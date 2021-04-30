Jamaica’s Victoria Mutual Employees Arrested | UK Flights to Resume – April 30 2021

TOPICS:
Jamaica's Victoria Mutual Employees Arrested | UK Flights to Resume - April 30 2021 1

April 30, 2021

 

33 Comments on "Jamaica’s Victoria Mutual Employees Arrested | UK Flights to Resume – April 30 2021"

  1. Gary range | April 30, 2021 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    At this pace it going to be kill or be killed

  2. stephy best | April 30, 2021 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    If unuh a tek back UK citizens dat mean unuh can open up back the country

    • amanda stewart | April 30, 2021 at 4:18 PM | Reply

      we wah come a we dam yard we do av our parents to come lok for too we av RELATIVE in Jamaica also

    • Donnette Jolly | April 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM | Reply

      Agree.. We all build the country Jamaica one way or the other, so why shouldn’t UK residents not travel. Bwoy some people just selfish. Nobody cause Covid in the first place. Point blank and period xx

    • Brown Dove | April 30, 2021 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      @amanda stewart you would be doing them a favour by staying where you are, Zoom them or WhatsApp they work great. We can’t manage a third wave.

  3. jackson ernie | April 30, 2021 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    They should use the Wind Rush situation as leverage. Of course, the industry is only concerned with foreign travel.

  4. Nioka | April 30, 2021 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    Same script used worldwide……

  5. Sharon Robinson | April 30, 2021 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    Ok welcome everyone form uk, but mr tuffton are you going to give each passengers the jab, ( vaccine 💉) entering through that entrance gate from the aircraft? I hope so!!

    • amanda stewart | April 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM | Reply

      GO TO HELL WEY MECK Y NO TECK IT FIR ME IM NOT TAKEN IT AN ME WAH COME LOK DOR MY OLD PARENTS OK WHY U NO TECK IT FOR US

    • Christine Page | April 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM | Reply

      Are you for real with that comment KMBT.

    • Dionne Bell | April 30, 2021 at 5:01 PM | Reply

      Over 50% of cases in the states are the kent (UK) but citizens of the states have continued to be allowed in.

      A strain is not limited to the shores it was discovered in. Which is why the Indian strain is the next big one to watch how it travels around the globe

    • Hamalyahu Yisrael | April 30, 2021 at 5:51 PM | Reply

      @Sharon Robinson so it’s not a choice to take jab in jamaica?

    • milli b | April 30, 2021 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      @ sharon Robinson…its ok for Americans to come to the island vaccine free and run up and down in the country…wat about people that have thier dead loved ones in storage bcos they couldn’t fly till now…vaccine is not mandatory it’s a choice..continue believing the propaganda..god go wid yuh

  6. Sharon Robinson | April 30, 2021 at 3:43 PM | Reply

    Way to go trelawny, st ann is next to level down. 🙏🙏

  7. nyomi Pink | April 30, 2021 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    what is really going on in like seriously…!!

  8. Ricardo Smith | April 30, 2021 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    Lol coming together is now illegal in Jamaica 🇯🇲 😂😂😂she said illegal gatherings 😂🤣😂🤣🤣

  9. Great Bill | April 30, 2021 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    What happened at Victoria Mutual is a reflection of what happens/exist in the wider society. These are the same employees who i believe also attend parties and other functions when they leave work.
    The top of the stream (high society people) dutty. Suh, nuh expect better in Jamaica anytime soon.

  10. Keyshia Cole | April 30, 2021 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    It’s so puzzling how U.S, Canada and so many countries ban UK flights but Jamaica going to accept them now wow. Stay safe my Jamaica people becuz it’s obvious the Government doesn’t care about you. It’s all about money.

  11. Winstonl Lewis | April 30, 2021 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    If the country is being warn of a third wave of t virus why resune flight to n from england

  12. Mr. G | April 30, 2021 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    Just do the right thing all I want is to see Jamaica safe!!!

  13. Kadya Heslop | April 30, 2021 at 6:08 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj midday News Every Day.

  14. RushMore Fx | April 30, 2021 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    Nothing Real going on.. in Jamaica 😾 the police Break the same rules 😹 this a a Big Joke

  15. Sskd Phang | April 30, 2021 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    Yes we are too relaxed…i am disgusted with my fellow Jamaicans…Some of us think that we are bigger than the law…charge them I do not care who they are…this is too depressing and our lives need to go on even if this is the new normal…

  16. Sskd Phang | April 30, 2021 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    It goes to shower how Jamaicans homes are uncomfortable…they can’t even spend the weekend at dem yaad!!

  17. Karen Shepherd | April 30, 2021 at 6:58 PM | Reply

    So now Canada 🇨🇦on the news because of traveling. Vows

  18. nuvsn19 E | April 30, 2021 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    Gotta mind your forum

  19. Perma Weise | April 30, 2021 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    Suh how unnu nah arest dem tourist dem wey a frolic pan di beach 🤭my bad dem more important dan we wi only important wen a election

  20. Professionally Curious | April 30, 2021 at 10:57 PM | Reply

    Samples had to go to Trinidad, what happened to our own labs? It must be a collaborated effort.

