October 1, 2019

 

Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake on Monday urged Republicans in Congress not to support President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection bid, saying in a new op-ed there was still time for the GOP to save their souls. Aired on 10/01/19.
74 Comments on "Jeff Flake Says GOP Can Still Save Their Souls | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. söder bröder | October 1, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    Remove Trump from office now.

  2. Richard Curren | October 1, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    Is time to save America from the GOP.

    • Steve Raines | October 1, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @snoop alert Plenty of strong European countries (including Russia) have free medical, 2 weeks payed vacation for every citizen and stronger economies and educational systems than America and they are a form of Socialist societies and living better than us. Go “boom” yourself out of existence, you’re taking up air, food and water that could be better used for someone with half a brain….

    • Desperado5501 | October 1, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Richard Curren YOU REALLY THINK ELECTED OFFICIALS SHOULD USE THEIR OFFICE TO GET THEIR KIDS RICH??? REALLY???

  3. jeck jeck | October 1, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    No, they can’t. Too late for them, they have sold themselves like discount prostitutes.

    • Matthew Keenan | October 1, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      That is no way to talk about your mother.

    • quietman356 123455 | October 1, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      Your side just loves whores. People who ll do anything for money…..the Clintons….the Bidens….the Obamas.

    • Ron Graff | October 1, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      jeck jeck yes Ms. Pelosi will place a inter President
      If you go back to Nixon at this point of impeachment
      There were only 9% for impeachment
      tRump it is over 50%
      Adam Schiff and his legal team just got started
      Congress is in control now
      And forever
      Make America Great Again
      IMPEACH THE ORANGE DERELICT MORON NOW
      THREE YEARS TO LONG OF HIS BS

    • Mr.söze the real | October 1, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

      @Bruce DaBuc shut up

  4. John Brown | October 1, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    IMPEACH POMPEO

  5. söder bröder | October 1, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Trump should try attacking the actual enemy instead of fellow americans and allied nations!!!

    • jondeare | October 1, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

      He’s a Fool.

    • Some Person | October 1, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

      Why do you think Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Saudi, and many other countries that are sick of us have tipped the scales towards him through bots and misinformation? They want to see America die, and Trump is the cancerous tumor that is weakening us from the inside out…

    • Innis Mor | October 1, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

      See Bolton out this morning. Scary when he was the sane one in the room. I see why Trump fired him (for not going along with Trump on just who America’s real friends are).

    • söder bröder | October 1, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

      @Some Person Agree

  6. mymovetube | October 1, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Get Russia out of the white house.

  7. John Balnis | October 1, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    They’re Republicans… they have no souls

    • Eric Rich | October 1, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      @Danny Lynch i am beginning to think its to late because the media keeps pushing lies and even with facts in front of them they try to project their wrong doings on trump. i really do hope ukrain will get all the information on hillary and biden and get it all to the AG but even then the media will lie.

    • markj6700 | October 1, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      Dmitri Fukov
      Are you a trump supporter? Doyou deny we are a Secular nation with Secular laws?

      Can you compare the First Amendment against the First Commandment and find any compatibility?

      You’d have to be specific about what you’re referring to, but I doubt you can.

      Do,you reject science, evolution, climate change, vaccines, and/or the or shape of the earth?

    • Mario Rocher | October 1, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      Ok, great!!, let’s join together and take Trump out!!!!…I’ve never in my life seen such a Tyrant in everything he says, do, thinks…He’s really unbelievable, historical!!!…..Let’s Impeach him, I’m willing to have any other President, Republican, Democrat, whatever….TRUMP MUST GO!!!!!..HE’S A DANGER TO THIS COUNTRY!!!..THE FOUNDING FATHERS ARE ROLLING AROUND IN THEIR GRAVES!!!!!!

    • markj6700 | October 1, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Q Wins
      Q’s have low IQ’s and zero credibility.
      You’re the tin hat, flat earthers of soceity.
      Your entire senseless ideology is based on your inability to grasp reality.
      Likely,to have failed out of high school, and have no science education whatsoever.

    • markj6700 | October 1, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      Q Wins
      Executive Order 1.7.
      You support a Criminal.

  8. zenhammer | October 1, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    Says the guy who voted for Kavanuagh.

  9. Joyce Morison | October 1, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    Where was your soul when u voted for kavenaugh?

  10. Truth_Betold | October 1, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    The republican’s have no integrity. They will follow their father of lies all the way to the swamp. So happy to see it being drained

    • Scott M | October 1, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      Sure ! HAHA

    • J Dial | October 1, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      Truth_Betold the swamp will drain if we can just get that plunger to force down that orange blob. The rest will follow quickly.

    • One Truth | October 1, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      Soon all the Rats will be turning on each other it’s already starting. Love it . Trump and Moscow Mitch are just the butt plug holding back all the 💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩and that would be the Republican Party..

  11. Charles Edwards | October 1, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Jeff is no one to talk about principals, he quit instead of standing up for what’s right, I don’t see that as a profile in courage!!

  12. Alessia C***** | October 1, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    The GOP sold their souls along time ago.

  13. Frankie Johnson Sr | October 1, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    Jeff the lying flake should be the last one to tell Republican to save there soul. When he vote for everything 45 wanted. It would have been best for him if he would have keep his 👄 shut. Remember Brett Kavanaugh he was one of the 🔑 vote. Beside Susan Collins.

  14. Dittzx | October 1, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Stop callin the GOP the party of Lincoln, that was over 160 yrs ago! Today the GOP is not conservative or becoming more conservative, they are extreme right wing reactionary Fascists. Call them what they are! 🤔Hmmm

  15. kwolf43 | October 1, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    The Desolation of Trump has begun. Let’s send Trump a message, He is not above the law.

  16. Tony Ng | October 1, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    Flake has no credibility. His record shows he has always voted with Trump. Can’t tell others to fight only after you left Senate.

  17. David Duffy | October 1, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    he is assuming they still have souls

  18. James Cassidy | October 1, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    What a chicken sh*t this guy Flake is. Could have done so much more a year ago. 😢🇺🇸

  19. PierreC2 | October 1, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    i’d love to see Joe let his wife finish a sentence sometimes..

    • Gionn Caomhin Morpheagh | October 1, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      Well said! I find that really annoying too. The problem then is that you don’t get to fully understand what either of them is saying.
      MsG

    • KingDT2007 | October 1, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      I suspect that turns her on builds up sexual tension so she likes it get all worked up and then they shag like crazy

  20. Tskmaster | October 1, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    “It’s time to risk your careers…” and Mika just laughs out loud.
    Sounds about Right.

