Jamaica's Twin Threat – Covid-19 & Fleeing Nurses – March 3 2021

Jamaica's Twin Threat - Covid-19 & Fleeing Nurses - March 3 2021 1

March 3, 2021

Trusted News
33 Comments on "Jamaica’s Twin Threat – Covid-19 & Fleeing Nurses – March 3 2021"

  1. God bless child | March 3, 2021 at 2:13 PM | Reply

    Them people here what to control people life and them don’t name God

  2. Preston Matthews | March 3, 2021 at 2:14 PM | Reply

    “Training” nurses or retaining nurses? Isn’t retention more crucial at the moment?
    I don’t know Rasta.

  3. God bless child | March 3, 2021 at 2:18 PM | Reply

    I allegedly believe Jamaican over work and under pay

  4. Kadya Heslop | March 3, 2021 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  5. Rolando Walcott | March 3, 2021 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    Ha JA has been allowing brain drain of key jobs since independence. An excess of nurse that cant find jobs only encourage growth and inovation in our health care.
    Allowing these nationals to leave without angitating that growth was a fault of the government and the jamaican mindset.

  6. DS Studios | March 3, 2021 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    I have a screen recording of it. I’m curious to why it was removed thow.

  7. Nikki's Lens | March 3, 2021 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    Here watching the news🤔

  8. lorene rivers | March 3, 2021 at 3:44 PM | Reply

    O my god god please have mercy on my country lord have mercy Lord on our Lands Lord..

  9. Skeeter Beckford | March 3, 2021 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    As them get the training and 1year experience them cut, but i cant blame them, money them say

  10. Johnson | March 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    My family have COVID 19

  11. Johnson | March 3, 2021 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    In Mandeville COVID 19 is sad

  12. THRUDY Smith | March 3, 2021 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    Government needs to start offering scholarships to nurses and teachers in exchange for service. They can’t expect people to pay millions on their education and then come back to work for their minimum wage while paying back student loans and tend to their other personal expenses…..give scholarships and bond them for service, by the time their bond is expired they would have trained new nurses to replace those who want to leave…..

    • Lulu Bella | March 3, 2021 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      I’ve BEEN saying this. A new grad nurse in Jamaica makes about 800,000 a year, when they migrate to places like America and the UK they make 8 million jmd a year. That speaks for itself. Money talks and right now tuition a year is $5000 usd, they raise tuition each and every school year, What would be the benefits of staying here for nurses? There are none…AT ALL.

    • Rolando Walcott | March 3, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      @Lulu Bella Comparing JA to the UK and US is not fair. By your logic JA will have Zero working class to maintain and grow the country while powerful country keep us under foot. Selfish and short sighted mindset since 1960’s

  13. Tashane Richards | March 3, 2021 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    many students recently graduated from nursing school and many of them are still not employed.

  14. Linda Thomson | March 3, 2021 at 4:51 PM | Reply

    Close the country down

  15. Andrew Miller | March 3, 2021 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    Strong currency so why not. They should be replacing them

  16. badbwoy4ever | March 3, 2021 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    Train more nurses to lose more as there is nothing to keep them here. Underpaid, working conditions etc.

  17. Claudette CAMPBELL | March 3, 2021 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    Why wedding can keep but church cant open and we keep funerals so why the wedding is so important than serving god who is the creature of th universe.

  18. Annmarie Lindsay | March 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    The Government need to pay nurses more money.

  19. Annmarie Lindsay | March 3, 2021 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    All Transportation need to be thoroughly clean in the nite for their morning commute.

  20. wendy dasha | March 3, 2021 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    the Cubans nurses are coming to jamaica to work while our nurses are running away.

