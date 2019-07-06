Jason Kenney launches inquiry into campaigns against Alberta’s energy sector

From CTV News Channel: Financial Post contributor Vivian Krause says Canada needs to understand who is funding campaigns against projects in Alberta's energy sector.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Bring back Edmonton
Great job, Vivian!
Can we label this now as a Trudeau cartel?
Interesting, would love to see whos funding all that.
Rjr − I can provide a lot of information to help you, if you are sincerely asking … : )
Some fool say that the Western countries bombing the other countries. This makes the immigrants come to the West. Are Western countries bombed countries like Congo, Nigeria and Senegal , etc , ..? Every year, thousands of immigrants , asylum seeker, refugees, etc , … from these countries coming to the West
It’s a little more complicated than that…but something tells me you know that.
Hell yeah!
To what end though? What will the Alberta government do with the info it gains?
To hopefully Stop activists mainly or place them in a corner where they would be limited in influencing or brainwashing Canadian citizens and politicians.
SO PEOPLE KNOW ITS REAL NOW BECAUSE IT HAS BEEN PARROTED ON MSM…CANADA AND ALBERTA ARE GETTING SCREWED ROYALLY…
So happy she mentioned rhe Rockefellers. let’s get to the bottom of this.
All the little political surprise will come all summer, with a healthy dose of MSM slanting of the ipso, dipso, lispso, et Al and nausea
KENNEY IS AWESOME!!!!!!’
Elizabeth Warren…is that you??
They will find Iran interfered, Saudi Arabia interfered both totally do not want this pipeline because it is making their oil obsolete the USA is over there protecting that region for the oil.
Look into the Trudeau family connections to Champlain Oil and Aigles D’Or Gas stations.
Why would anyone listen to the NDP, a useless party full of communist nutjobs🤷🏻♂️
nap has become lgbtq party.
Ya, just like the right wing-nuts, like Trump.
@td603 td603 Trump has successfully built a wall around your tiny brain and lives there 24/7 Mexico didn’t even have to pay for it !
I think Alberta should separate from this ungrateful country and ask for our 600 billion dollars back from these useless welfare bums !
Absolutely. We need to free ourselves from the shackles of our eastern Marxist overlords
you realize the inquiries can go both ways right?
“What do you say to that?” LMAO!! Not everyone does ALL their research in 5 min on google? 😛 The NDP would greatly benefit from attempting to do some real research and math? Or….just give them a grade 4 problem and tell them the answer lies in solving it —> that should take care of the next 4 years for the NPD. ROFL!
The NDP are patting themselves on the back by saying that instead of having a 60 billion deficit, it’s only 58 billion. New problem for the numb dumb party, Spell DEFICIT. 🤣
About time! Enough of these paid for activist groups!!!!!
LOL. It doesn’t take paid activists to figure out that Alberta oil just costs more than the imported stuff.
Great investigative news report the TRUTH is diabolical haha
The ‘ House of Saud’ will soon be on fire.