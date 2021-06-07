Jamaica's Bammy | TVJ Business Review - June 6 2021 1

Jamaica’s Bammy | TVJ Business Review – June 6 2021

6 comments

 

Rainforest Seafood in Jamaica, has unlocked another significant milestone in its diversification and expansion plan by planting and manufacturing cassava to produce its own bammies.

  2. That’s very good news in the making of bammies. Hope they have just the right amount of salt & maybe salt free for those who aren’t able to consume.

