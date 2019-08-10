Jeffrey Epstein Dies By Suicide In His Jail Cell | MSNBC

August 10, 2019

 

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly committed suicide while behind bars in New York City.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

30 Comments on "Jeffrey Epstein Dies By Suicide In His Jail Cell | MSNBC"

  1. AllianceWithChina1 | August 10, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Everybody knew he would never make it to courtroom alive

    • W TF? | August 10, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      The Clinton’s certainly knew that!

    • IsThatTrue OrDidYouHearItOnFOX | August 10, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      Yep. Eyes Wide Shut with 12 year olds, politicians from around the globe, business moguls of unsavory sorts, Hollywood decadents and billionaire perverts all mixed together.

  2. Mr. Human | August 10, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    They wanted him dead… because he would implicate so many other very powerful people…

  3. Fabio Green | August 10, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Suicide,(wink, wink)?

  4. Ann P | August 10, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    There is a world wide Paedophile organization run by very rich,influential people who gave Epstein an offer he couldn’t refuse.However,the cat is out of the bag and it is not the end of this investigation.

  5. Valerie Shutiva | August 10, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    All epsteins rich elite friends you know they spread sexually transmitted diseases. Why do you think trump had his old doc’s office raided. He may be dead & gone but he gave the gift that keeps on giving

  6. F We | August 10, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    He’s not dead. Probably became an informant and was put in the witness protection program

  7. psychotronik13 | August 10, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    they handled suicide watch wrong, I wouldn’t allow those cops to work at a dog kennel

  8. Matthew Craig | August 10, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Yup, we all knew this would happen. I’m sure the Clinton’s, the Trumps, the Royal Family, etc etc, will be celebrating now that they’re off the hook.

  9. big Cahuna | August 10, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Let’s see the body. I bet he’s flown off to a remote hideaway.

  10. Linda Lauer | August 10, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    BULLSH*T !! THEY WANTED HIM SILENCED, OTHERWISE THEY WOULD HAVE NEVER ALLOWED THIS TO HAPPEN, SINCE THEY HAD PREVIOUS INDICATION OF PROBLEMS !!!

  11. srt10sniper | August 10, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    This is definitely suspect, there’s a shady cover up going on here

  12. logun24x7 | August 10, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    The U.S. 2 tier justice system working as intended

  13. Scotty Kronschnabel | August 10, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Oh boy
    Pop the popcorn
    What surprises are up next??
    I can hardly wait

  14. Mac Book Pro | August 10, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    There’s one thing a dead man can do very well and that is keep secrets

  15. Brooklyn Style ☑️ | August 10, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Only the black woman hinted at how suspicious this is

  16. Jacob Miller | August 10, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    As an ex MILITARY and CIVILIAN COP, this story is FABRICATION and DECEIT.

  17. G T | August 10, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Mr. Barr is ultimately the govt official responsible for Epstein’s safety. Lots of questions!

  18. W TF? | August 10, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    How is that for the Clinton’s now?
    Is it 57 or 58 ???

  19. Jazie Bee Goddess Bee | August 10, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    When you have money/power …you can do anything like FAKE your own death! 🐝™️

  20. andreas pedersen | August 10, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    When he was caught i thought to myself:
    There are some very powerful People who probably wants to see him dead than in a court.
    Just saying…

