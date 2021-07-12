Jamaica's Renowned Actor Volier 'Maffie' Johnson Has Died | TVJ News - July 10 2021 1

Jamaica’s Renowned Actor Volier ‘Maffie’ Johnson Has Died | TVJ News – July 10 2021

Renowned Jamaican actor, Volier 'Maffie' Johnson has died. He passed away on July 9 after suffering a heart attack.

  2. Condolences to the family. Wow what a legend and a staple within the Jamaican theater community. May he Rest In Peace.

  4. Strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK .I LOVE YOUR CHANNEL.GOD BLESS YOU ALL///…………….

  6. Truly a Jamaican Comedian Legend will definitely b miss may he RIP and deepest Condolences to his family and friends.

  11. Buoy, Maffie always mek mi piss pants in “Oliver at Large”!
    Maffie, you will be missed. RIP Legend

  14. My sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Vollier Johnson. May his soul find rest.

  15. Rest in peace Maffie, you were a legendary Comedian!!
    “Nod and smile Oliver”, nod and smile”, you will be greatly missed!!!

  19. U will be truly miss condolences to his family and friends grew up watching him and other comedians

