In Aurora, Colo., a blue jeep drove into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters on the interstate, sending people scrambling. One demonstrator fired a weapon in response, grazing one person. The protest called for justice for 23-year-old Elijah McClain, a black man who died last year in police custody.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Jeep Drives Through Crowd of Black Lives Matter Protesters in Colorado | MSNBC