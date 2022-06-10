Recent Post
- Capitol police officer: I was slipping in people’s blood during January 6 riot | January 6 hearing
- January 6 committee plays never-before-seen video footage of riot
- Jared Kushner described former White House counsel threats to quit as ‘whining’
- Ivanka reacts to Barr telling Trump there was no fraud evidence | January 6 hearings
- January 6 hearing opens case against Trump | Bennie Thompson’s opening statement
51 comments
Follow the latest on the January 6 hearings as they happen https://cnn.it/3ztTKsz
@David32 🤢
Sit back and stand by
And be patience while listening to All of the facts being presented.
It’s American Democracy on the line
so Don’t be a whiner sit in for the Full haul
Stand Tall as an Adult eyes ears and minds open !
@rick erhart Someone’s gonna need a hug. 😂
MAGA prefers alternate facts.
https://youtu.be/CJJV_OJS5cc
It’s finally here
@American Akita she’s not the one in a cult, cultist.
@rick erhart maybe if you commented less?
The waves of accountability under the law of the constitution of The United States of America.
@marcelo brozovic You want to fight?
@Bill Goodman hahahhahahahhah :))
“Strong” on youtube and coward in private life, it is who you are :))
@marcelo brozovic it seems like you are the coward backing down
*Officer Edwards deserves a gold metal – simply for being able to get-through giving her testimony without breaking down in tears!*
@sharon shaw rittenhouse and piggy kim potter get the poor actor awards,100
@Shar Aka Who?
https://youtu.be/CJJV_OJS5cc
It’s finally here
@The Supreme Leader Whats finally here??,,,,trollism??????
Thank you Mr. Thompson! Your service is appreciated! I am glad you are an elected official!
I second to that remarks thank you for your service appreciate your hard work ….
@Kungfil you obviously don’t know your history. Read about the southern strategy. I’ll ask you one question what party do you think david duke currently votes for??? I’ll wait
Very well said.
Encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming elections, keep Congress Democratic and we’ll see that traitor Trump put where he belongs, in prison.
https://youtu.be/CJJV_OJS5cc
It’s finally here
Ok Rebecca
Please Lord, let the evidence rain down and wash away the lies. ✟
@T Fantini Watch FOX for the truth? Funny guy.
@T Fantini Shouldn’t you senior citizens be protesting the rising cost of adult diapers instead of getting on an MSNBC YouTube video 🤔
agreed, but let the f*** lord out of it, it is not his place…
that’s funny…
We are so grateful for your service House Committee ; with special recognition of House Chair Mr. Benny Thompson, MERRICK Garland, Federal Supreme Court, GA AND NY DA AND LAST BUT CERTAINLY NOT LEAST LIZ CHENEY. Other acknowledgments, Glenn Kircshner, my family and children that have long suffered, to the Magi that have been assigned to our lives for centuries and your undying loyalty to our Loving Lord, to every American as we stand in solidarity to reunite our country, community, churches, leaders and more importantly families, faith, health and children. Finally, to those Public Servants, Watchmen, Friends of God, both physical and spiritual military arm forces BELIEVERS OF ABBA FATHER, we salute those generals that took the first flight, and those angels unscheduled due to generational hatred and thieves, to All God’s ordained peculiar Shepherd’s called for such a time as this and those that have willfully trained the greatest successors to receive your crowns while you live. Thank you for your prayers, out pouring and full commitment to the sacred sacrament and oath you are wedded to heaven and the church. Again thanks be unto you may ABBA FATHER RENEW AND REVIVE YOUR STRENGTH SINCE YOU HAVE WASHED AND DUST YOUR FEET. The doors of back and forth are now closed. No more arguments at last. Amen
They must have the strength to do what has never been done and incarcerate the American president. Nothing less will be acceptable.
https://youtu.be/CJJV_OJS5cc
It’s finally here
Bravo Mr chairman, you and the committee did your part. The rest depend on the American people. If they continue this way, they May not have a country anymore!
Go Bennie Thompson. Great Speech. Let’s have the whole disgusting mess out in the open once for all time.
Lol 😆
Bennie Thompson 2024!!
Bennie Thompson for President!!
We need a man like this to heal the nation!!
https://youtu.be/CJJV_OJS5cc
It’s finally here
Why the instigator of the riot, the dictator and Putin’s ally is still not in prison!
The case that Garland is building does not carry a prison sentence. It carries the death sentence.
https://youtu.be/CJJV_OJS5cc
It’s finally here
Ukraine bot
We watched it on TV. Bennie Thompson’s opening remarks were awesome!
Fantastic first day hearings.
At the end of all of this, they should name names of Republicans who asked for and received pardons from Trump.
Bennie Thompson 2024!!
Bennie Thompson for President!!
We need a man like this to heal the nation!!
This is just the opening statement (summary).
https://youtu.be/CJJV_OJS5cc
It’s finally here
Thank you Congressman Thompson and all the J/6 committee for all your hardwork to bring the facts of this violent attempted coup.
Bennie Thompson 2024!!
Bennie Thompson for President!!
We need a man like this to heal the nation!!
https://youtu.be/CJJV_OJS5cc
It’s finally here
Well said… we pledge our allegiance to our country indeed.. in our oath that we take does not indicate that we pledge allegiance to our party, but to the protect our country and we the people.
“Democracy remains in danger,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the panel, during the hearing, timed for prime time to reach as many Americans as possible.
“Jan. 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it shortly after Jan. 6, to overthrow the government,” Thompson said. “The violence was no accident.”
The hearings may not change Americans’ views on the Capitol attack, but the panel’s investigation is intended to stand as its public record. Ahead of this fall’s midterm elections, and with Trump considering another White House run, the committee’s final report aims to account for the most violent attack on the Capitol since 1814, and to ensure such an attack never happens again.
Testimony showed Thursday how Trump desperately clung to his own false claims of election fraud, beckoning supporters to the Capitol on Jan. 6 when Congress would certify the results, despite those around him insisting Biden had won the election.
Wonderful speech Sir, and from the heart, not notes. 👏👏👏