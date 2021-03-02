Jamaica’s Covid-19 Cases Surpasses 23,000 – March 2 2021

March 2, 2021

 

35 Comments on "Jamaica’s Covid-19 Cases Surpasses 23,000 – March 2 2021"

  1. Cecilia Brown | March 2, 2021 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    People can’t hear them must feel. Poor Dr Tufton tired to talk theses people not hearing them say “if fowl ca hear shee him will hear Pam get a big lick so are these people

    • A Williams | March 2, 2021 at 5:18 PM | Reply

      U r so right. The jamn ppl is so stubborn they don’t want to listen.

    • Antonio Baret | March 2, 2021 at 5:27 PM | Reply

      Tufton was caught braking curfew 12 midnight on beach in savlamar with friends, you all some dam hypocrite

    • A Williams | March 2, 2021 at 7:10 PM | Reply

      @Antonio Baret u is the Dam hypocrite. Because of uno stupidness every where caronavirus is trending down except ja. Tufton a min. of health u don’t kn if he was on govt. business if em was out late. uno blame every body for all the guns, killings, thiefing, that is going on in ja what uno need fe do is blame uno dam selves r shut up.

    • Tony Clarke | March 2, 2021 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      @A Williams Jamaica Government just fulfilling Gates and Fuchi mandate, a lie dem a tell bout Covid going up.

  2. Sky Limit Records | March 2, 2021 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    God be with US!

  3. Dennis Jones | March 2, 2021 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    The question I keep asking about this situation nice young lady lost her life because she is not the governor general daughter if it was the governor general daughter she would be alive today

  4. Cecilia Brown | March 2, 2021 at 2:43 PM | Reply

    The child didn’t have to die the doctor is wicked and if she caught trouble for putting up an oxygen tank before that also needs to be addressed since they know space is limited. I see during the dengue period I went to Cornwall Regional and people were in chains with IV hooked up until they were discharged in A and E. The doctor don’t know carma will remember her address

    • Tecia Brown | March 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM | Reply

      The mother said its asthma attack and they are saying covid this is why i don’t believe that all the cases they’re saying is covid,is really covid.
      Since covid is like nobody not having regular flu again.smh

    • Mabel Grant | March 2, 2021 at 3:49 PM | Reply

      V,@Tecia Brown

    • JamaicanBhadiee | March 2, 2021 at 4:55 PM | Reply

      It wasn’t covid that killed the 17 year old girl she was asmathic,The mother said it herself that she knows that the hospital gonna say it’s covid 19 kill her after what they did.. Lol Jamaica hospital a try blame it pan covid now after dem know a dem wrong…

    • JamaicanBhadiee | March 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM | Reply

      @Tecia Brown The mother of the child said the girl was weezing before she rushed her to the hospital so it can’t be covid dat killed her.

  5. GLEN CAMPBELL | March 2, 2021 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    Strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK .I LOVE YOUR CHANNEL.GOD BLESS YOU ALL🙏

  6. Dennis Jones | March 2, 2021 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    Like I said lady nothing will come out of it believe it or not

  7. Peter Simpson | March 2, 2021 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    Me Reader how much more time you need!! COVID has been around for over a year now sir

  8. Dennis Jones | March 2, 2021 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    Each and everyone is at Harris you’re chatting bull crap

  9. Dennis Jones | March 2, 2021 at 2:56 PM | Reply

    Like I said teacher must get money big money the governor general get big pay so why the teacher then can get big pay

  10. Akena Semaj | March 2, 2021 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    Can’t hear must feel.

  11. Parris Small | March 2, 2021 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    Jamaica is deteriorating faster than you can count 1 2 3!!!

  12. V T | March 2, 2021 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    So, So sad, this is an uncalled for death, when I heard the news that because of no bed this young lady have lost her life I was very upset because I am also a Asthma patient and I know that she didn’t need a bed, she only needed a Nebulizer and a chair, she didn’t need a bed. This is very sad 😡😡

    • Sandra Bell | March 2, 2021 at 5:20 PM | Reply

      But I get to understand from her moms interview they eventually said they did not have any oxygen the mother said if that was the issue they would have gone elsewhere that medical professional should loose her license so sad I feel it

    • Dotlin Brown | March 2, 2021 at 6:25 PM | Reply

      That is what I was saying too for i am one too.

  13. Andre Black | March 2, 2021 at 4:11 PM | Reply

    don’t know the circumstances of the death of the teen however what is noted in Jamaica if you don’t know someone or have a popular face or last name of status you don’t get good health care at hospitals. It’s sad to say but it’s the truth. Personally my mom got good health care at said hospital in question but how many persons do. Stop stereotyping people especially during this pandemic and treat everyone fairly.

  14. WN MCK | March 2, 2021 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    This is despicable and disgusting why do Jamaican pay national insurance ?

  15. Micheal Ranger | March 2, 2021 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    can u get a license sticker when u use online service

  16. Dnd Platinum | March 2, 2021 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    My sincere condolences to the Mom and her family for the loss of her daughter.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

  17. Karen Shepherd | March 2, 2021 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    That so sad. Why the hospital didn’t help the girl. That true. Nursing, Dr, and the government doesn’t know how to help people. My condolences to u mother

  18. Karen Shepherd | March 2, 2021 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    The housing price in Jamaica is so high can everyone afford it. I am not leaving my nice bed to come on holiday to go in a hotel to isolated. Sorry I will wait to see that going on first 😅.

  19. TopTonicGun'z Ent | March 2, 2021 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    Listening to the news in Jamaica made me realize one thing, it’s a bunch of incompetent individuals running the country.

  20. Gregory West | March 2, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    Anyone notice how d man look when him sey, “police may get unwell, ppl open oonuh yeye

