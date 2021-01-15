Jason Johnson On Trump’s Latest Video: It ’Doesn’t Help Him ‘With Any Competent Judge’ | Deadline

January 15, 2021

 

New York Times political reporter Nick Confessore and contributor to The Grio Jason Johnson react to the video Trump put out after being impeached for a second time, and call out what were presumably his motivations for releasing it. Aired on 01/14/2021.
About Deadline White House: Before getting into cable news, Nicolle Wallace worked in politics, including as President George W. Bush’s communications director during his administration and for his 2004 re-election campaign. Those experiences helped contribute to the knowledge and unique point of view she brings to this program. Wallace leads dynamic discussions on the political stories driving the news cycle with Washington insiders and well-sourced journalists. She also provides in-depth reporting while delivering up-to-the-minute breaking news to viewers.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

46 Comments on "Jason Johnson On Trump’s Latest Video: It ’Doesn’t Help Him ‘With Any Competent Judge’ | Deadline"

  1. Dan Burnes | January 14, 2021 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    Gym Jordan always quotes Trump from his hostage videos when he tries to read words that are not his.

  2. Siervo Inutil | January 14, 2021 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸God Bless the United States of America and keep this great natión safe from evils in the name of Jesuschist amén where is Faith there’s victory 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 together we are stronger ✨🗽

  3. Linda Rabb | January 14, 2021 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    So how many videos did he make after he screw up? What should do is enter all his videos for his impeachment trial

  4. ken878 | January 14, 2021 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    He has to say I lost to this fair election and everything i ever said was a lie.

  5. lindsay paulk | January 14, 2021 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    This man ran racist political ads against his black opponent when running for The US Senate. This man is the implicit face of a very racist segment of The GOP. So spare me this man’s feigned outrage.

  6. anthony lyons | January 14, 2021 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    Please, now we have to deal with an elongated POST-presidency? Will this herpes disease ever be gone?

  7. Donna B. | January 14, 2021 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    He won’t be able to do much bullying in his current personal, professional, and financial situation.

  8. Peder skram | January 14, 2021 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    If he ever concede the lost, he will be forced to give back the money he got from his mob.
    We’re talking millions of dollars. Knowing his greed and the lawsuits waiting for him when he leaves the white house, I doubt his willingless to say Biden won fair and square.

  9. Christopher Daly | January 14, 2021 at 7:29 PM | Reply

    I was shocked by what they were saying AND THEN SARAH PALIN comes on. Google’s algorithm? I guess.😝

  10. rabooey | January 14, 2021 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    Better add the Trump family to the No-Fly list.

  11. Yusuf Ginnah | January 14, 2021 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    This video was made for an audience of 1…
    Individual 1
    He’s the _Master of Self-Gaslighting_

  12. Maki Hashimoto | January 14, 2021 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    Id rather not watch him ever again… and laughing at this….there has never been any thing funny here.

  13. mary jones | January 14, 2021 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    brilliantly said, ty everyone. 6 days until we have a sane government again, stay safe everyone!

  14. Bad Carbon | January 14, 2021 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    The insurgency was his Russian Winter.

  15. randie mae | January 14, 2021 at 7:56 PM | Reply

    TRUMP MUST BE PROSECUTED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW ….

  16. Caballo Palido | January 14, 2021 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    They should have let trump “defend” himself in the House. Imagine that train wrecking into a dumpster fire. Ammo for the Senate trial. He can’t quit incriminating himself.

  17. Fiorella Geno | January 14, 2021 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    He wouldn’t even admit he was wrong about a hurricane, why would he say he was wrong about this far more terrible wrong.

    • Fiorella Geno | January 14, 2021 at 11:21 PM | Reply

      @Joe Dementia Fingers I was referring to “SharpieGate” when rather than saying he made a mistake about the course of hurricane Dorian he just altered the experts predicted course on a map using a Sharpie. But I guess you can say he can “make” hurricanes as he can go in strong and make a mess of things.

    • Debbie Flaherty | January 14, 2021 at 11:22 PM | Reply

      He wasn’t completely wrong…. water IS wet!

    • Joe Dementia Fingers | January 14, 2021 at 11:28 PM | Reply

      @Fiorella Geno Biden said preventing the coronavirus is xenophobic and you think that is ok and scientifically correct!!

    • Joe Dementia Fingers | January 14, 2021 at 11:28 PM | Reply

      @Debbie Flaherty I got hairy legs,that,that,that,that,that turn blonde in the sun and kids would rub my legs and jump on my lap and that taught me about roaches!

  18. E Luckey | January 14, 2021 at 8:33 PM | Reply

    THE GOPS DESTROYED
    THIER PARTY.THE BETRAYAL FOR A LIFE
    LONG CON ARTIST. WHAT

  19. Brenda Guzzo | January 14, 2021 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    The Republican party is statistic and believes in death penalty. They quietly did 11 already. Despicable. Disgraceful. U r fired!

  20. Grim Plays | January 14, 2021 at 11:48 PM | Reply

    Trump accomplished a lot in 4 years for him to become the worst president in the history of America! WOW 🤩 😳 😯

