Jamaican Police Remain Resolute Against Illegal Parties | TVJ News – April 27 2021

The police in the Corporate Area say they will not let up on pulling the plug on illegal parties being held during curfews this as the Government contemplates the way forward after the expiration of the current disaster risk management measures.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
Bet you not a single police is fraid, when they break up the parties.
And why not?
And why aren’t any of the attendees afraid?
Any idea?
How police get close to party patrons fi arrest dem an gov sey 6ft apart lol this no mek no sense
Run
You say it partly right, what about firearms control? But you get it right, “dem run left dem vehicle? Wait,dem must return for it! Charge. And garage the ones they don’t come for!
LOOK A YOU BOUT GARAGE
My god my god these ppl don’t listen one bit, so the best things is to prosecute who don’t care r listen
What is wrong with these ppl? Home must be very uncomfortable, there seem to be such a need to get out….. smh
Nothing’s wrong with them. They’re all, every single one, in great health.
If they knew of ANYONE suffering from it, they wouldn’t.
But they, like you, are not afraid of this thing. Why is that? Tell the truth.
@Almighty Xavier I’ve spent half a year in america’s most affected state I have a lot of family and friends there we don’t wear masks and we’re always on the road we know of no one with this illness. It’s hard for me to believe that this is actually what’s killing people I strongly believe there’s something else. I’ve been tested more than 9 times and they were all negative. me nor anyone I know has ever cought this thing I’ll be getting tested again soon because I’ll be leaving with the family for summer vacation. Let’s just see what happens
What’s wrong with this comment here: “home must be very uncomfortable, there seems to be a need to get out.” Is it me, are is there something wrong with this comment?😕
Every single one is uncomfortable staying at home now, people need to be exposed to fresh air very oftenly,we are not accustomed to be caged in like animals,if you aren’t bored then there’s others who are, it’s really hard to adapt a lifestyle that we weren’t able to try and get comfortable with.look around you, do you see any signs of a pandemic?I don’t even know a single soul who as this virus,yet I travel every single day without mask, when there’s a flew going around and you come in contact with anyone with it you catch it, yes i can point on many who caught flew, but yet I’m unable to point on a single soul who as covid-19.
@Shana Huston exactly what I’m saying people dying from something else
The fines are too small
Remmber at the end of the end of the day is we the citizen them still tax to pay themselves and the police
Steve McGregor for commissioner of police
Gg
T
Use dem car deh as police cars when dem dun change it up
Party fi keep unuh fi gweh
Lol it’s not funny but I had to laugh when the man yelled run! People please comply because if you don’t this will only continues for a very long while.
Shennel grant This wouldn’t be the case. The government had other options.
Stop run from dem we should not be paying dem to party from first place extortion dem a run man affi pay to party
Parties are illegal in jam down? Enter tyranny .
How about the call center remains during the crew?
Mek dem watch people in India ah died in dem thousands.
Tell the government to close tax office.and all supreme ventures, including caymanas Park.
Party still ago keep cause all police a keep party so patrons are gonna follow the trend.double standards is evident
The people dem want fulljoy dem self leave dem alone.