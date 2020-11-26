Jamaica’s Airports Feeling the Fall out from Covid, Worst Days Anticipated – November 26 2020

TOPICS:
Jamaica's Airports Feeling the Fall out from Covid, Worst Days Anticipated - November 26 2020

November 26, 2020

 

29 Comments on "Jamaica’s Airports Feeling the Fall out from Covid, Worst Days Anticipated – November 26 2020"

  1. Kadian Praiser | November 26, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    Thanks for the news

  2. Odane Smith | November 26, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    Give me visa and me travel plz

  3. everdon wilson | November 26, 2020 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    PHILLIP PAULWELL HAS DISQUALIFIED HIMSELF TO BE PARTY CHAIRMAN.
    HE IS MIX UP IN TOO MANY SCANDALS.

  4. Lightening Wilson official | November 26, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    What do they think will happen they depond too much on one secter and us doller how do you expect jamaica to servive if our doller isnt usfull in our own country

  5. Alex Video Tv | November 26, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    business that is going down overall is going into the democracy and higher personal y’all need to look tru things money is going into there pockets

  6. Fontana Germany | November 26, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

    Everybody a come wid vaccine now everybody vaccine his 98% and 99.99% good..well all when it come from lord of the ring mi muh want it and mi nah take any notting nuh do me……what a Race fi vaccine now….a so much ppl one kill we off its seems like differant differant country a make vaccine fi same person…everybody is working for one person….

    • Dalton Palmer | November 26, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      @Clarity’s Pen where’s the irrefutable evidence that these vaccines WOULD have such effects? I hope you didn’t read that in The Onion!! lol

    • Clarity's Pen | November 26, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      @Dalton Palmer i asked you about content not effects…

    • Dalton Palmer | November 26, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      @Clarity’s Pen seems like you need clarity on what you wrote…wouldn’t ‘alters your DNA’ be an effect? You seem to have intimate knowledge as to the contents of these vaccines. Please direct me to your source and I’ll gladly make an attempt to satisfy my thirst for knowledge.

    • Clarity's Pen | November 26, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      @Dalton Palmer you seem intelligent enough to do some research.

    • Dalton Palmer | November 26, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Clarity’s Pen I’ll take that to mean you have no credible evidence to support your claims and that you’re just another conspiracy theorist. lol

  7. Andrea Campbell | November 26, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    Thanks for news

  8. Odane Smith | November 26, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    There was shooting today in littleput st James domestic violence

  9. J STORM | November 26, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    11:39 did anybody catch that part? 😆😆😆

  10. Noah 120% | November 26, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    Offer new deals make people quarantine at resorts but let local vendors bring food

  11. Big Ooman | November 26, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    Jamaica we don’t need to come in first in every race…..drop back from 3rd in the covid race try get last place nuh.

  12. Angella Cohen | November 26, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    You can fool some people sometime, but you cant fool all the people all the time..What Pandemic!!..

  13. Joy Mccubbin | November 26, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    Jamaica Jamaica is a disgrace every time you see the news is shooting shooting what happen to the beautiful Jamaica that I did grow up in what went so wrong I think if this government. Don’t take thing seriously and do something about the gun crime in the country it is not getting better it only getting worse and it only making people who want to come back are very scared why cannot they change the gun law give gun men 30 years in prison and see if they won’t have to think twice

  14. Gloria Howe | November 26, 2020 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    Nice one

  15. M B | November 26, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    Jamaica government start to charge the tourist them 9000 dollar’s extra travel insurance when people them already got them own travel insurance what them think is going to happen not many people going to make covid19 stop them it the extra expenses and another thing again Jamaican government asking for covid19 test which is about 25000 30-000 Jamaican dollars if you can get it so cheap before you can come to there so it not the tourist them that doesn’t want to travel is Jamaican government stopping them who is going to want to pay so much money when flights is not free Jamaican government them a mash up the country because them already rich so them don’t worry about the poor citizens who of to depending on tourism industry to survive. citizens them who can’t even buy one mint Ball put in them mouth if them feel bad on road and Andrew holiness call himself Christian i would love to see if him wasn’t Christian then.

  16. WN MCK | November 26, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

    Well done customer services is deplorable actually its the worst i ever seen

  17. mratlr | November 26, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    On my way home

  18. Charles Mckoy | November 26, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    Hey Milton, haven’t heard from you in a while. Hope all is well and keep up the good work.
    Best Regards to you, your family and the TVJ team.

  19. Glendon Wolfe | November 26, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    Pandemic continue..
    Note you can’t fool the people all the time

  20. Vivienne Hamilton | November 26, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    Hi

