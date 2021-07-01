Jamaica’s Summer School “Manhunt” | Gang Violence Plaguing John’s Hall St. James – June 30 2021

Questions are being raised by educational stakeholders as to how the Ministry shall reach the students who have been off the grid throughout the school year. Such questions have arisen after the announcement of the government's national summer school programme.

Introduction – 0:00

Operational Changes for Spanish Town Hospital in Jamaica – 3:34

Gang Violence Plaguing John's Hall in St. James, Jamaica – 8:49

Barrett Street Fire Station on Track for Completion – 13:54

Midday Sports – 20:22

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews