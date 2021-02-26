Jamaica’s Developers on Home Construction: TVJ Business Day – February 25 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaica's Developers on Home Construction: TVJ Business Day - February 25 2021 1

February 26, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjbusinesday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

2 Comments on "Jamaica’s Developers on Home Construction: TVJ Business Day – February 25 2021"

  1. Serega Nochvin | February 26, 2021 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    of course. people need houses and jobs. need well salary to buy these houses. don’t stop anything.

  2. Ramon Kelly | February 26, 2021 at 12:40 PM | Reply

    The reason why developers are enjoying this period is because they build cheap buildings and charge alot for them….. A proper audit needs to be done on the construction sector and all related stakeholders to see if there is really growth in the sector….

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.