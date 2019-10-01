Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake on Monday urged Republicans in Congress not to support President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection bid, saying in a new op-ed there was still time for the GOP to save their souls. Aired on 10/01/19.

Jeff Flake Says GOP Can Still Save Their Souls | Morning Joe | MSNBC