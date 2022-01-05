Jan. 6: One year after the deadly attack, are we safer? | USA TODAY

One year after the deadly January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers weigh in on the safety of the Capitol and the nation.

Thousands of rioters overcame police, busted out windows, burst inside the Capitol and scoured the building to stop the counting of electoral votes Jan. 6. Once inside, they ransacked offices, defiled the building's interior and shouted threats toward elected officials.

In the year since the attack, a fog of misinformation has clouded what happened on Jan. 6.

