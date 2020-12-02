Jamaican Prisoners Appear to be Living the ‘Good’ Life – December 1 2020

TOPICS:
Jamaican Prisoners Appear to be Living the 'Good' Life - December 1 2020

December 2, 2020

 

32 Comments on "Jamaican Prisoners Appear to be Living the ‘Good’ Life – December 1 2020"

  1. hugh jah | December 1, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    Prisoners Should be wearing bright Orange jumpsuit And not street clothing and be in their cells 20 hours a day

    • gervan myers | December 1, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

      Government can’t afford the it wld become fashion plus the Warden need the cash..see the camouflage military prints is big time street clothes.

    • Dean Daley | December 1, 2020 at 3:55 PM | Reply

      @gervan myers why u think government can’t afford it? Stop making excuses for the government!

  2. Kimmy boo Flawless Tv | December 1, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    These prisoners living better than a lot of free people

  3. Lasco Brown | December 1, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    Point the FINGERS at our POLITICIANS….they REFUSED to amend the OLD LAWS that are INEFFECTIVE 🤫

  4. gervan myers | December 1, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    YES..No more Disrecptful DANCEHALL easy BIG money hustling….You never know the value of the water till the WELL DRY.

  5. Tttuhf Oooo | December 1, 2020 at 2:43 PM | Reply

    Logan paul dont say that ard u one of them jesus love s you

  6. paul Gordon | December 1, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    Bring the man dem go plant food to feed the country and let us be a better country by exporting food

  7. Kadya Heslop | December 1, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    I Watching Tvj News Every Day.

  8. Hennesy Queen | December 1, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    Well the police dem knows about it and prison ward knows bout it

  9. Angella Roberts | December 1, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    They need to stop accepting these ppl, they should curtail. What goes on in their country

  10. Alecy | December 1, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    I’m glad they have invested more in Food Security of Jamaica.

  11. Sophia Davis | December 1, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    This what you called living life behind bars😆😆😆😅😅

  12. Winston Johnson | December 1, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    These guys kill your love one on you see them in prison living the good lives instead of get punishment this can’t make any family feel good.

  13. Vashtina Powell | December 1, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    Tell Holiness fi move and gweh!!! The problem isn’t the inmates… It’s the law enforcement department that runs the prisons. They’re the ones condoning and facilitating the wrong doings of the prisoners. So Mr Holness need to hold the officers accountable.

  14. Toya F | December 1, 2020 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    The one’s who work there are the one’s who got paid to bring in alcohol, cash and clothing in…May God help Jamaica.

  15. Brandon Denver | December 1, 2020 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    Then they bawl for justice. Ah, give me a break.

  16. Tamara Dixon | December 1, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    Jamaica needs to get rid of the queen, she doesn’t serve any purpose instead of trying to build up Jamaica in our time of need when covid so prevalent they deporting people who doesn’t even have families in Jamaica and possibly has covid because Britain has way more cases than Jamaica, they obviously want our cases to spike.We already don’t have any job or job opportunity’s and they are going to send deportees to make the country worse than it already is cause when they can’t get food or jobs what do you think they are going to do?

  17. M Walters | December 1, 2020 at 5:27 PM | Reply

    The police know what going on in ti

  18. Cenlar Thompson | December 1, 2020 at 5:31 PM | Reply

    They are in prison living free!!get that in your tough head Mr Prime Minister!!

  19. Michelle Feurtado | December 1, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    The questing is where are the prisoners getting these items. It has to be the officers. Priminister needs to sweep house from warden to correctional officers, cooks, everyone who have access to the facility. They are being paid to bring contraband into the facility.
    The ones who are being the contrabands into the prison needs to be fired and all pdnsion taken away. Plus, they need to serve time.
    Are the officers not aware the prisoners are remanded to the comminissor of prison.

  20. Duwayne Wright | December 1, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    Kartel voice music Every day as an incarcerated person! Things like this cannot continue!!!

