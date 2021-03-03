Jamaica’s Twin Threat – Covid-19 & Fleeing Nurses – March 3 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
Trusted News
Them people here what to control people life and them don’t name God
“Training” nurses or retaining nurses? Isn’t retention more crucial at the moment?
I don’t know Rasta.
I allegedly believe Jamaican over work and under pay
Indeed! Sad but true
I ma sad
Yep
Think that happens everywhere in the world.
Not even allegedly – and we have good good workers too. Wish we had more resources.
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Ha JA has been allowing brain drain of key jobs since independence. An excess of nurse that cant find jobs only encourage growth and inovation in our health care.
Allowing these nationals to leave without angitating that growth was a fault of the government and the jamaican mindset.
Agreed. We don’t have a culture that values human capital.
I have a screen recording of it. I’m curious to why it was removed thow.
Here watching the news🤔
O my god god please have mercy on my country lord have mercy Lord on our Lands Lord..
As them get the training and 1year experience them cut, but i cant blame them, money them say
My family have COVID 19
In Mandeville COVID 19 is sad
Government needs to start offering scholarships to nurses and teachers in exchange for service. They can’t expect people to pay millions on their education and then come back to work for their minimum wage while paying back student loans and tend to their other personal expenses…..give scholarships and bond them for service, by the time their bond is expired they would have trained new nurses to replace those who want to leave…..
I’ve BEEN saying this. A new grad nurse in Jamaica makes about 800,000 a year, when they migrate to places like America and the UK they make 8 million jmd a year. That speaks for itself. Money talks and right now tuition a year is $5000 usd, they raise tuition each and every school year, What would be the benefits of staying here for nurses? There are none…AT ALL.
@Lulu Bella Comparing JA to the UK and US is not fair. By your logic JA will have Zero working class to maintain and grow the country while powerful country keep us under foot. Selfish and short sighted mindset since 1960’s
many students recently graduated from nursing school and many of them are still not employed.
In this big Pandemic, nurses go unemployed, what a life
Close the country down
Strong currency so why not. They should be replacing them
Train more nurses to lose more as there is nothing to keep them here. Underpaid, working conditions etc.
Why wedding can keep but church cant open and we keep funerals so why the wedding is so important than serving god who is the creature of th universe.
They are hiding the truth from us dead house get rich again
COVID IS A TOOL FOR THE ENEMY TO ATTACK THE PEOPLE OF GOD.
The Government need to pay nurses more money.
Pay the nurses more MONEY MR President
All Transportation need to be thoroughly clean in the nite for their morning commute.
the Cubans nurses are coming to jamaica to work while our nurses are running away.