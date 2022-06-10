51 comments

  2. Sit back and stand by
    And be patience while listening to All of the facts being presented.
    It’s American Democracy on the line
    so Don’t be a whiner sit in for the Full haul
    Stand Tall as an Adult eyes ears and minds open !

    Reply

  3. The waves of accountability under the law of the constitution of The United States of America.

    Reply

    2. @Bill Goodman hahahhahahahhah :))
      “Strong” on youtube and coward in private life, it is who you are :))

      Reply

  4. *Officer Edwards deserves a gold metal – simply for being able to get-through giving her testimony without breaking down in tears!*

    Reply

  5. Thank you Mr. Thompson! Your service is appreciated! I am glad you are an elected official!

    Reply

    2. @Kungfil you obviously don’t know your history. Read about the southern strategy. I’ll ask you one question what party do you think david duke currently votes for??? I’ll wait

      Reply

  7. Encourage everyone to vote in the upcoming elections, keep Congress Democratic and we’ll see that traitor Trump put where he belongs, in prison.

    Reply

    2. @T Fantini Shouldn’t you senior citizens be protesting the rising cost of adult diapers instead of getting on an MSNBC YouTube video 🤔

      Reply

  9. We are so grateful for your service House Committee ; with special recognition of House Chair Mr. Benny Thompson, MERRICK Garland, Federal Supreme Court, GA AND NY DA AND LAST BUT CERTAINLY NOT LEAST LIZ CHENEY. Other acknowledgments, Glenn Kircshner, my family and children that have long suffered, to the Magi that have been assigned to our lives for centuries and your undying loyalty to our Loving Lord, to every American as we stand in solidarity to reunite our country, community, churches, leaders and more importantly families, faith, health and children. Finally, to those Public Servants, Watchmen, Friends of God, both physical and spiritual military arm forces BELIEVERS OF ABBA FATHER, we salute those generals that took the first flight, and those angels unscheduled due to generational hatred and thieves, to All God’s ordained peculiar Shepherd’s called for such a time as this and those that have willfully trained the greatest successors to receive your crowns while you live. Thank you for your prayers, out pouring and full commitment to the sacred sacrament and oath you are wedded to heaven and the church. Again thanks be unto you may ABBA FATHER RENEW AND REVIVE YOUR STRENGTH SINCE YOU HAVE WASHED AND DUST YOUR FEET. The doors of back and forth are now closed. No more arguments at last. Amen

    Reply

  10. They must have the strength to do what has never been done and incarcerate the American president. Nothing less will be acceptable.

    Reply

  11. Bravo Mr chairman, you and the committee did your part. The rest depend on the American people. If they continue this way, they May not have a country anymore!

    Reply

  12. Go Bennie Thompson. Great Speech. Let’s have the whole disgusting mess out in the open once for all time.

    Reply

    2. Bennie Thompson 2024!!
      Bennie Thompson for President!!
      We need a man like this to heal the nation!!

      Reply

    1. The case that Garland is building does not carry a prison sentence. It carries the death sentence.

      Reply

  14. We watched it on TV. Bennie Thompson’s opening remarks were awesome!
    Fantastic first day hearings.
    At the end of all of this, they should name names of Republicans who asked for and received pardons from Trump.

    Reply

    1. Bennie Thompson 2024!!
      Bennie Thompson for President!!
      We need a man like this to heal the nation!!

      Reply

  15. Thank you Congressman Thompson and all the J/6 committee for all your hardwork to bring the facts of this violent attempted coup.

    Reply

    1. Bennie Thompson 2024!!
      Bennie Thompson for President!!
      We need a man like this to heal the nation!!

      Reply

  16. Well said… we pledge our allegiance to our country indeed.. in our oath that we take does not indicate that we pledge allegiance to our party, but to the protect our country and we the people.

    Reply

  17. “Democracy remains in danger,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the panel, during the hearing, timed for prime time to reach as many Americans as possible.

    “Jan. 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it shortly after Jan. 6, to overthrow the government,” Thompson said. “The violence was no accident.”

    The hearings may not change Americans’ views on the Capitol attack, but the panel’s investigation is intended to stand as its public record. Ahead of this fall’s midterm elections, and with Trump considering another White House run, the committee’s final report aims to account for the most violent attack on the Capitol since 1814, and to ensure such an attack never happens again.

    Testimony showed Thursday how Trump desperately clung to his own false claims of election fraud, beckoning supporters to the Capitol on Jan. 6 when Congress would certify the results, despite those around him insisting Biden had won the election.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.