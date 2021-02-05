Jamaica’s Former JLP Minister Ruel Reid to Stand Trial – February 4 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaica's Former JLP Minister Ruel Reid to Stand Trial - February 4 2021 1

February 5, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

30 Comments on "Jamaica’s Former JLP Minister Ruel Reid to Stand Trial – February 4 2021"

  1. AngieHart67 | February 4, 2021 at 1:15 PM | Reply

    We got to take care of our homeland..

  2. Annisha Henry | February 4, 2021 at 1:33 PM | Reply

    them a go walk free jamaica corrupt place only poor people them sent go prison

  3. Donald Moldly | February 4, 2021 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    Ried is going to walk.. politicians dont face prison time in Jamaica

    • kenroy Kelvin | February 4, 2021 at 2:08 PM | Reply

      No. The money didn’t reach the top this time.

    • St. Alburn Munroe | February 5, 2021 at 2:35 AM | Reply

      If Cruel Ried walks free, there is no justice in Jamaica, and Portia Simpson Miller must apologize to Jack Smith’s family for leading the charge that eventually send him to prison and made him the first and only politician to date, to achieve that feat of going to prison.

    • mystic | February 5, 2021 at 3:03 AM | Reply

      @St. Alburn Munroe : you must say the only politician that YOU know of!! Obviously you didn’t know of JAG Smith!! Please correct your statement!!

  4. math ucc | February 4, 2021 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    So what happen to Helshire???? Look how long now there has been erosion???

    • Latonya Riley | February 4, 2021 at 2:08 PM | Reply

      Tourist is not going there so they dont care

    • math ucc | February 4, 2021 at 2:11 PM | Reply

      @Latonya Riley for real ..same way so LR…. SAD

    • Latonya Riley | February 4, 2021 at 2:17 PM | Reply

      @math ucc we live in a country that we cant even enjoyed the things that was put on the face of this earth for us god not sleeping until we see tourist start coming to helshire then that’s the time they going to fix it with a extra fee that we cant afford.

  5. D. McKenzie | February 4, 2021 at 1:50 PM | Reply

    Citizens need to get back access to the Rio Nuevo Beach from the Museum Battle Site, private development have restricted the public from same.

  6. Latonya Riley | February 4, 2021 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    It seems like he was the only one who is in corruption in the government system their are others that they need to send to prison too.

  7. kenneth morris | February 4, 2021 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    Set of thieves they should be jail for life

  8. uriel streete | February 4, 2021 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    In the history of Jamaica dont matter what a politician does thay will not go to jail what says prison.its a shame.

  9. Camar Grant | February 4, 2021 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    We all know the out come of this case already

  10. peter thomas | February 4, 2021 at 2:28 PM | Reply

    Lock them up and Dash away the keys

  11. Dameyan Kevyn | February 4, 2021 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    When the government gonna upgrade downtown market???? The way how the thing look I couldn’t buy fire from in side it

  12. Kadya Heslop | February 4, 2021 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  13. Derrick Bevas | February 4, 2021 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    Finally, a criminal politician to face the court.

  14. PRIM ROSE | February 4, 2021 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    Blessings to all good Jamaicas

  15. Michael Grannell | February 4, 2021 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    The news have no killing today wow let’s keep it same way

  16. Pee Johnson | February 4, 2021 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    First of all no one want to talk because they are afraid to die

  17. Isoline Adamson | February 4, 2021 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    The poor don’t want them vacine the hurb is the healing of the Nation

  18. Dennis Jones | February 4, 2021 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    She just find out that now where was she all this time

  19. Derrick D. Lawrence | February 4, 2021 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    He have a brother that works for CNN listen to how they pronounce his name.

  20. Gdon | February 4, 2021 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    Hope this is a start to send strong message to the others.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.