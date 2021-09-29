Jason Kenney turned down offer of assistance from Newfoundland | COVID-19 in Canada 1

Jason Kenney turned down offer of assistance from Newfoundland | COVID-19 in Canada

41 comments

 

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says that Alberta Premier Jason Kenney turned down an offer of assistance from the province.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Tags

41 comments

  1. Kenney is the epitome of the “this is fine” dog meme.
    Except it’s Albertans burning around him, not his house

    Reply

    1. Albertans are getting EXACTLY what they begged for. Period. In the latest Federal Election, Alberta still came out UCP Blue across the board. I tried to empathize, stand behind the unions, doctors/nurses, teachers, disabled, seniors, and everyone else he’s attacked and abused; but, and it’s a big but, you can’t help masochists who continue to justify and defend their persecutor. It’s become painfully obvious by the numbers, that Albertans want to be whipping dogs. So, you get what you ask for, and they beg for it! The only ones I feel sorry for now are the seniors and disabled who can’t escape and will die under persecutory abuse. Canada is NOT a free country for all, for our most vulnerable, it’s daily purgatory at the hands of pure evil, until death do they part!

      Reply

    3. @N Why can’t you just run for office?

      Two well timed lines, that’s all you apparently needed to obtain my vote. lol

      Reply

    4. Of course if he helps and we own him in the future. This is a move by the liberal government. We want the governments help. Isn’t it a coincidence that our boarder is open to America and all of a sudden we have a forth wave. Because in July when we opened we didn’t have this big wave of covid until the American border was open. And who approved that. The liberals

      Reply

  5. Is this how it works! Help is available to ppl who needs it and it’s rejected. The ppl should asked this guy to resign!

    Reply

  12. After seeing Kenney’s terrible response and O’Toole’s failure to criticize Kenney, am glad the federal Conservatives lost the election.

    Reply

    2. So if Kenny was criticized by O’Toole, then you’d had been upset and sad at the conservative loss? You’d think differently then?

      Or would you still be a salty hater?

      Reply

  17. Kenney too desperate to turn down anyone.
    Yet there he is, sitting on his mountain of surplus of “peer country approved” hydrochloroquine. Cons at the Calgary HQ are baffled by the covid crisis.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.