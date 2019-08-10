Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly committed suicide while behind bars in New York City.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Jeffrey Epstein Dies By Suicide In His Jail Cell | MSNBC
Everybody knew he would never make it to courtroom alive
The Clinton’s certainly knew that!
Yep. Eyes Wide Shut with 12 year olds, politicians from around the globe, business moguls of unsavory sorts, Hollywood decadents and billionaire perverts all mixed together.
They wanted him dead… because he would implicate so many other very powerful people…
Absolutely, make it look like a suicide.
They got implicated 12 hours ago, but the court case ends with his death
Yes, it’s all very convenient.
The investigation into his ring of perverts needs to continue. That includes Trump.
Suicide,(wink, wink)?
There is a world wide Paedophile organization run by very rich,influential people who gave Epstein an offer he couldn’t refuse.However,the cat is out of the bag and it is not the end of this investigation.
All epsteins rich elite friends you know they spread sexually transmitted diseases. Why do you think trump had his old doc’s office raided. He may be dead & gone but he gave the gift that keeps on giving
He’s not dead. Probably became an informant and was put in the witness protection program
Good point !
That would make a lot of sense. I doubt it though.
He had the money and the dirt to make it happen
they handled suicide watch wrong, I wouldn’t allow those cops to work at a dog kennel
Yup, we all knew this would happen. I’m sure the Clinton’s, the Trumps, the Royal Family, etc etc, will be celebrating now that they’re off the hook.
Let’s see the body. I bet he’s flown off to a remote hideaway.
BULLSH*T !! THEY WANTED HIM SILENCED, OTHERWISE THEY WOULD HAVE NEVER ALLOWED THIS TO HAPPEN, SINCE THEY HAD PREVIOUS INDICATION OF PROBLEMS !!!
This is definitely suspect, there’s a shady cover up going on here
Ya think?
Google “Clinton body count”
Hillary and Bill were never gonna let this guy talk.
The U.S. 2 tier justice system working as intended
Oh boy
Pop the popcorn
What surprises are up next??
I can hardly wait
There’s one thing a dead man can do very well and that is keep secrets
Only the black woman hinted at how suspicious this is
As an ex MILITARY and CIVILIAN COP, this story is FABRICATION and DECEIT.
Mr. Barr is ultimately the govt official responsible for Epstein’s safety. Lots of questions!
How is that for the Clinton’s now?
Is it 57 or 58 ???
When you have money/power …you can do anything like FAKE your own death! 🐝™️
When he was caught i thought to myself:
There are some very powerful People who probably wants to see him dead than in a court.
Just saying…