grateful | April 22, 2021 at 8:51 PM | Reply

      When is he coming? I am over 70 years old and I have been hearing that since I was a child and my mother and her mother and all the slaves that were on the plantation heard the same thing from the white man who used the whip, fire and brimstone to control them.

  8. Ethel Willams | April 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    Be strong nurses and be very courageous !your labour is not in vain blessings to you.

  9. blossom grant | April 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    Good for the people who are coming together to speak out against these wickedness. More communities need to rise up and do the same. But remember to follow proper guidelines of this time.

  10. savalyn jones | April 22, 2021 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    “The Goverment is a bunch of GARBAGE…No Goverment LICENSE , has been issue after the money,has been paid, It’s a DISGRACE.,and disgracefully not a surprise,oppression is always in the eyes of the Beholder. Corruption is sitting at the head table.”.

  11. shirley Cummings-Hall | April 22, 2021 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    Press along nurses,Press along persecution you will encounter because of the profession you were incarnated to be in .Fret not there are many rewards for you all.BLESS!

  12. Monica Bailey | April 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    They need customer service training and to be more empathetic towards caring for humanity. Some nurses have no EMPATHY, no compassion for people.
    Some not all nurses, very few enjoy their job. 🙏🙏

    • Caula Swaby | April 22, 2021 at 5:56 PM | Reply

      You’re so right, patient in hospital and is afraid of the nurse….I have first hand experience with them….I had was to ask one if that’s the way to speak to someone just for simple call for a nurse ….

  13. Karen | April 22, 2021 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    I know the day to day challenges and struggles that we nurses have to face especially in these difficult times. But I am encouraging all of us to press on because good nursing care is rewarding. With or without large salaries.

  14. Lola Gayle | April 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    Nurses we love you. Thanks for your hard work and dedication.👍👍

  15. Dawn Palmer | April 22, 2021 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    Thanks for bringing us the news, Giovani.

  16. Rebecca Wright | April 22, 2021 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    And their pockets full, and they are not the ones going out and don’t know if they’re going to take COVID-19 home to their family, pay the health workers, kmt

  17. Marilyn Brown | April 22, 2021 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    Sad Times in Jamaica . Lord help. May God bless you all .Jesus is Lord and He’s coming soon. 🙏🙏🙏

  18. Delrose Brady | April 22, 2021 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    In training as a nurse you should be loving, kind, sympathetic, gentle and meek. Some of these HOOLIGANS are not nurses, they are cruel . The good one please cont the good work.

  19. Joan Mason | April 22, 2021 at 7:21 PM | Reply

    I am a Jamaican and a nurse who lives in the United States, but most nurses in the hospital in Jamaica are inhumane. I am speaking from experience being admitted to the Public hospital in 2018 when I visited Jamaica

  20. Teddy Roach | April 22, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    We love you all i know the stress, sacrifice, and patience you all put in for the public. the backlash when things is out of your control but hang on in there .Nuff love

