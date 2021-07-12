Jamaica’s Renowned Actor Volier ‘Maffie’ Johnson Has Died | TVJ News – July 10 2021

Renowned Jamaican actor, Volier 'Maffie' Johnson has died. He passed away on July 9 after suffering a heart attack.
19 comments
Was a legend
Condolences to the family. Wow what a legend and a staple within the Jamaican theater community. May he Rest In Peace.
ICONIC ICON OF OUR OWN HOME JAMAICA
R-I-P
Strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK .I LOVE YOUR CHANNEL.GOD BLESS YOU ALL
///…………….
Condolence to the family, Jamaica has lost a great son of the soil
Truly a Jamaican Comedian Legend will definitely b miss may he RIP and deepest Condolences to his family and friends.
Rip ‘Maffie’ thanks for all the many laughs you gave us!
He will be missed, his legacy definitely will be remembered
LEGEND! REST IN PARADISE
Thank you for many many laughs trough out the years
A great talent in Jamaican Theater. Condolences to his family and colleagues
Buoy, Maffie always mek mi piss pants in “Oliver at Large”!
Maffie, you will be missed. RIP Legend
Sad to learn of this news. Condolences to his family.
bless up maffie!
My sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Vollier Johnson. May his soul find rest.
Rest in peace Maffie, you were a legendary Comedian!!
“Nod and smile Oliver”, nod and smile”, you will be greatly missed!!!
Jamaica has lossed a true icon, may your soul Rest in Peace Maffie.
RIP we will be missing him he was a legend
Rest well Maffie,,,, Thanks for the bellyfulls of laughter!!!
U will be truly miss condolences to his family and friends grew up watching him and other comedians