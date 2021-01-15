New York Times political reporter Nick Confessore and contributor to The Grio Jason Johnson react to the video Trump put out after being impeached for a second time, and call out what were presumably his motivations for releasing it. Aired on 01/14/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About Deadline White House: Before getting into cable news, Nicolle Wallace worked in politics, including as President George W. Bush’s communications director during his administration and for his 2004 re-election campaign. Those experiences helped contribute to the knowledge and unique point of view she brings to this program. Wallace leads dynamic discussions on the political stories driving the news cycle with Washington insiders and well-sourced journalists. She also provides in-depth reporting while delivering up-to-the-minute breaking news to viewers.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#NickConfessore #GrioJasonJohnson #MSNBC
Jason Johnson On Trump’s Latest Video: It ’Doesn’t Help Him ‘With Any Competent Judge’ | Deadline
Gym Jordan always quotes Trump from his hostage videos when he tries to read words that are not his.
gym jordan wanted Liz Cheney demoted and booted out. McCarthy squashed that idea. Wait until the conspiracy of the trump clique and their allowing “guided tours” into the Capitol the day before comes out! Pretty sure it will incinerate gym jordan and the ‘Freedom Caucus’.
Gym Jordan has no balls!
Ytis that
https://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
oh wow
🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸God Bless the United States of America and keep this great natión safe from evils in the name of Jesuschist amén where is Faith there’s victory 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 together we are stronger ✨🗽
So how many videos did he make after he screw up? What should do is enter all his videos for his impeachment trial
He has to say I lost to this fair election and everything i ever said was a lie.
Exactly.
He can’t. It’s just not in him. Ask Mary Trump.
The Fonz will be able to say he was Wrrrroooonnng before Trump can.
Ttis that
https://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
oh wow
This man ran racist political ads against his black opponent when running for The US Senate. This man is the implicit face of a very racist segment of The GOP. So spare me this man’s feigned outrage.
Don’t forget the “Central Park Five” fiasco where he tried to get 5 young men, who were later exonerated as mistaken identity, executed. Took out full page ads in NY Times proclaiming it.
Hey, I’ll use them when we need them. Hey🤷🏽♀️
He is not only racist. He does not care on the feelings of his people, mocking those who died for the country and because of covid..
@lindsay paulk…Indeed.
Ytis that
https://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
oh wow
Please, now we have to deal with an elongated POST-presidency? Will this herpes disease ever be gone?
Herpes is never truly gone…
Lol! Isn’t this just what Trump wanted though? More attention no matter what, and he doesn’t mind going out with a bang….such a horrid man, and America got suckered in allowing him to use and abuse our country.
Ttis that
https://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
oh wow
I hope the media is selective in how they cover him. As in hardly ever.
He won’t be able to do much bullying in his current personal, professional, and financial situation.
Certainly not from Trump Rikers. Don’t bend over in the shower……… Oops, too late 🤣.
There will always be a series of lackeys around a guy like him.
Ytis that
https://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
oh wow
If he ever concede the lost, he will be forced to give back the money he got from his mob.
We’re talking millions of dollars. Knowing his greed and the lawsuits waiting for him when he leaves the white house, I doubt his willingless to say Biden won fair and square.
I was shocked by what they were saying AND THEN SARAH PALIN comes on. Google’s algorithm? I guess.😝
Better add the Trump family to the No-Fly list.
This video was made for an audience of 1…
Individual 1
He’s the _Master of Self-Gaslighting_
Id rather not watch him ever again… and laughing at this….there has never been any thing funny here.
brilliantly said, ty everyone. 6 days until we have a sane government again, stay safe everyone!
The insurgency was his Russian Winter.
TRUMP MUST BE PROSECUTED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW ….
He will.
Ttis that
https://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
oh wow
They should have let trump “defend” himself in the House. Imagine that train wrecking into a dumpster fire. Ammo for the Senate trial. He can’t quit incriminating himself.
He wouldn’t even admit he was wrong about a hurricane, why would he say he was wrong about this far more terrible wrong.
@Joe Dementia Fingers I was referring to “SharpieGate” when rather than saying he made a mistake about the course of hurricane Dorian he just altered the experts predicted course on a map using a Sharpie. But I guess you can say he can “make” hurricanes as he can go in strong and make a mess of things.
He wasn’t completely wrong…. water IS wet!
@Fiorella Geno Biden said preventing the coronavirus is xenophobic and you think that is ok and scientifically correct!!
@Debbie Flaherty I got hairy legs,that,that,that,that,that turn blonde in the sun and kids would rub my legs and jump on my lap and that taught me about roaches!
Ttis that
https://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
oh wow
THE GOPS DESTROYED
THIER PARTY.THE BETRAYAL FOR A LIFE
LONG CON ARTIST. WHAT
The Republican party is statistic and believes in death penalty. They quietly did 11 already. Despicable. Disgraceful. U r fired!
Trump accomplished a lot in 4 years for him to become the worst president in the history of America! WOW 🤩 😳 😯