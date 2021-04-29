Jamaican Police No longer Require Warning for Covid Breaches | TVJ News – April 28 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaican Police No longer Require Warning for Covid Breaches | TVJ News - April 28 2021 1

April 29, 2021

 

51 Comments on "Jamaican Police No longer Require Warning for Covid Breaches | TVJ News – April 28 2021"

  1. junior don | April 29, 2021 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    you don’t need a warning when the law says stay home and no gathering and no big party its up to police discretion to give u a brake who do they think they are 🙄🙄

  2. Cavdon Easyz | April 29, 2021 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    keep giving them power that’s why theirs so many corrupt cop not about anything illegally police will simply use this as a excuse to take set on people

    • Kenlar Thompson | April 29, 2021 at 1:58 PM | Reply

      Police only take set on criminals or people with criminal behavior

    • crissy D | April 29, 2021 at 3:48 PM | Reply

      @Kenlar Thompson If a suh it did guh d country wuldnt stay suh cas gun bwoy wuldan affi a run up n dwn… a higglers mi c a run up n dwn

    • Kenlar Thompson | April 29, 2021 at 3:55 PM | Reply

      @crissy D the higglers you see running up and down are not running from crime fighters..but from market police that there to make sure those higglers stop block up the street and block up the business people them place of business… still boil down to criminal activities

    • Marv antony | April 29, 2021 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      Kenlar Thompson Then why do we still have a crime rate?

  3. Kenlar Thompson | April 29, 2021 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Yes!yes!👍👍👍

  4. John Beefcock | April 29, 2021 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    I guess This will be the first time in handcuffs for many of you us lol

  5. shane rangers | April 29, 2021 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    There should not be a warning from the police from the beginning because the warning is all in the news in every media about covid.

  6. Brother Jesse | April 29, 2021 at 12:55 PM | Reply

    God shall pour out his judgment on the army of Pharaoh for their evil wicked that they r pushing. Judgment! Judgmen! Judgment! Since u instigating fear shall come upon the land suddenly and give the land real disasters and destruction. Judgment Judgment Judgment! Many shall go to bed and never awake out of their sleep that they may know that there is a God.

  7. Red Face | April 29, 2021 at 12:55 PM | Reply

    This law pass quickly eee how the DPP a free so much gang members on law can pass for Covid so easy

    • Roger Crooks | April 29, 2021 at 2:08 PM | Reply

      They are abusing them power because y!! The constitutional laws state no laws must not be past r become mandates until a debate Is happen so hi don’t understand how Andrew holiness just get up overnight and past laws

    • Da Quan | April 29, 2021 at 6:23 PM | Reply

      @Roger Crooks bredda, if you read inna di comments, nuff a dem sheep yah is alright with Anju a control dem entire life, dem love the dictatorship.

  8. Kadian Praiser | April 29, 2021 at 12:59 PM | Reply

    That them fi get too deaf man

  9. YW123 Wallace | April 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM | Reply

    Yes sah this is the beginning of man sorrows. U were warned. God help us from the hands of the oppressors.

  10. AngieHart67 | April 29, 2021 at 1:29 PM | Reply

    Wear your mask , save a life ..

  11. tykoon milli | April 29, 2021 at 1:42 PM | Reply

    Buju did warn uno and some of us mock a jeer him. See it deh now

  12. Sabastian Burton | April 29, 2021 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    Unnuh nuh see seh anju is a dictator

  13. Doreen Campbell | April 29, 2021 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    I love this

  14. Kay Jackson | April 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM | Reply

    It’s funny how the people who passing the laws and chanting, Stay home, Stay home, have a steady income and a job, but the small vendor, farmer and other entrepreneurs big/small whose income is dependent on opening shop are told to close up shop. How are they to provide for their needs and family members? These matters need to be addressed. Lord hear our cry and heal our land. And I must add interesting that the place where the vaccines are coming from (India) have a serious Covid-19 cases. What happened they don’t trust the very vaccine made in their own country? Something funny.

  15. JamRoc News and Culture | April 29, 2021 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    But yet George Wright still have a job and ruel reid still free??? Gunshot a kill man like fly but yet a this unuh focus on..and yet no help for the poor…Condrew Knowlesa..a civil war a guh gwuan

  16. Rebecca Wright | April 29, 2021 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    Give the people stimulus check food and water, and if you catch them out a door now you lock dem up, how de hell hungry people fe lock up in a house, what dem a go do in deh?

  17. JAHLEEL SCOTT | April 29, 2021 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    Nothing is wrong with this.. I luv this

  18. Introvertsan | April 29, 2021 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    So a police state step 2

  19. 4evahodlingdoge to the moon | April 29, 2021 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    What’s the issue? Law and order we seh, if you don’t want to be arrested then don’t breach di rules.

  20. George A Robert | April 29, 2021 at 11:02 PM | Reply

