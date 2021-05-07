Jamaican Poultry Operators go Antibiotic Free | TVJ Business – May 6 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaican Poultry Operators go Antibiotic Free | TVJ Business - May 6 2021 1

May 7, 2021

 

Poultry operators are moving away from using antibiotics in their chicken. The decision was made amid scientific findings that the meat may be contributing to antibiotics resistance in humans.

5 Comments on "Jamaican Poultry Operators go Antibiotic Free | TVJ Business – May 6 2021"

  1. Fall H. | May 7, 2021 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    Love this.

  2. Stephawn Mattis | May 7, 2021 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    Good

  3. Michael Evans | May 7, 2021 at 6:13 PM | Reply

    Yes so good

  4. Rashbourne Baldwin | May 7, 2021 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    They are confess that they stop using it confession is good for the soul. That is why it doesn’t eat no form for meat. Can’t be trusted…

  5. dana dunn | May 7, 2021 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    Long time Dem a do that please. The little people who do fowl rearing don’t use antibiotics they feed their chicken give them some aloes water and give them vitamins. No hormone

