Jamaica’s Former JLP Minister Ruel Reid to Stand Trial – February 4 2021

We got to take care of our homeland..
them a go walk free jamaica corrupt place only poor people them sent go prison
Ried is going to walk.. politicians dont face prison time in Jamaica
No. The money didn’t reach the top this time.
If Cruel Ried walks free, there is no justice in Jamaica, and Portia Simpson Miller must apologize to Jack Smith’s family for leading the charge that eventually send him to prison and made him the first and only politician to date, to achieve that feat of going to prison.
@St. Alburn Munroe : you must say the only politician that YOU know of!! Obviously you didn’t know of JAG Smith!! Please correct your statement!!
So what happen to Helshire???? Look how long now there has been erosion???
Tourist is not going there so they dont care
@Latonya Riley for real ..same way so LR…. SAD
@math ucc we live in a country that we cant even enjoyed the things that was put on the face of this earth for us god not sleeping until we see tourist start coming to helshire then that’s the time they going to fix it with a extra fee that we cant afford.
Citizens need to get back access to the Rio Nuevo Beach from the Museum Battle Site, private development have restricted the public from same.
It seems like he was the only one who is in corruption in the government system their are others that they need to send to prison too.
It is not what you know but what you can prove in court of law!
Set of thieves they should be jail for life
yup u right , that is aiding and betting
In the history of Jamaica dont matter what a politician does thay will not go to jail what says prison.its a shame.
Portia send man ah prison!
We all know the out come of this case already
All of them walking free.thats how the rich do it.
Lock them up and Dash away the keys
When the government gonna upgrade downtown market???? The way how the thing look I couldn’t buy fire from in side it
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Finally, a criminal politician to face the court.
Blessings to all good Jamaicas
The news have no killing today wow let’s keep it same way
First of all no one want to talk because they are afraid to die
The poor don’t want them vacine the hurb is the healing of the Nation
She just find out that now where was she all this time
He have a brother that works for CNN listen to how they pronounce his name.
Hope this is a start to send strong message to the others.