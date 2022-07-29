Jan. 6 panel zeroing in on high-level Trump officials

Recent Post
I don’t ever foresee Mnuchin doing anything except protecting Trump. I will be shocked if the committee gets something out of him except Pleading The Fifth. Mnuchin is as big a Rodent as Trump is.
He’s a piece of work that’s for sure. He’s been laying pretty low after daddy Dotard lost.
I’d love to see them rip all our money he stole out of his greedy hands! He makes my stomach turn!
Watching from the UK. What’s this nonsense about ‘negotiating an interview? ‘ Just go in there and do the bloodclaart right thing and tell the truth FFS.
Guessing negotiations for these guys to tell the truth, is no prosecution for them when it’s all said and done. Sucks, but it’s how they get to the one their after. Trump.
Munchin needs to be investigated for his questionable financial dealings. Same for DeVos, Kushner, and McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chow.
@Adam Casas YOU FUNNY😅🤣😅🤣😂
@Adam Casas THE WAY THE DOJ-FED.S OPERATE IS=,”WE’LL GIVE YOU A DEAL IF YOU SNITCH ON SOMEONE HIGHER UP THAN YOU”=OOOPSY😂🤣😅😂
Get all those damn traitors out of the house and the United States
@Abimbola Owolabi I don’t know he pissed a lot of people off even his own people
If he gets away with it there goes America
The Cabinet would have had to discuss the 25th when it looked like Pence would be whacked.
@Susan Hewitt March to the Capitol and protest peacefully. – Donald Trump 👏
@Oppression Olympics Also Donald: “And you gotta fight like hell, because if you don’t fight like hell you won’t have a Country anymore!– The Ex Traitor in Chief 1/6/21
@Carl G No wonder you think the way you do… Anyone presents any logic to you that doesn’t fit your chosen false narrative all the sudden, they are troll. 😂 Sad Boy!
@Carl G Ya just weren’t ready! 😂
@Killed The Cat duhh, that’s important?
Maybe you should ask Manuchin, Mulvaney and Pompeo if they would have stood by Trump if the coup had worked. Hmmm ? My Magic 8 ball says the answer would be “Sure, why not”.
Definitely Mike “we expect a smooth transition for president trump’s second term” Pompeo.
This investigation is very far along. When one of them caves, many will follow. Amen.
@Fritz Morgan 21 hours old troll account. TROLL ALERT TROLL ALERT!!!
A true Domino effect…
From your lips to God’s ear 👂!
@Fritz Morgan ha love it and almost!!
Get Mnunchkin to tell us where he stashed all the billings from Trump Inc to the US Treasury and what the final total was.
@Scott Chisman Stop repeating BS from the MSM, it shows how unintelligent you are.
Probly with Hillary’s emails
I want to know how many co-conspirators they’re going against.
Cassidy doesn’t have anything to Lose, she’s a Beautiful young woman..in her 20s..in the prime of her life, and she has integrity. She will be long remembered as a beacon of hope in a world gone mad. Being intelligent and with good moral character, I’d not be surprised if she will be offered a broadcasting anchor job at MSNBC, like others we know.
@IHC Terra I agree with you completely. If you remember, not all Republicans wanted Trump to win the Primary and I was stunned that they fell in line when he won. I’ve never voted Republican so it’s hard for me to see their perspective as much as I try. But I can understand a young woman at of college, having aspirations for a political career in her chosen party, not knowing the deep poop she stepped into. She did like the policies they achieved while they were in the White House and then she said she was extremely unhappy when she saw it all unravel as Jan 6 approached. She expected a peaceful transition of power and was working towards that goal. I’m just trying to put myself in her shoes. I imagine they all thought it was going to miraculously end well. But she was alarmed at Rudy Guiliani’s comments. And did start asking Mark Meadows questions. As complicit as the staff was in the WH, I don’t think they anticipated the riot and certainly didn’t anticipate Trump doing NOTHING to stop it.
I have never forgotten Traitor Pompeo when asked if there was going to be a peaceful transition, saying ” “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” that made my blood boil, darn traitor. Lock all these criminals.
Pompeo is just slimy in every way.
The acronym of Quest Theft Bottle + News = ?
@Tentin Quarantino WATCH THE HEARINGS ONE YT A’IGHT😁
@Mark Warren I’m a problem to people like you because I call it out. You’re probably all about “muh freedom” but when it comes to responsibility… crickets 😁
Mnuchin, Devos, Elaine Chow, and the rest of Trumps cabinet should be held accountable. Several have criminal referrals that Barr ignored.
@Pedro The Mexican just keep watching fox non-news, that’ll keep you happy! 😊
@Ruben Ruiz you dont have to wait, you’ve already tried, imprisoned him in your head. Unfortunately for you, our country operates under due process and rule of law, not mob rule. Not to mention, you dont understand the laws and neither does Garland. Its going to be a tough road for him, very, very, tough, especially when nothing illegal act has been committed.
The culture of corruption by the Justice Dept., FBI, and news
media is what concerns me the most.
@Mr Rey Not a witch hunt but a traitor hunt !
@Marsha Hunt I never expected it from the FBI and Justice Dept. I keep looking for a reasonable excuse but, find none.
While they have Steve Munchin.in their cite the DOJ should ask him about his 3 billions he and Jared went to the Saudi’s and got.
Ask Mnuchin what he did with 4 billion dollars of PPP held back from Democrats when he walked out the door to prevent access to the tax payer funds for PPP Rescue plan. He just took it and put it in an undisclosed account.
@Save 🇺🇸 Your ignorance is showing !
@Tony Hawk It’s true. Don’t blame me, I voted for Trump. 🤷♂️
@Pedro The Mexican we definitely care. If you’re mad about the economy blame trump, he wrecked it for you.
Is anybody gonna ask munchkin why the Saudis gave him 4 billion dollars and 2 billion to jared?
It’s on my honey-do list, it’s harder than you would think to get an appointment.
PROVE IT–Show the evidence, liar.
Hair transplant
I cant wait to see what happens to Munchin, and Jarred if they do not deliver the Returns they promised.
Saudi’s will not listen to any Excuses.
*All The President’s Men.* It was just a book in my parent’s bookcase growing up. I found Watergate irritating because I was in preschool. Hey, I get it now, mom.
Same same. Well mid grade school at that point for me, but I get it now. Unfortunately.
Considering DeVos’s brother is the pardoned Blackwater guy and she wreaked havoc with public schools during her tenure, it is amazing that this riot suddenly made her patriotic to this country.
Forgot about that blackwater thing, thanks
They were all happy to go along as long as it keeps them in a position of power.. SHAMEFUL
The hardest part of being liars in a group, with a boss that uses lies with the same frequency a mechanic uses a wrench, is that everyone needs to keep their story straight. It sure brings true meaning to the old adage “Oh what a web we weave when we first start to deceive….”. I am hoping that anyone with culpability to the crimes of January 6th takes a hard well deserved fall for their involvement. Good people we hurt and even died that day.
OMG I’m shaking and screaming. JUSTICE FOR JAN 6!!!! WORSE THAN 9/11
“When you’re born into this world, you’re given a ticket to the freak show. If you’re born in America you get a front row seat.” George Carlin
