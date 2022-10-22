Skip to content
Tagged with cnn
, CNN Newsroom
, donald trump
, election 2020
, Eli Honig
, Erica Hill
, Evan Perez
, Gloria Borger
, Happening Now
, House Select Committee
, January 6
, January 6 committee
, january 6 investigation
, January 6 Panel
, latest News
, Sara Murray
, trump administration
, Trump documents
, Trump Election Lies
, trump phone
, trump subpoena
, trump white house
, US Capitol riot
, victor blackwell
47 comments
He has to step up, his supporters are dying to see him testify under oath
@Tommy Smith yes trump
@Kids Fund
Do not mention the LAPTOP FROM HELL
U-tube will throw you off their site
This is the clip u been looking for:
https://youtu.be/JzF7LEubWzI
If only we held the rich and powerful accountable this would actually mean something…
@D KAROSHOBOBO RAMDALAKA BORO SALAMAKANA. BO SHONOKO KAM BABALA. KOROSHODOBA ISHI KOROSHODOBA ISHA MANARA SHABADA ISHI KOROSHODOBA ISHI NA BA BA BA RAMA ISHI KOROSHODABA MARISHI NORAKOSHODABA MA MA MA RASHA ISHI KOROSHODABA BA BA SHORO MARA ISHI NA NANA. SHIBABARA SHIKABA SHIBABARA SHIKABARA LAKAKABAHARIYA LAKAKASHABADA SHIKAHABARA LALALALALALA BAHARIYA LAKAKANAHARIYA.
@Kids Fund I think we need to start with Trump first then we can go down the line
@John Smith A dumber statement has never been made.
This is the clip u been looking for:
https://youtu.be/JzF7LEubWzI
Now lets see who is prepared to represent him, and which court does he run to!
I would!!!! I just gave him 4000 in funding…. MAGAA
I fucking bet you did
@Brent Garbett BOY don’t play with me!!!
@Brent Garbett Nice!
Come on, Donnie Boy, here’s your chance! Insist on doing it on Live TV — imagine the size of the crowd who will watch you plead the fifth! Hollering about free speech and not taking advantage of it when it opens it’s loving arms for you to come and explain your side of it would be a missed opportunity! ;-]
Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox, should also be held accountable.
@Ben Colwell *”WE NEED CONSCRIPTS, WE NEED CONSCRIPTS, SEAL OFF THE BORDERS BECAUSE WE NEED CONSCRIPTS & CHECK THE JAILS-PRISONS, FOR NEW CONSCRIPTS TOO”!!😏🤣😅😂😅*
Benny Thompson and The Committee, and their mega hit ‘I Will Subpoena You’
And, jail house rock!!
He’s in the jailhouse now
In the key of c please
Festivus comes early this year, and I don’t even have my pole up yet. I wonder if Vegas has odds on how many times he pleads the 5th.🤔 My bet is he breaks his own record and hits 500.
@Jnnnx nope. Not a crime.
He will appeal, delay, delay, appeal. FFS GET ON WITH IT AMERICA! Issue a date for Trump to appear in court and if he doesn’t turn up, throw the bastard in jail. The American justice system is an embarrassment.
Frankly the rich and powerful should be held to a much higher standard and sentencing should be much more severe.
I disagree…you need to give them a tax break that no one else receives…make it permanent and quit whining about the deficit…repubs are a joke
I agee @ AL Z
Let’s see him break his old record and plead the fifth a thousand times.
No, I want Trump to talk. I don’t want him to plead the fifth! His TV ratings will skyrocket if he talks!
It would be a miracle if Trump was held accountable for his actions……..
Isn’t this like the umteenth time they’ve “officially” done anything? Clearly it’s not working.
Oh please let this be televised. It’s gonna be funny af watching Ivankas stalker squirm and answering incoherently.
@druid139 seems you can’t have a conversation/debate without trying to insult others, sad really. As I was saying things were cheaper under trump and I was just asking how that was because it’s just weird to me we get a new president and everything starts to sky rocket, makes it look like there’s a correlation there. Basically I’m asking you to explain how a president doesn’t have some effect on the price of stuff in their country? You know since your so smart and I’m such a twat
Why bother to subpoena trump when you know he will not come allowing him to make more mockery of our judicial system? This is becoming nauseating.
If this happened to anyone they would have been in jail by now. This proves that people with money have WAY too much power.
The rich who support sleepy Joe
@Horacio El conserje opina okay racist. Spout more fascist propaganda.
The guy who in his mind believes he’s the King of America now has to respect the American law.
@Dirt Farmer The Burger King, the Mayor McCheese, aaand the Hamburglar.
And Snuffalufagus when it comes to showing his tax returns etc.
he never thought that lol
@Dirt Farmer King of the Uneducated…at best.
Sounds like maybe YOU believe he was King of America.
For the love of GOD, just arrest this dude. I swear, he is more evasive than Neo in the Matrix. How he’s evaded this long, oh yeah, that’s why smh.
@Will Shealy he should have been in jail years ago if that’s the case. #RideOut
Under oath, under oath, under oath. We need him under oath. He can not escape Justice, this time. Reminds me of another ‘Teflon Don’ who thought he was above the law. A jury found that he wasn’t.
Cant wait! He is pathologically incapable of testifying without lying. Instant jail time!
Don’t get your hopes up. If he ever goes to trial for anything big, he’ll walk. All it takes is one MAGA Republican on the jury.
Lmao 🤣 it will never go to trial. See you have to have actual evidence. And they have zero.