Jason Kenney launches inquiry into campaigns against Alberta’s energy sector

TOPICS:
Jason Kenney launches inquiry into campaigns against Alberta's energy sector 1

July 6, 2019

 

From CTV News Channel: Financial Post contributor Vivian Krause says Canada needs to understand who is funding campaigns against projects in Alberta's energy sector.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

30 Comments on "Jason Kenney launches inquiry into campaigns against Alberta’s energy sector"

  1. Confessions of Walking Speech 1.0 | July 5, 2019 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    Bring back Edmonton

  2. Calgary Alberta | July 5, 2019 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Great job, Vivian!

  3. Calgary Alberta | July 5, 2019 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    Can we label this now as a Trudeau cartel?

  4. Rjr Bl | July 5, 2019 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    Interesting, would love to see whos funding all that.

  5. Samul samuelson | July 5, 2019 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    Some fool say that the Western countries bombing the other countries. This makes the immigrants come to the West. Are Western countries bombed countries like Congo, Nigeria and Senegal , etc , ..? Every year, thousands of immigrants , asylum seeker, refugees, etc , … from these countries coming to the West

  6. HeavyMetal 45 | July 5, 2019 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    Hell yeah!

  7. Adrian Boodhool7l | July 5, 2019 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    To what end though? What will the Alberta government do with the info it gains?

    • Calgary Alberta | July 5, 2019 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      To hopefully Stop activists mainly or place them in a corner where they would be limited in influencing or brainwashing Canadian citizens and politicians.

  8. Tim DeCoste | July 5, 2019 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    SO PEOPLE KNOW ITS REAL NOW BECAUSE IT HAS BEEN PARROTED ON MSM…CANADA AND ALBERTA ARE GETTING SCREWED ROYALLY…

  9. Layla Layla | July 5, 2019 at 10:54 PM | Reply

    So happy she mentioned rhe Rockefellers. let’s get to the bottom of this.

  10. Ronald Bernard | July 5, 2019 at 10:54 PM | Reply

    All the little political surprise will come all summer, with a healthy dose of MSM slanting of the ipso, dipso, lispso, et Al and nausea

  11. Lizzy Jane | July 5, 2019 at 11:04 PM | Reply

    KENNEY IS AWESOME!!!!!!’

  12. Seph | July 5, 2019 at 11:08 PM | Reply

    Elizabeth Warren…is that you??

  13. A Anderson | July 5, 2019 at 11:28 PM | Reply

    They will find Iran interfered, Saudi Arabia interfered both totally do not want this pipeline because it is making their oil obsolete the USA is over there protecting that region for the oil.

  14. MW 1592 | July 6, 2019 at 12:31 AM | Reply

    Why would anyone listen to the NDP, a useless party full of communist nutjobs🤷🏻‍♂️

  15. Ron Christensen | July 6, 2019 at 1:40 AM | Reply

    I think Alberta should separate from this ungrateful country and ask for our 600 billion dollars back from these useless welfare bums !

  16. Crossroads Fitness Center | July 6, 2019 at 2:08 AM | Reply

    you realize the inquiries can go both ways right?

  17. Andra Book | July 6, 2019 at 2:14 AM | Reply

    “What do you say to that?” LMAO!! Not everyone does ALL their research in 5 min on google? 😛 The NDP would greatly benefit from attempting to do some real research and math? Or….just give them a grade 4 problem and tell them the answer lies in solving it —> that should take care of the next 4 years for the NPD. ROFL!

    • R C | July 6, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      The NDP are patting themselves on the back by saying that instead of having a 60 billion deficit, it’s only 58 billion. New problem for the numb dumb party, Spell DEFICIT. 🤣

  18. Tyson Boser | July 6, 2019 at 7:59 AM | Reply

    About time! Enough of these paid for activist groups!!!!!

    • Guy Souriandt | July 6, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      LOL. It doesn’t take paid activists to figure out that Alberta oil just costs more than the imported stuff.

  19. Steve Conway | July 6, 2019 at 9:45 AM | Reply

    Great investigative news report the TRUTH is diabolical haha

  20. Gary Hendricks | July 6, 2019 at 10:21 AM | Reply

    The ‘ House of Saud’ will soon be on fire.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.