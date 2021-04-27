Jamaican UFC Fighter | TVJ Sports Commentary – April 26 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaican UFC Fighter | TVJ Sports Commentary - April 26 2021 1

April 27, 2021

 

7 Comments on "Jamaican UFC Fighter | TVJ Sports Commentary – April 26 2021"

  1. mark brown | April 27, 2021 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Up up ✌️

  2. John Williams | April 27, 2021 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    You new to the thing. Jamaicans has been around the UFC for a while. Big up Uriah Hall

  3. dignity | April 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    😂😂😂💪💪

  4. Nunu Six | April 27, 2021 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    He’s not the only Jamaican fighter in the @UFC

  5. Nunu Six | April 27, 2021 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    @MMA_UFC

  6. Jill's Sandwiches | April 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    UFC 261 was wild. I watched it live. There needs to be MMA gyms set up In Jamaica.

  7. iNeedSomeThroat -19 | April 27, 2021 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    Burgaman

