59 comments
Anyone else who has an interest in validation…feel free to testify under oath. I dare you.
TRE45ON!!!
“He did not contradict other witnesses.”
@Joel Yates not even close!!! People’s lives are being threatened, they would never announce it. But yes there are a whole lotta people thinking they better come forward with the truth if they haven’t already because it’s about to get as real as it gets!
@Akon Fenty other secret service agents have already done that
@Rack pre-planning and interaction is illegal
That’s a meaningless opinion. Let’s get a TRANSCRIPT of the interview, and we can all judge for ourselves.
That’s GREAT! “We are making progress”! Can hardly wait to hear about the new information
Thanks a lot!
Well received!
nice to hear from you
” It was well worth it”.
” He was careful and he was candid in his answers”.
nice to hear from you
@Iris Hewlett wow you trump supporters are really scared, why else would you be double trolling comments 😮😮😮
” I don’t know Pat Cipollone, never met him. People tell me he worked for me for years but I don’t remember him at all.”
– Donald Trump
As Jimmy Kimmel once quipped “Nobody has “never met” more people than Donald Trump”.🤣
@bill blow ouch😂😂😂
@John Lilienthal Trump is suffering from Amnesia *and* Deja Vu at the same time. _He’s_ forgotten _this before_
@P mac no kidding. MTG showed her ineptness even in that. Truly a person without one single admirable quality that I can see.
The key take away is Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren’s comment @ 0:50 were she said that Cipollone “DID NOT contradict the testimony of other witnesses”. I can’t wait for the next episode 😆
@Catherina I’m using text from speech but it’s like the Chinese are changing my words and it makes my words all mixed up and sometimes I take the time to fix all those double words and whatever else whatever else the Chinese have changed it to because China just wants America broke down off the side of the road and there’s a bunch of Americans helping them do it.
@Zennbubba Popcorn, definitely popcorn suits my agenda seeing I consider the news coming out of the Divided States of America over the past 2 years as the most entertaining reality TV viewing I’ve ever seen… I can’t wait for the next episode.
@Catherina Yep gonna be verrrrrrryyyyy interesting 2022/2024 .
@SH DMD Don’t forget the jobs number, and the total jobs created in the last 18 months. Which surpass mango head 45. Right now all jobs lost from the pandemic have been recovered. BTW gas prices are high in every corner of the western world. Funny how all the detractors love to talk about gas prices, what happened with talking about jobs? I bet you still think 45 was the greatest jobs President, LOL.!!!
I find it rather suspicious of anyone who defers to the “I cannot recall” response when asked questions under oath, especially during this event. Cassidy Hutchenson, a very young admin, didn’t have any trouble recalling the experiences she lived during these tumultuous hours. Why would anyone believe that a well-educated, very experienced white house lawyer wouldn’t be able to recall their experiences as well. I hope there wasn’t much of that going on during his testimony. I hope he was transparent and forthcoming.
Jill Biden was Joes babysitter.
Testimony can be grueling, 7 hours! Hats off for locking it all down!
Thank you for all the work .Look forward for the truth to come to light.Traitors come clean.Trust DOJ will be watching.America will..Our 🌎 depends on it.
“He wasn’t the only important witness we interviewed this week” was by far the most interesting thing she said in this entire interview. 🤔🤞
@John Stallings Never Kiss & Tell, scooter.
@Patrick Lauro Jr So…Ya Want me to Prove I’m not a bot… Gonna have get CUTE w/ya. Buckle-Up Scooter.
@michael huppertz Ever read my 8th commandment. Ask yer Mom.
@Patrick Lauro Jr You Bet You Will, Kitten.
“Did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses” has to be the best statement I’ve heard in a long time.
nice to hear from you
@JaiSriRam Hold on to your weak argument you made here tight…you will only have it for about 1 week……
why do a lot of the comments on here seem like bots? she barely said anything, and you all are screaming “OMG THIS IS SOOOO AMAZING” haha it’s almost as if CNN staffers are trying to promote it in the comments
He did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses… that says it all
She said he didn’t say so and so was wrong. That’s more or less confirming!
@Mr. Know-it-all. Ha! Ha! Ha! There’s just so many times that You can split a hair! OUR Sweet American Justice Will Prevail!! TRE45ON!!!
The Congresswoman showed a clarity for concepts necessary in an intellectually honest process of finding facts. People need to listen to how that is different from those who stoke with a narrative that is intended to bias the listener.
I am actually starting to believe that they are serious about the Trumpster crimes and will do something about it now that the commitee has exposed them.
Kinda like the Russia thing a couple of years ago ?
Get with it lol
@Roy Williams Different times, different people in charge. Pay attention.
@bill blow 🎯
“A wise man can play the part of a clown, but a clown can’t play the part of a wise man.” ~ Malcolm X
TRE45ON!!!
With regard to “privilege” I was under the impression that he was attorney for the presidency, not Trump,personally som did not have to claim client attorney privilege?
Hello
I am wondering about that, too…
She’s playing a bit of a word game by making such a hard line distinction between confirming something and not contradicting it.
Under the rules, she can’t disclose testimony.
If she says that Patsy Baloney confirmed something, that is disclosing by direct inference.
If she chooses to say, ‘not contradicted’ she’s off the hook.
Thank you to Rep. Lofgren for her hard work. Personally, I would be ready to come home and have a beer after all this. Hang in there.
“He takes his ethical obligations very seriously”. Imo, being ethical includes your duty to your country, and defending and protecting the law and the Constitution, not covering up for a rogue President. Mr Cipollone has NOT taken those particular obligations seriously, and is testifying now only because he has been backed into a corner. This is a far different attitude from that taken by Cassidy Hutchinson, and others like Lt Col Alexander Vindman, who lost his job because of his courage, and received intimidation and threats for it. THAT’s what I call taking your ethical obligations seriously.
“I can’t remember” is very different than, “that never happened”. So basically her testimony was correct.
GOP: We refuse to say that Trump is innocent. Unless we say it publicly/not under oath.