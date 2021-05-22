Jamaicans to Brace for Pork Price Increase | TVJ News – May 20 2021

Jamaicans are being warned to brace for more price increases this time in the price of pork and pork related products. The Ministry of Agriculture says the increase should be between 13 and 20 percent however earlier today the Jamaica Pig Farmers Association indicated that the prices could climb by as much as 80 percent.

