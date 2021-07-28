Jamaica’s Bad Wud Law | TVJ News – July 27 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
We Need A FIND ‘BADMAN LAW’ NOT BADWUD
Right deso
ALL HIM. CAN DO A ABUSE POOR PPL..IF ANNUH ZOSO A BIG C. NO OTHER PM HAS DONE THIS
Exactly!
So true. Not that I condone in cursing explicit language. But what is more important is to sort out all the killing going on in Jamaica. People are afraid to come home, because of the killing.
This same energy and effort that is being displayed from the police to get to these citizens who showcase a certain behavior towards the prime minister..we need to see it bringing criminals to justice not just unarmed youths who just a run Dem mouth
@mystic Don’t diss Andrew Holness but criticize the bad leadership…?
The young man didn’t have to say what he said, but he has all rights to diss whomever he wishes.
@mystic you’ll be surprised to see and hear how the big wiggs deal with the PM and M.P more while and there’s nothing they can do.
@mystic the minute we start limiting freedom of speech
Democracy is out with windows
@old school Tucker Brilliant
@Horrian Welch thank you for paying attention
Yes tell them them violating people rights
Why the government don’t go fish out badman and leave people alone
Dem naa do dat.
SMH so we going to have a bad word law now eh. We should have a clothes law, a bad hair day law. Why do we dwell on these things that are not a major concern to our country.
Don’t you listen, that has always been there its just that people never noticed it until an incident occurred
The criminals are not disrespecting mr holdness so dem good to Rome and do as they like
We need a find all GUNS, GUNMEN, KILLERS LAW Mr PM
They need to put in a go find GUNS, GUNMEN AND KILLERS IN HOURS MOVEMENT in Jamaica and stop there madness in the police force
The police them don’t have anything better to do. They should tell the PM that they’re more serious things out there to sort out than go looking for one young man who is venting his anger on all that is going on in society . He got feelings too.
Modern days slavery bumboo claath the first Hebrew tribe
They should lock them up everytime they do it in public
All you people wanna do is behave like huligon
NO ONE IN THE WORLD GET MORE DISS THE QUEEN AND THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND THEY DID NOTHING , SO WHO HOLNESS THINK HE IS
SEEMS LIKE A DICTATOR GOVERNMENT JAMAICA HAVE
Right as long as it’s not against his family life ..
There is more important topic that needs to be address that cursing profanity
only when they curse at the prime Minister there is an uproar,
And the person apologise, really!
l tell you this all when your Prime Minister is in his Grave they will be cursing him
whether he likes it or not,
the people are not pleased with his performance as prime Minister
he is just what the enemies of Jamaica wanted
He send out these Police to find these that uses colourful language against
him,
but as for the killers, l guess , ‘them can wait” ,
The Justice system the Pastors and the Politicians Failed Jamaica miserably
The way them make the youth apologise as if him deh school
@entertainment scoop you don’t know me to say that.
@Inari Kunate Musa eee him out of order… Lock him up nuh
@One Rev Entertainment LOL
@Inari Kunate Musa it soon reach a point where we not goin to hav no rights .u know what lets not say ntn more
@entertainment scoop I wouldn’t be surprised that is the exact way that man address those in his surroundings. I’m all for freedom of speech, but we need to learn how to express our concerns in a more mature manner. Speak your mind but keep it respectful & that goes when addressing EVERYONE.
At least now we know who the police bwoy voted for…lol
Only the criminals can run around killing each other every day and the security forces certainly not doing much not saying what this man did was right
If they could find the gunmen just the way they find this guy it would be good, I saw gunmen brandishing guns all the time on social media, I wander if they find those guys.
That doesn’t prove that the gun is real or even illegal so that would be a waist of time
@Brogad Top 10
sigh
Politicians curse in parliament
100% agree with you Ms Jackson Miller
I BET THAT IF ANY OF THE BIG BOSS COUNTRIES PAGE HOLNESS ONCE HE WOULD KNOW HIS PLACE
The fact that we are having this discussing means that Jamaica Is going backward and most of the people are ahead of the government.
U should be able to disrespect the PM in a freedom of speech manor once it’s not life threatening!!!!!!
When I was a child growing up in Mobay in the 80s this was a thing. You couldn’t curse on the road and let a police hear. I think the fine back then was $40.00.