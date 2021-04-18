Jamaica’s News Headlines | TVJ News

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanews
The government of Jamaica don’t care about our future!!! Omg
Jah Know
Children under pressure, not learning much online
A crosses ppl inna education ministry dem need to be educated
We don’t have vaccine for children yet school lock down don’t make sense
Qwetyiiplkjg FSA z CV gkl TRW
ITS SEEMS NO MATTER WHAT THE SITUATION THE HEARTLESS PEOPLE AT CXC ARE MORE INTERESTED IN THE BUSINESS AND PROFIT THEY ARE MAKING, RATHER THAN EDUCATION OF THE STUDENTS.