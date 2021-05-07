Jamaican Poultry Operators go Antibiotic Free | TVJ Business – May 6 2021

Poultry operators are moving away from using antibiotics in their chicken. The decision was made amid scientific findings that the meat may be contributing to antibiotics resistance in humans.
Love this.
Good
Yes so good
They are confess that they stop using it confession is good for the soul. That is why it doesn’t eat no form for meat. Can’t be trusted…
Long time Dem a do that please. The little people who do fowl rearing don’t use antibiotics they feed their chicken give them some aloes water and give them vitamins. No hormone