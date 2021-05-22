Jamaicans to Brace for Pork Price Increase | TVJ News – May 20 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaicans to Brace for Pork Price Increase | TVJ News - May 20 2021 1

May 22, 2021

 

Jamaicans are being warned to brace for more price increases this time in the price of pork and pork related products. The Ministry of Agriculture says the increase should be between 13 and 20 percent however earlier today the Jamaica Pig Farmers Association indicated that the prices could climb by as much as 80 percent.

24 Comments on "Jamaicans to Brace for Pork Price Increase | TVJ News – May 20 2021"

  1. Courtney Miller | May 21, 2021 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    The bible HAVE TO FULFILL…

  2. Jada Kingdom | May 21, 2021 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    About time pork raise man every time go buy feeding it raise

  3. Gabriel JacksonmuzikOfficial | May 21, 2021 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    First flour products now everything that contains pork, hmm it is so sad though; everything else raising but minimum wage remains the same. Mr Prime minister will minimum wage get a raise as well? Or everything else going to raise until the little earnings that people making will continue to go back in bills and struggle to buy food🤔

  4. Purplesweetpepper Pepper | May 21, 2021 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Callooo and cabbage for me

  5. Nicole Hanson | May 21, 2021 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Some thing can be cut out of the diet

  6. Chris Breezy Muzíc | May 21, 2021 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Inflation

  7. Angellica Thorpe | May 21, 2021 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    Yes it hard on woman but a the feed a raise and the profit for farmer is decreasing .talk to the feed producers.the rich Richer and the poor poorer

  8. Beverley Smith | May 21, 2021 at 12:48 PM | Reply

    BenJohnson days are here. Unemployment is increasing, many people have not worked since covid pandemic. There are many of the working poor people over the years, who have been made redundant and those jobs have not been replaced. The majority of people are unemployed.
    Rising prices in food is going to put extended pressure on the poor. This will lead to discontentment amongst the poor.

  9. Shanakay Ross | May 21, 2021 at 1:35 PM | Reply

    I don’t need to eat that meat…kmt…what a strategy, raise food leave out the salary…

  10. Desmond Lambert | May 21, 2021 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    I don’t eat pork so that not a problem for me

  11. Dominie Less | May 21, 2021 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    The 10k pay out can’t work bcuz that can’t buy anything

  12. Deloris Nunes | May 21, 2021 at 2:42 PM | Reply

    Cant unu see the government do not look out for the poor…..gas up …food up….everything up except minimum wage, taxi n bus fares…..most working jamaicans surviving off taxi ot gud to feed their families, jugglers too,,…all under bandage….poor ppl a suffer round here…jah jah

  13. mansa musa | May 21, 2021 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    So raise the pay too nuh… wah di rassclaat mon !!

  14. Wesley Rattray | May 21, 2021 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    No, you do not appreciate that people do not work, use a different verb that is more relevant to the situation.

  15. pampamas broaching | May 21, 2021 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    Stress

  16. A Williams | May 21, 2021 at 4:16 PM | Reply

    Trenton, Arnold, Swine price is up, Good.

  17. Jay Henlon | May 21, 2021 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    Jah know I don’t know wah ago gwaan in this country, everything raise except the pay

  18. Tyrone Williams | May 21, 2021 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    When minimum wage ago raise???????????

  19. jahsonmix1 | May 21, 2021 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    Remember Peter tosh ,the day the Dallar die,

  20. SoRaya | May 21, 2021 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    Shouldnt be eating it anyone 🤦🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️

