January 6 committee has text messages between Supreme Court justice's wife and Trump adviser March 26, 2022
She’s a Q anon crazy. More dangerous because she’s a lawyer.
Why does the SCOTUS have different rules?? All judges should be held to the same level of ethics.
Agree Republicans don’t care on any rules
@4 Touchdowns in one game You aren’t even an American citizen
@4 Touchdowns in one game What is “don’t care on any rules” even supposed to mean, you pathetic Wumao?
Hard to pick who’s the craziest Ginni Thomas, Sydney Powell, Rudy Galliano, trump, meadows, Mike Flynn, Gaetz, Jordan, pillow guy, any fox personality, Melania Trump, Don Jr, Kim gilfoyle, Mike and Sara huckleberry houndface, hard to pick really.
All of them should be hung for imitating a human being.
Those people are honorable.
Crazy? Maybe…
Steph J, you left out the dis.
Craziest is the pillow guy, hands down!
Let me help you Mr Davis: ” The Swamp”
Curious that not only did justice Thomas vote to not release Trumps documents, he was the only one of the nine justices to do so.
@RedmanLaw000 when reporters say the truth, you say Fake news. People have brain ok!!!
How many of Hunter Biden’s documents have been released?
😠 Very disturbing! Clarence Thomas should at least recuse himself from voting on this issue instead of active trying to prevent evidence from being shown.
The world would be in a lot better position had CNN, and the media, not covered up the Hunter Biden laptop story leading up to the 2020 election.
You’re racist. You hate the man because he’s a black conservative
We the people have no faith that the Supreme Court justice will do his job. Was Jenni’s best friend chief Stephens or Clarence?
In public he’s called her his bride and very best friend several times…
‘ Ginny ‘ , an abbreviated ‘ Virginia ‘ .
So he’s not capable of doing his job because of his wife? I guess that means Joetato needs to resign because the smartest person he knows is his crackhead son.
@Click Clack So you don’t understand how judicial ethics work ? He was the only dissenting voice on SCOTUS in a matter that directly involved her and her treacherous pals .Even Beer Boi Kavanaugh would have recused himself from that mess. Incidentally , the President is currently surrounded by some of the smartest people in the world , unlike the third and fourth rate ‘ acting ‘ secretaries and flunkies the fat , lazy , disgraced former guy surrounded himself with … you remember … ‘ the best people ‘
And so we find out why Clarence Thomas was the lone dissenting vote to release records .
We just need like a 10 year term for the Supreme Court and they also need to be reviewed periodically for conflict of interest we’ve let politicians get away with corruption for far too long and now we have a perfect reason on both sides to go after cleaning out of both sides of our toxic government
Your suggestion would have America become a Banana Republic in less time than it took Biden to ruin the economy.
Not both sides don’t get it twisted
“Her (Ginni’s) thoughts and actions 🎬 go way Deeper than being a Karen, she appears to be one to the Top Ring Leaders?” Allegedly…
So, “what does Uncle Tom 🤔 know, allegedly?”
Ginni Thomas is obviously part of Qanon beliefs also. “The kraken”? That is Qanon talk! She also is a radical conspiracy theorist and her husband is one of our supreme court justice? Lord help us!
We need term limits at ALL levels of government!
@jish55 SOUNDS GOOD BUT WHOSE GONNA 🗳 VOTE ON THAT=OH YEAH, THEY HAVE TO VOTE AGAINST THEMSELVES HUH=GUESS THAT’S NOT GONNA HAPPEN THEN HUH?!✌😁
@Uncle Meat You have to be an egomaniac and obviously as a result greedy to run for any elected position. Normal people don’t desire to be in those positions.
What we need is to stop political hacks from being appointed to the bench. Outrageous that the one exception to the filibuster is in the arena where it is most needed.
Nothing happens to these people… No consequences for there actions.
You mean like Democrats burning down cities?
@Bobby B What wasn’t factual about anything I said? I also think Trump’s a Narcissistic Womanizer that definitely used every loophole he could for tax purposes but that doesn’t make him a criminal. Joe Biden was connected to Burisma and they had all kinds of shady business going on in the Ukraine! That’s why they don’t want his laptop getting out! Thank God enough Americans see the disastrous situation the Democrats have created and they’re not going to vote for Brandon again!
I know right. Biden is out there sniffing children and he hasn’t had any consequences
Any for demon crats?
If its 29 reported, there’s more. Lock her up and her accomplice, her husband
“Impartiality is the fundamental quality required of a judge and the core attribute of the judiciary. *Impartiality must exist both as a matter of fact and as a matter of reasonable perception.* If partiality is reasonably perceived, that perception is likely to leave a sense of grievance and of injustice, thereby destroying confidence in the judicial system. The perception of impartiality is measured by the standard of a reasonable observer. The perception that a judge is not impartial may arise in a number of ways, for instance through a *perceived conflict of interest,* the judge’s behaviour on the bench or *his or her associations and activities outside the court.”*
— *Commentary* (Paragraph 52) of the Bangalore Principles of Judicial Conduct
To say a person is your “best friend” means you can count on them to grant favors like, your one the ruling judges, you I know how I feel about this. Why don’t rule against as a favor to me…honey. SCANDALOUS!
Clarence and Ginny Thomas phone records must be handed over to the January 6th committee. The public must know what “army” Ginny was putting together for the insurrection
No ruling by Clarence Thomas can ever be trusted again
It’s worth mentioning that Ginny Thomas works for the Heritage Foundation, a think tank that writes laws that Congress has passed.
“Truth always originates in a minority of one, and every custom begins as a broken precedent.”
–Will Durant
Clarence Thomas should resign. This is WAY TOO CRAZY.
Meanwhile, back in the Senate, the Republicans are stewing on how to not confirm an excellent woman judge with a superb set of brains and judicial experience.