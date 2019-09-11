Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson weighs in on the 2020 Democratic field, and he has some frank words for the Dems when it comes to immigration. Secy. Johnson also weighs in on the importance of gun safety.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Jeh Johnson Has Message For All Dems On Immigration | Morning Joe | MSNBC