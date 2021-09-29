Jason Kenney turned down offer of assistance from Newfoundland | COVID-19 in Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says that Alberta Premier Jason Kenney turned down an offer of assistance from the province.
41 comments
Kenney is the epitome of the “this is fine” dog meme.
Except it’s Albertans burning around him, not his house
Albertans are getting EXACTLY what they begged for. Period. In the latest Federal Election, Alberta still came out UCP Blue across the board. I tried to empathize, stand behind the unions, doctors/nurses, teachers, disabled, seniors, and everyone else he’s attacked and abused; but, and it’s a big but, you can’t help masochists who continue to justify and defend their persecutor. It’s become painfully obvious by the numbers, that Albertans want to be whipping dogs. So, you get what you ask for, and they beg for it! The only ones I feel sorry for now are the seniors and disabled who can’t escape and will die under persecutory abuse. Canada is NOT a free country for all, for our most vulnerable, it’s daily purgatory at the hands of pure evil, until death do they part!
Canadians: Taking spiteful passive aggression to epic new heights.
Kenny should go home immediately, enough is enough
He doesn’t work for you, he works for an oil company.
@Drampa Dreg Who does Notkey work for ? Teachers Union& Public Sector Union hall ??
@Drampa Dreg So he works for Alberta then?
@Bye-bye Trudeau she’s LITERALLY in bed with the unions!
@Drampa Dreg exactly true.. Kenny broke Alberta. Record output and sales where are the royalties.
WHAT??? Is he INSANE… that’s it I wanna move
@N This one made me lol.
@Jared Sabovitch Much better to laugh, right?
@N Why can’t you just run for office?
Two well timed lines, that’s all you apparently needed to obtain my vote. lol
Of course if he helps and we own him in the future. This is a move by the liberal government. We want the governments help. Isn’t it a coincidence that our boarder is open to America and all of a sudden we have a forth wave. Because in July when we opened we didn’t have this big wave of covid until the American border was open. And who approved that. The liberals
@Blaine Potskin or you know, its kinda flu season right now. Mind blowing right?
Is this how it works! Help is available to ppl who needs it and it’s rejected. The ppl should asked this guy to resign!
So confusing, we dont have enough bed and nurses. Why not let other help out .
Because getting help from a liberal makes him feel weak…that’s it, zero other reasons
like last time the assistance will sit around with nothing to do and witness the bullshi*
I’m not a political person but Kenny has lost it.
Does Jason Kenney want to be unpopular
about as popular as Trolls
Who knows? But he won’t be soon forgotten
He has a 28% approval rating lol not sure he can get much more unpopular
He is unpopular now !
totally shows Kenney is seeing covid as totally conservative vs liberals
and this illustrates higgs mentality as well
@phil mckay Don’t worry McKay he will be re-elected in 2023 .
It’s so bad they are refusing help. Yeah, ok bud.
It’s NOT THEY, It’s J.Kenny. Get it right Mr.Chips
After seeing Kenney’s terrible response and O’Toole’s failure to criticize Kenney, am glad the federal Conservatives lost the election.
Of course you are.
So if Kenny was criticized by O’Toole, then you’d had been upset and sad at the conservative loss? You’d think differently then?
Or would you still be a salty hater?
Jason is the burden of the Conservative Party…. O’Toole should do something about it.
With each and every decision that Kenney makes, his special place in hell just gets that much toastier…
Because numbers don’t add up
Alberta: “Hey we need help!”
Newfoundland: “we can hel-”
Alberta: “We’re fine, thank you >_>”
Kenny broke it…
The newfoundlanders would have spilled the beans…
Kenney too desperate to turn down anyone.
Yet there he is, sitting on his mountain of surplus of “peer country approved” hydrochloroquine. Cons at the Calgary HQ are baffled by the covid crisis.
Help with what the fascist regime