Jamaica’s Reputed Gangster Dog Paw Freed | Mother Cry For Help | Police Questioned MP George Wright

Jamaica's Reputed Gangster Dog Paw Freed | Mother Cry For Help | Police Questioned MP George Wright 1

April 18, 2021

 

26 Comments on "Jamaica’s Reputed Gangster Dog Paw Freed | Mother Cry For Help | Police Questioned MP George Wright"

  1. Panceta Morris | April 18, 2021 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Lord 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  2. Kadian Praiser | April 18, 2021 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    This dog wa tie not loose smh.

  3. Dontaye | April 18, 2021 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Freedom is a must

    – Dog paw

  4. The Gamer's | April 18, 2021 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    The don out👽

  5. kingabaddon music | April 18, 2021 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Good afternoon

  6. AUSTIN LEE | April 18, 2021 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Time will tell dog paw and remember to count your blessings;

  7. AUSTIN LEE | April 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM | Reply

    Oooh so before covid-19 y’all don’t respect life

  8. Yonea Pitter | April 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM | Reply

    We’ll keep your son in prayer and trust God he’ll recover.

  9. AUSTIN LEE | April 18, 2021 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    Double standard when it comes to politicians!, Ordinary people’s it’s different, you hypocrite

  10. Domo Temujin | April 18, 2021 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    This country is a complete joke.

  11. carla williams | April 18, 2021 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    What illiterate man very literate

  12. Elfreda Carty | April 18, 2021 at 1:23 PM | Reply

    Ms Griffith, give thanks to God. He has had mercy on you & given you another chance. If you’re not serving Him, please do so. Try to stay safe & healthy.

  13. hermina whyte | April 18, 2021 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    Turn over to God

  14. Perma Weise | April 18, 2021 at 1:30 PM | Reply

    Cindy your son-in-law is free🤭

  15. Lug Tool | April 18, 2021 at 2:01 PM | Reply

    Jah know star why dem dirty gunmen nuh guh tuck off inna di deepest part of the ocean

  16. world linkk | April 18, 2021 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    him a your boyfriend it look so bout u know 🤭😣🤣

  17. Devine Rochester | April 18, 2021 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    Which decent person call themselves 🐕 🐾 especially since the mom says he sings on choir. Many are call few are chosen God is not someone we use or play with Only time will tell… I really don’t want to judge anyone but as a born again nothing about you should be mistaken with been bad…LORD have your own way in this matter

  18. Gorged By Gordia | April 18, 2021 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    I really feel your pain mother.I pray you will get through this.

  19. Marshal Taylor | April 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    Mmmmmm joker

  20. D A M | April 18, 2021 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    Leave Paw, at least him not beating women.

