Jamaica’s Victoria Mutual Employees Arrested | UK Flights to Resume – April 30 2021

At this pace it going to be kill or be killed
If unuh a tek back UK citizens dat mean unuh can open up back the country
we wah come a we dam yard we do av our parents to come lok for too we av RELATIVE in Jamaica also
Agree.. We all build the country Jamaica one way or the other, so why shouldn’t UK residents not travel. Bwoy some people just selfish. Nobody cause Covid in the first place. Point blank and period xx
@amanda stewart you would be doing them a favour by staying where you are, Zoom them or WhatsApp they work great. We can’t manage a third wave.
They should use the Wind Rush situation as leverage. Of course, the industry is only concerned with foreign travel.
Same script used worldwide……
Ok welcome everyone form uk, but mr tuffton are you going to give each passengers the jab, ( vaccine 💉) entering through that entrance gate from the aircraft? I hope so!!
GO TO HELL WEY MECK Y NO TECK IT FIR ME IM NOT TAKEN IT AN ME WAH COME LOK DOR MY OLD PARENTS OK WHY U NO TECK IT FOR US
Are you for real with that comment KMBT.
Over 50% of cases in the states are the kent (UK) but citizens of the states have continued to be allowed in.
A strain is not limited to the shores it was discovered in. Which is why the Indian strain is the next big one to watch how it travels around the globe
@Sharon Robinson so it’s not a choice to take jab in jamaica?
@ sharon Robinson…its ok for Americans to come to the island vaccine free and run up and down in the country…wat about people that have thier dead loved ones in storage bcos they couldn’t fly till now…vaccine is not mandatory it’s a choice..continue believing the propaganda..god go wid yuh
Way to go trelawny, st ann is next to level down. 🙏🙏
what is really going on in like seriously…!!
Lol coming together is now illegal in Jamaica 🇯🇲 😂😂😂she said illegal gatherings 😂🤣😂🤣🤣
Marshall law coming nxt y’all
That’s a humorous way of looking at it. Hahah.
@Crocodile Teeth y u think dem recruiting offices and army personnel,
I really dont know what the JDF for since jamaica not fighting in any war, their there to keep us at bay
What happened at Victoria Mutual is a reflection of what happens/exist in the wider society. These are the same employees who i believe also attend parties and other functions when they leave work.
The top of the stream (high society people) dutty. Suh, nuh expect better in Jamaica anytime soon.
It’s so puzzling how U.S, Canada and so many countries ban UK flights but Jamaica going to accept them now wow. Stay safe my Jamaica people becuz it’s obvious the Government doesn’t care about you. It’s all about money.
If the country is being warn of a third wave of t virus why resune flight to n from england
By this every body must see the big covid lie
Just do the right thing all I want is to see Jamaica safe!!!
I Like watching Tvj midday News Every Day.
Nothing Real going on.. in Jamaica 😾 the police Break the same rules 😹 this a a Big Joke
Yes we are too relaxed…i am disgusted with my fellow Jamaicans…Some of us think that we are bigger than the law…charge them I do not care who they are…this is too depressing and our lives need to go on even if this is the new normal…
It goes to shower how Jamaicans homes are uncomfortable…they can’t even spend the weekend at dem yaad!!
Show is the word
So now Canada 🇨🇦on the news because of traveling. Vows
Gotta mind your forum
Suh how unnu nah arest dem tourist dem wey a frolic pan di beach 🤭my bad dem more important dan we wi only important wen a election
Samples had to go to Trinidad, what happened to our own labs? It must be a collaborated effort.