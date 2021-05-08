Jamaica’s Corruption Rate Consistent

TOPICS:
Jamaica's Corruption Rate Consistent 1

May 8, 2021

 

18 Comments on "Jamaica’s Corruption Rate Consistent"

  1. Peter bryian | May 8, 2021 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    Bwoy these agencies not doing any work all of you all friends that’s why none of these politicians getting charged for corruption,,prosecutor commissioner an judge appointed by them politicians friends, we need a new constitution that people them can vote for those positions

    • manovrsb | May 8, 2021 at 2:47 PM | Reply

      No country cannot exist without corruption. Politicians do want to make changes but they also have to look out for their cronies. If their cronies aren’t happy with their ideas then they will allow someone else to usurp them and take control.

    • Peter bryian | May 8, 2021 at 2:55 PM | Reply

      @manovrsb what kind of corruption maybe give them contract not taking all the taxpayers money

    • Man of Culture Allanzo | May 8, 2021 at 4:07 PM | Reply

      @manovrsb Jamaica’s level of corruption is absolutely absurd.

    • Man of Culture Allanzo | May 8, 2021 at 4:08 PM | Reply

      These organization has little to no power to enforce anything at all.

    • manovrsb | May 8, 2021 at 6:16 PM | Reply

      @Man of Culture Allanzo I disagree , I think Jamaica’s level of corruption is on par with the US and Canada. The difference we don’t get to see massive riots that would shut down cities on the island.

  2. John Brown | May 8, 2021 at 10:41 AM | Reply

    What do you say Jamaican is not corrupt when you even see politician and Camera beating his woman and not even getting locked up. Oh is only with women it do 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

  3. Mathew Owens | May 8, 2021 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    101 jamaica is no different From any other country r state… you lucky jamaica was not place 188.. at the end… give that there is no country going run without corruption . It in the church , in the work place, in the government , and in the parliament and tje House of all country , and state..

  4. Jada Kingdom | May 8, 2021 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
    Wey him really a say

  5. Genchfa Manfunzi | May 8, 2021 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    Back to constitutional reforms or changes, one man have too much power and influence and that person is the PM who get to pick ,name and confirm everyone, when either party is in opposition they will tell you that we need constitutional reform or Changes, but when in government it’s not needed anymore because they now have power, both political parties are about trickery and deception.

  6. DeAndre Small | May 8, 2021 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    Mr monroe wasting taxpayer money paying y’all corruption continues an only mr Ruel Ried facing the court

  7. kenneth morris | May 8, 2021 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Under the J. l. P corruption will never stop. The head of the stream is corrupt and so it goes down the line.

    • Rushan 151 | May 8, 2021 at 12:52 PM | Reply

      Both parties are the same thing it don’t matter which one

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | May 8, 2021 at 1:32 PM | Reply

      Until we make the necessary constitutional changes, it will be more of the same

    • Asher Ben David | May 8, 2021 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      I know right .! The other party has nothing to do with corruption.? I hate it when you young people try to comment on things you aren’t experienced with.!

  8. G pollack | May 8, 2021 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    Corruption breed crime government is on top of list

